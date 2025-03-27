Schengen Visa Insurance for Travel to Europe

3+ years writing about auto, home, and life insurance
Planning an extended European adventure to France, Italy, or any of the 29 Schengen countries requires one detail you might overlook: travel medical insurance. If you plan to stay in Europe for more than 90 days, you’ll need a Schengen visa. It’s important to note you won’t be able to get one without Schengen visa insurance to cover emergency medical care when you’re abroad.
This guide will explain the steps to get the insurance you need to meet Schengen visa requirements.
Some travelers may need Schengen visa insurance even for short layovers.[1]
Schengen visa insurance costs are relatively affordable, starting at around $26.
Most U.S. medical insurance plans offer limited or no healthcare coverage in Europe.
What is a Schengen visa?
A Schengen visa is a short-stay permit that lets travelers enter and travel freely throughout the Schengen area. If you’re from the U.S., Canada, or Australia and plan to stay in Europe for more than 90 days, you’ll need this visa.
With it, you can access 29 European countries without needing separate visas for each. That means exploring without having to stop at border checkpoints in between.
The visa typically allows stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day window. That’s plenty of time for family visits, backpacking through multiple countries, business meetings, or taking that long-awaited European vacation you’ve been saving for.
What countries require a Schengen visa?
Schengen visas open up travel throughout the Schengen area, which includes 25 EU member states and four non-EU countries:[2]
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
If you’re from the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or certain other countries, you won’t need a Schengen visa for short trips (up to 90 days). But the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), launched in 2025, means you’ll need to fill out an online application to get an electronic travel authorization.[3]
Do you need Schengen visa insurance?
You might be able to skip Schengen visa insurance if you’re from the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or specific other countries and stay 90 days or less. But it’s mandatory if you’re from a country that requires a Schengen visa or you plan to stay longer than 90 days.
Who needs Schengen visa insurance:
Citizens from countries that need a Schengen visa
Anyone staying longer than 90 days
Who doesn’t need it:
Citizens from exempt countries staying fewer than 90 days
EU citizens
Diplomatic passport holders
Military members
Even if you’re exempt, consider getting Schengen visa insurance to avoid paying for an emergency medical expense while abroad. Most U.S. health insurance, including Medicare, won’t pay for expenses outside the U.S.
What does Schengen visa travel insurance cover?
To qualify for a Schengen visa, your Schengen travel insurance must meet certain EU requirements, including:
Coverage for emergency medical care
Hospitalization coverage
Repatriation of remains coverage
Medical evacuation coverage
Additionally, the policy’s coverage limit must be at least 30,000 euros (about $32,500 dollars at current conversion rates), and it can’t have a deductible or copay.[4]
Here’s what you’ll typically get with travel medical insurance, including a Schengen visa insurance policy:
Emergency or routine medical treatment: This covers doctor visits and urgent care situations, such as waking up with a fever or twisting your ankle on those charming (but uneven) cobblestone streets.
Hospital stays: This includes your room and treatment if you need to stay overnight or longer in a hospital.
Emergency medical evacuation: This covers transportation to a proper medical facility if you’re seriously hurt. It could be especially important if you’re exploring remote areas away from major cities.
Repatriation: No one likes thinking about this one, but it covers getting you (or your remains) back home if the worst happens.
Keep in mind that policies vary depending on the insurance company you choose. You might get bare-bones coverage that’s just enough to meet visa requirements, or upgraded protection like trip cancellation and lost luggage.
What won’t Schengen travel insurance cover?
Schengen travel insurance doesn’t cover everything. Some common gaps you should know about include:
Pre-existing medical conditions
Most policies won’t cover flare-ups of health issues you already had before traveling.
High-risk activities
Your policy might not cover injuries from adventure sports and extreme activities, like bungee jumping or black-diamond skiing.
Alcohol or drug-related incidents
Your insurer will likely deny claims for injury or illness that happens while you’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Non-emergency medical care
Policies may not cover routine checkups, preventive care, or cosmetic treatments.
Be sure to read through your travel insurance policy to understand what it doesn’t cover, so you don’t have any surprise medical expenses during your trip.
How to get Schengen visa insurance
Schengen visa insurance is available online from medical travel insurance companies, comparison sites, or sometimes through your travel agent.
The hardest part is choosing between all the options. One thing to watch for is the wording on your insurance certificate. Some countries require it to list specific coverage amounts and terms.
If you need Schengen visa insurance, here’s how to get it:
Look around for quotes. Check prices from more than one insurance company to compare rates and coverage.
Verify that coverage meets the requirements. Make sure it meets medical coverage minimums and covers all Schengen countries you’ll visit.
Purchase your policy. You’ll need basic information like travel dates and personal details, but you can usually buy your policy with a credit card.
Get proof of coverage. Download your insurance certificate, as the document proves you have coverage.
Include it with your visa application. When applying, send a copy of your certificate along with your other visa paperwork.
Cost of Schengen visa travel insurance
Like other travel medical policies, Schengen visa insurance is surprisingly affordable. Basic coverage starts at around $26 for a weeklong trip.
Spending a bit more — say, $33 — gets you higher coverage limits and valuable extras like trip-cancellation benefits or evacuation coverage for natural disasters. If you’re making multiple European trips or don’t have exact travel dates, you might opt for an annual plan, running about $300.
The length of your trip plays a significant role in how much you’ll pay. Longer trips cost more. But your age, coverage level, and which insurance company you choose also affect pricing.
Schengen visa insurance FAQs
Check out the answers to some common questions travelers have about Schengen visa insurance to help you navigate the requirements.
Which countries require Schengen travel insurance?
All 29 Schengen countries require proof of insurance. It’s mandatory documentation when submitting your visa application. This means you’ll need coverage to travel to France, Italy, Spain, and even smaller countries like Malta or Slovenia.
Do you need a medical exam to get Schengen visa insurance?
No. You won’t need to worry about a medical exam to get Schengen visa insurance. You’ll answer some basic health questions when getting a quote, and you’re good to go.
Do you need travel insurance for a short layover in a Schengen visa country?
It’s possible. If you have a layover in any of the Schengen countries, you might need an airport transit visa — even for a short connection. And if you need that, you’ll need a Schengen visa medical insurance policy, too. But even if you’re not required to buy travel medical insurance, it’s a good idea to have it.
Will U.S. health insurance cover you in Europe?
Not usually. Most U.S. medical insurance plans don’t cover you when traveling internationally. Medicare and Medicaid don’t pay for medical care outside the U.S., and other health insurance companies typically limit how much — if anything — they’ll cover.[5]
