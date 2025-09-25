Emergency accident and sickness medical expenses Up to $250,000 in coverage, offered on a primary basis, which means it’ll be the first to reimburse Up to $250,000 (primary)

COVID-19 in-trip expenses Emergency medical expenses and trip interruption expenses if you become ill with COVID-19 in-trip and need to stay longer or leave earlier than expected Covered as an illness

Emergency medical evacuation expenses Coverage of transportation in the case of illness or injury that is acute, severe, or life-threatening when adequate medical treatment isn’t available in the immediate area Up to $500,000

Trip cancellation If you need to cancel your trip for covered reasons, including if you get sick, contract COVID-19, or a travel provider goes bankrupt; covers flights, hotel bookings, tickets, and activities Up to 100% of trip cost

Trip interruption When you must unexpectedly cut your trip short or extend it for covered reasons, including if you contract COVID-19, this can cover additional transportation expenses Up to 150% of trip cost

Trip delay When you’re stranded in transit for 6 hours or more due to reasons outside of your control, such as flight delay or theft of passport $300 per day (capped at $2,100)

Non-medical emergency evacuation When, due to a covered event, you’re transported from a place of danger to a place of safety; includes a natural disaster, political, and security evacuation Up to $100,000

Pre-existing medical condition Trip cancellations or trip interruptions related to pre-existing conditions can be covered if you purchase your plan within 14 days of your initial trip deposit (such as flights, hotel, etc.) and are medically fit to travel when you buy your plan Available

Missed connections Coverage of up to $200 if you miss a trip departure because you were delayed for three consecutive hours due to covered reasons, including flight delay/cancellation, plane mechanical breakdown, inclement weather, strike, and more Up to $200

Trip inconveniences When you’re inconvenienced during your trip due to an eligible flight delay, flight cancellation, delay at security, or late hotel arrival Up to $200 (capped at $600)

Lost or damaged baggage Reimbursement for lost, stolen, or damaged luggage, including clothing, personal items, and professional equipment like a phone or laptop Up to $2,000 (capped at $150 per item)

Baggage delay Reimbursement of up to $300 if your bags are delayed for 12 hours or more with a receipt Up to $300

Lost passport or credit cards Reimbursement of $50 for each item $50 each

Cancel for any reason (add-on) Reimbursement of up to 75% of non-refundable trip expenses if you cancel your trip for any reason (up to 48 hours prior to departure); must purchase add-on within 14 days of initial trip deposit Up to 75% of non-refundable trip expenses

Rental car care (add-on) Reimbursement of up to $50,000 in accidental damage and theft related to your rental vehicle Up to $50,000

Adventure and extreme sports protection (add-on) Coverage for medical-related expenses if you become injured while partaking in extreme sports as defined in the policy Limited to certain activities

Vacation rental damage protection (add-on) Reimbursement of up to $3,000 in repair/replacement costs if you accidentally damage the rental you’re staying in or its contents Up to $3,000