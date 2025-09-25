Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years in content creation and marketing
As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Updated
Faye Travel Insurance is a digital insurance company that offers “whole-trip travel insurance.” It’s known for being a digital-only platform with a mobile app that provides policyholders with real-time alerts. Its app also provides emergency support from real people when you have problems on your trip.
If you’re traveling outside of the country, travel insurance can provide you with great coverage. Here’s what you need to know about Faye’s travel insurance and if it’s the right company for you.
Faye covers pre-existing conditions if you buy your policy within 14 days of booking your trip, you’re medically fit to travel, and you have a waiver.
Policyholders can manage every aspect of their coverage in the Faye app.
Faye covers up to $250,000 in emergency accident and sickness medical expenses.
Our take on Faye travel insurance
Faye travel insurance is a great option for travelers who prioritize convenience and customer service. Faye is best for frequent travelers, nomads, and people looking for flexible, dynamic coverage. Faye offers only one type of travel insurance plan: whole-trip coverage. But it’s very customizable to your needs, with various add-ons available.
Faye receives mostly positive reviews from customers and rating sites, with a few outliers. Faye travel insurance is a product of Zenner Insurance Services, which has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). But it has an excellent rating on Trustpilot, earning 4.8 out of 5 stars from more than 2,000 reviews.
Reviewers on Trustpilot praised Faye’s reliability, its customer service, and how easy it was to use. Users on Reddit had somewhat conflicting views, with many touting its reliability, while others mentioned a disappointing experience and a lack of communication. Overall, though, Faye has mostly positive reviews from its customers.[1]
Easy-to-use app with live support available
Travelers can cover pre-existing conditions with a waiver
Flexible, offering customization
Pre-existing conditions not automatically covered
Doesn’t offer coverage in every country
Short, 14-day window to buy cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage
Faye whole-trip coverage
Faye’s whole-trip coverage plan covers numerous risks, including emergency medical expenses, trip cancellation, baggage loss, and much more. The more expensive your trip is, and the more travelers you have, the more expensive your policy will be. Here’s a coverage breakdown:[2]
Coverage Type
What It Covers
Coverage Limits
|Emergency accident and sickness medical expenses
|Up to $250,000 in coverage, offered on a primary basis, which means it’ll be the first to reimburse
|Up to $250,000 (primary)
|COVID-19 in-trip expenses
|Emergency medical expenses and trip interruption expenses if you become ill with COVID-19 in-trip and need to stay longer or leave earlier than expected
|Covered as an illness
|Emergency medical evacuation expenses
|Coverage of transportation in the case of illness or injury that is acute, severe, or life-threatening when adequate medical treatment isn’t available in the immediate area
|Up to $500,000
|Trip cancellation
|If you need to cancel your trip for covered reasons, including if you get sick, contract COVID-19, or a travel provider goes bankrupt; covers flights, hotel bookings, tickets, and activities
|Up to 100% of trip cost
|Trip interruption
|When you must unexpectedly cut your trip short or extend it for covered reasons, including if you contract COVID-19, this can cover additional transportation expenses
|Up to 150% of trip cost
|Trip delay
|When you’re stranded in transit for 6 hours or more due to reasons outside of your control, such as flight delay or theft of passport
|$300 per day (capped at $2,100)
|Non-medical emergency evacuation
|When, due to a covered event, you’re transported from a place of danger to a place of safety; includes a natural disaster, political, and security evacuation
|Up to $100,000
|Pre-existing medical condition
|Trip cancellations or trip interruptions related to pre-existing conditions can be covered if you purchase your plan within 14 days of your initial trip deposit (such as flights, hotel, etc.) and are medically fit to travel when you buy your plan
|Available
|Missed connections
|Coverage of up to $200 if you miss a trip departure because you were delayed for three consecutive hours due to covered reasons, including flight delay/cancellation, plane mechanical breakdown, inclement weather, strike, and more
|Up to $200
|Trip inconveniences
|When you’re inconvenienced during your trip due to an eligible flight delay, flight cancellation, delay at security, or late hotel arrival
|Up to $200 (capped at $600)
|Lost or damaged baggage
|Reimbursement for lost, stolen, or damaged luggage, including clothing, personal items, and professional equipment like a phone or laptop
|Up to $2,000 (capped at $150 per item)
|Baggage delay
|Reimbursement of up to $300 if your bags are delayed for 12 hours or more with a receipt
|Up to $300
|Lost passport or credit cards
|Reimbursement of $50 for each item
|$50 each
|Cancel for any reason (add-on)
|Reimbursement of up to 75% of non-refundable trip expenses if you cancel your trip for any reason (up to 48 hours prior to departure); must purchase add-on within 14 days of initial trip deposit
|Up to 75% of non-refundable trip expenses
|Rental car care (add-on)
|Reimbursement of up to $50,000 in accidental damage and theft related to your rental vehicle
|Up to $50,000
|Adventure and extreme sports protection (add-on)
|Coverage for medical-related expenses if you become injured while partaking in extreme sports as defined in the policy
|Limited to certain activities
|Vacation rental damage protection (add-on)
|Reimbursement of up to $3,000 in repair/replacement costs if you accidentally damage the rental you’re staying in or its contents
|Up to $3,000
|Pet care (add-on)
|Reimbursement of up to $2,500 in veterinary expenses and $250 for kenneling if you arrive back home later than expected
|Up to $2,500 for vet expenses and up to $250 for kenneling
What Faye doesn’t cover
Faye doesn’t cover everything or every destination, though. Faye doesn’t offer travel protection plans for a number of countries, including Afghanistan, Belarus, Cuba, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, and Yemen. Here are some other common policy exclusions:[3]
Pre-existing medical conditions (unless you have waiver eligibility)
Routine physical examinations and dental care
Medical tourism
Elective procedures
Normal pregnancy or childbirth
Mental conditions or disorders
Participation in adventure sports or extreme activities (unless you purchase the waiver)
Self-inflicted injury
Injury that occurs under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Acts of war
Illegal activity
Piloting aircraft
Loss or damage caused by detention or customs
Cost of Faye travel insurance
The more travelers you have and the higher the cost of your trip is, the higher your travel insurance costs will be. Your destination, length of trip, and the add-ons you choose will also affect how much your policy costs.
When choosing a policy, make sure to adequately protect yourself, but don’t choose extra trip protections that you won’t need. For example, if you’re only going sightseeing, paying for the adventure and extreme sports protection add-on would likely be a waste of money.
Here’s a price breakdown for a few different trip scenarios of travelers taking a one-week trip to Italy. We used a home address in Texas and requested quotes for every add-on Faye offered.
Travel Profile
Coverage Cost (Without Add-Ons)
Cancel-for-Any-Reason (CFAR) Coverage
Rental Car Care
Adventure and Extreme Sports Protection
Vacation Rental Damage Protection
Pet Care
|26-year-old man: 1-week trip to Italy costing $3,000
|$145
|$50
|$8 per day per car
|$62
|$17
|$25
|35-year-old couple: 1-week trip to Italy costing $5,500
|$305
|$112
|$8 per day per car
|$133
|$17
|$25
|Family of four with 2 kids younger than 13: 1-week trip to Italy costing $8,000
|$339
|$148
|$8 per day per car
|$128
|$17
|$25
Who is Faye travel insurance best for?
Faye travel insurance is best for families, frequent business travelers, and mid-risk adventurers looking for flexible coverage for things like extreme activities. It’s a very dynamic policy that can shift to fit the needs of various types of travelers, making it a good option for many people.
But before buying a policy, take the time to match your travel needs with what Faye travel insurance actually provides. Think about your trip frequency, the value of your gear, and your risk tolerance. Once you have a good idea of these factors, you can customize your Faye plan to better suit your needs.
How to buy a Faye travel policy
Buying a Faye travel policy is pretty straightforward. Follow these steps to get a policy:
1. Go to the Faye app or website
Once on either, click “Check Pricing.”
2. Enter your trip details
Fill out the relevant information about your trip, such as your age, number of travelers, destination, travel dates, and trip cost.
3. Review your quote
Carefully review the coverages and available add-ons generated for your quote. Consider whether it sufficiently protects you for your trip before buying.
4. Buy the policy
If you’re satisfied with the offered plan, coverages, and cost, go ahead and buy the policy online.
5. Save important documents
Once you’ve bought a policy, make sure to save all your important and relevant policy documents either digitally, physically, or both.
It’s a good idea to purchase your travel insurance policy as soon as you book your trip. If you want cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage or to purchase a waiver to cover a pre-existing condition, you’ll need to buy a Faye policy within 14 days of your first trip payment. Buying early also ensures you have coverage if your trip is delayed or canceled right after you purchase.
While Faye is 100% digital and you can complete the entire quote process online, you can still speak to an agent. You can do so over the phone, through email, or on Faye’s chat service. Call 1 (833) 240-7056 from within the U.S. or 1 (804) 482-2122 from outside the U.S., or email Faye at [email protected] for pre- and in-trip questions.
How to file a claim with Faye
Filing a claim with Faye is also fairly straightforward. Here’s how to do it:[4]
Open the Faye app. Open the app and go to the Trips tab, select your trip, then click “file a claim.” You can also check your claim status in the app. If you don’t have the app, you can file a claim over email at [email protected].
Describe the incident. Describe the incident in detail, mention what happened, who was involved, and when the incident occurred.
Upload relevant documents. Upload any supporting documents you have for your claim, such as receipts, reports, photos, messages, and videos. You can also email your supporting documents.
Submit your claim. Next, you’ll add the amount that you’re requesting, sign an honesty pledge, and submit your claim.
Receive reimbursement. If Faye reviews your claim and deems it legitimate, you’ll receive any reimbursements you’re eligible for.
It’s important to keep digital copies of all relevant documents, both for your policy and for any travel insurance claims you submit. You can use the Faye app’s “Safekeeping” feature for this.
Faye aims to complete the claim-handling process within 48 hours of receiving the necessary information. File your claim as soon as possible, as delays in filing can result in delays in claims processing.
Faye travel insurance FAQs
If you still aren’t sure whether Faye travel insurance is right for you, take a look at these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the travel company.
Does Faye cover flight cancellations?
Faye offers trip cancellation coverage in most plans if you purchase one more than 48 hours before your flight. It covers up to 100% of non-refundable travel expenses, including flights, hotels, tickets, activities, and quarantine accommodation.
Who underwrites Faye travel insurance?
Faye travel insurance is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company, which earned an AM Best financial strength rating A+.[5]
Does Faye cover pre-existing conditions?
Faye doesn’t automatically cover pre-existing conditions, but you can get coverage through the company’s pre-existing conditions waiver. To qualify for this waiver, you must have purchased your travel policy within 14 days of your first trip deposit and be medically able to travel at the time of policy purchase.
How is Faye different from other travel insurance companies?
Faye is different because it’s 100% digital, unlike most other travel insurance companies. You can manage everything in the Faye app, get real-time alerts, and work with real people to solve any problems that arise on your trip.
