Table of contents
RV insurance protects recreational vehicles like motor homes, travel trailers, and campers from accidents, theft, and damage.
Most states require minimum liability coverage for motor homes driven on public roads, while travel trailers often need coverage through an auto policy or specialized RV insurance. Here’s what you should know about types of RV insurance, costs, factors that affect premiums, and money-saving tips to help you choose the right RV policy.
Quick Facts
Your state’s laws or your lender may require you to carry RV insurance.
Full-time RVers can purchase coverage that includes some elements of homeowners insurance.
Ways to save money on RV insurance include shopping around for quotes, seeking discounts, and maintaining a clean driving record.
What is RV insurance?
RV insurance is specialized coverage designed for recreational vehicles. It differs from standard car insurance by including unique protections like vacation liability coverage and personal belongings protection.
RV insurance covers various vehicle categories, including Class A, B, and C motor homes, travel trailers, campers, fifth wheels, truck and van campers, and pop-up trailers.
A motor home needs liability coverage to legally drive on public roads, but it’s optional for towable campers. For example, a towable camper may have coverage under your vehicle’s liability insurance while it’s trailered.[1]
What RV insurance covers
RV insurance offers several coverage types to protect your investment and travels, including the following:[2]
Liability coverage: Liability insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage you cause to others in an accident. This essential coverage is mandatory for self-propelled RVs.
Collision coverage: Collision insurance covers repairs to your RV after an accident with another vehicle or object, regardless of fault. This optional coverage pays for damage from collisions, rollovers, and hitting stationary objects.
Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance is optional coverage that protects against non-collision damage, like theft, vandalism, weather, fire, or animal strikes. It can be especially valuable since people often park RVs in remote areas where these types of risks are more common.
Vacation liability coverage: This optional insurance provides protection when you park your RV and use it as a temporary residence, covering injuries to visitors at your campsite.
Personal belongings coverage: Personal belongings insurance is an add-on coverage that reimburses you for stolen or damaged items inside your RV, including camping gear, electronics, and clothing.
Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance is optional and covers towing, flat tire changes, emergency fuel delivery, lockout service, and battery jumps specifically for RVs. Many policies include specialized towing that accommodates larger vehicles.
Total loss replacement: This coverage pays for a brand-new RV if yours is totaled within the first few years of ownership, rather than paying you the depreciated actual cash value. It’s usually available only on newer RVs.
RV policies commonly exclude normal wear and tear, mechanical breakdowns, routine maintenance, and commercial use.
RV insurance by type
Different types of recreational vehicles require different insurance approaches based on the ways people use them on the road, their size, and their value.
Here’s a look at the different types of coverage you may need:
Motor home insurance includes liability coverage required by law in most states, with optional collision and comprehensive coverage available, along with other add-ons. Class A motor homes typically need higher coverage limits due to their size and value, while Class B and C motor homes may be cheaper to insure.
Travel trailer insurance is usually optional since towable RVs aren’t self-propelled — unless you financed your trailer. Your auto insurance policy typically includes liability for your travel trailer while it’s hooked to your vehicle. But stand-alone coverage protects against theft and damage while your vehicle is parked and offers vacation coverage when camping.
Camper and pop-up insurance provides affordable coverage for smaller towable units. It often includes comprehensive protection, personal belongings coverage, and vacation liability for weekend camping trips. Pop-up campers typically have the lowest insurance costs due to their lower values.
Full-time RV insurance is for people living in their RV for more than half the year. It offers coverage similar to homeowners insurance. It comes with standard coverages, plus protection for situations unique to permanent RV living, like HOA loss assessment coverage, protection for adjacent structures, and temporary lodging if your RV becomes uninhabitable.
How much RV insurance costs
RV insurance costs vary significantly by vehicle type and usage. For example, insuring Class A motor homes typically costs between $600 and $3,000 annually, while Class B camper vans range from $480 to $1,000 per year. Class C motor homes range from $540 to $1,500 per year.
Travel trailers and campers generally cost between $180 and $1,000 annually for basic coverage. Pop-up campers usually have the lowest premiums, at $200 to $550 per year.
Ultimately, insurance costs depend on the type, value, frequency of use, location, and chosen coverage limits and deductibles of your RV.
Factors that affect RV insurance rates
RV insurance premiums vary widely based on multiple risk factors that insurance companies evaluate when calculating your rates. Understanding these factors can help you make informed decisions about coverage and save you money on your RV policy:
RV type and class: Class A motor homes cost more to insure than smaller campers due to higher values and replacement costs.
Age and value of your RV: Newer, more expensive units cost more to repair or replace than older models with lower market values. Note that RVs depreciate quickly in their first few years, which can help lower your insurance costs over time.[3]
Driving history of the insured: Your driving history plays a major role in motor home insurance cost since driving motor homes requires being on public roads. Clean records earn discounts, and violations increase rates. Traffic tickets, accidents, and DUI convictions can raise your premiums significantly.
Location and insurance laws: These factors can influence costs through varying requirements for liability, weather risks, and theft rates in different regions. States with higher minimum coverage requirements or severe weather patterns typically have higher rates.
Frequency of use: The more you use your RV, the greater your chances of needing to file a claim. For example, full-time RV living requires specialized coverage that costs more than policies for occasional recreational use. In other words, weekend warriors pay less than full-timers who need year-round protection.
Storage security: RVs stored in garages or secure facilities typically qualify for discounts compared to those stored outdoors.
Deductibles and coverage limits: Higher deductibles and lower coverage limits can help reduce your monthly costs, but they also increase your financial risk.
Good to Know
As you research and compare your options, it’s important to find a balance between the cost of coverage and the protection your policy provides.
Tips to save money on RV insurance
RV insurance doesn’t have to break your budget. Smart shopping and strategic choices can help you reduce your premiums significantly while maintaining adequate protection for your recreational vehicle.
Here are some things you can do to reduce your costs:[4]
Bundle your coverage
You may qualify for multi-policy discounts by choosing the same insurance company for multiple coverage types, such as homeowners and auto insurance.
Shop around
We recommend researching and comparing quotes from multiple insurers every six months to ensure you’re getting competitive rates as your RV ages and market conditions change.
Ask about storage discounts
You may be able to earn savings during winter months or extended periods when you leave your RV in the same spot and don’t use it.
Maintain a clean driving record
You may qualify for safe driver discounts and avoid rate increases from accidents, violations, and claims on your record.
Install anti-theft or safety devices
You may earn discounts for reducing the risk of theft and accidents with security and safety upgrades.