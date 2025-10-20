What is RV insurance?

RV insurance is specialized coverage designed for recreational vehicles. It differs from standard car insurance by including unique protections like vacation liability coverage and personal belongings protection.

RV insurance covers various vehicle categories, including Class A, B, and C motor homes, travel trailers, campers, fifth wheels, truck and van campers, and pop-up trailers.

A motor home needs liability coverage to legally drive on public roads, but it’s optional for towable campers. For example, a towable camper may have coverage under your vehicle’s liability insurance while it’s trailered.[1]