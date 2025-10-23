Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
If you own a motorcycle and a car, you can likely save money on your insurance costs by bundling your car insurance and motorcycle insurance policies. Bundling your coverage also makes it easier to manage payments and insurance renewals.[1]
Here’s a closer look at the best companies for bundling auto and motorcycle insurance, how much you can save on average, and how to compare coverage to find the best fit.
Quick Facts
A stand-alone motorcycle insurance policy costs an average of $179 per month, while full-coverage auto policies cost an average of $177 per month.
Auto and motorcycle multi-policy discounts range anywhere from 10% to 20%.
Companies like Liberty Mutual, GEICO, American Family, and Progressive offer bundling discounts for auto and motorcycle coverage.
Why bundle your auto and motorcycle insurance?
When you buy two or more forms of coverage from one insurance company, such as auto insurance and motorcycle insurance, it’s called bundling. Purchasing multiple types of insurance from one insurer has several benefits:
Discounts: Many insurers offer a bundling discount — sometimes called a multi-line or multi-product discount — for combining multiple types of policies.[2]
Simplified billing: With bundled policies, you have to keep track of only one policy payment and renewal date.
Extra perks: Some companies give special perks to customers who bundle their coverage, such as loyalty rewards.
In the table below, you can see average annual costs for stand-alone auto and motorcycle policies versus the cost for a bundled policy, assuming a driver with a clean record and a 10% discount.
Car Insurance
Motorcycle Insurance
Annual Cost for Both Policies: No Bundle Discount
Annual Cost: 10% Bundle Discount
$2,148
$2,144
$4,292
$3,863
Your rates — and how much of a discount you’re eligible for when you bundle your policies — depend on your insurance company, driving record, and location.
Find Auto and Motorcycle Insurance
See quotes from top insurers in minutes
Best companies for bundling auto and motorcycle insurance
Several insurance companies boast competitive rates with bundle discounts for auto and motorcycle insurance.
Here’s a closer look at some of the top insurance companies for bundling auto and motorcycle policies based on their rates, discounts, and customer service rankings in the J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
GEICO: Best for competitive rates
GEICO issues insurance policies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and its rates for auto and motorcycle insurance tend to be better than the industry average. When you insure a car and a motorcycle, you can save up to 10% on your motorcycle coverage.
With GEICO, you get some extra coverage included with your policy. For example, when you purchase motorcycle insurance, you automatically get coverage for up to $2,000 of accessories or modifications at no added cost.
GEICO also has several add-ons you can use for added protection, such as coverage for safety riding apparel, stored gear, and emergency roadside assistance.
Pros
Available nationwide
Better-than-average rates
Includes coverage for some accessories
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Higher rates for drivers with DUIs or other infractions
Progressive: Best for discounts
Progressive has a lengthy list of discounts, including several specifically for motorcycle owners. You can qualify for extra discounts by getting a motorcycle endorsement for your driver’s license, completing a motorcycle safety course, or joining a membership group, like the Harley Owners Group or the United Services Automobile Association (USAA).
Rates and discount amounts vary by location and coverage. But Progressive also stands out for its optional add-ons, like enhanced injury protection, total loss for a new motorcycle, and coverage for accessories and custom parts.
Pros
Multiple motorcycle-specific discount programs
Better-than-average rates
Extra coverage options available
Cons
Low J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Price varies based on purchase method
Poor customer reviews on Trustpilot
American Family: Best for coverage add-ons
American Family has a lengthy list of coverage options and add-ons. Through American Family, you can add new vehicle replacement and accidental death and dismemberment insurance. And loan or lease assistance coverage helps cover the gap between your loan or lease balance and your vehicle’s value.
Plus, with AmFam, if your car and motorcycle collide in a crash, the insurer will waive the lower deductible.
Pros
Collision deductible waiver
Loan or lease assistance coverage available
Extra insurance options
Cons
Not available nationwide
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Small agent network
Direct Auto: Best for high-risk drivers
Direct Auto operates in 15 states and specializes in non-standard coverage for high-risk drivers that other insurance companies may not cover. Drivers with histories of speeding tickets, accidents, and other infractions may be able to get necessary coverage through Direct Auto. The company also handles SR-22 forms when required.
Direct Auto offers a 10% discount for bundling auto and motorcycle insurance. Add-ons are also available, like custom parts and equipment coverage, motorcycle replacement coverage, and towing service.
Pros
Specializes in coverage for high-risk drivers
Offers SR-22 insurance
Multiple coverage add-ons available
Cons
Available in only 15 states
Higher-than-average rates
Poor customer reviews on Trustpilot
Erie Insurance: Best regional coverage
Erie Insurance offers bundling discounts, but you have to live in Washington, D.C., or one of the 12 states where coverage is available. By bundling your auto and motorcycle coverage with Erie Insurance, you can save up to 15% on your policies.
Erie Insurance is a smaller, regional insurance company, and it’s highly rated for customer satisfaction. It boasts better-than-average rates and has optional coverages like roadside assistance, custom parts and accessories insurance, and protective riding apparel coverage.
Pros
Highly rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Multiple coverage add-ons
Cons
Limited regional availability
Can’t purchase insurance online
Fewer discount options
When selecting the best auto and motorcycle insurance companies, we looked for insurers that offered both motorcycle and auto policies and offered multi-policy discounts for bundling those two forms of coverage. We also considered typical premiums for each insurer, customer satisfaction ratings and reviews, and company availability.
What an auto and motorcycle insurance policy covers
Bundling auto and motorcycle insurance policies doesn’t affect what coverages you have. It simplifies payments and account management and may make you eligible for a discount. When you purchase auto and motorcycle insurance, you can typically customize your coverage by selecting one or more of the following types of insurance:
Liability coverage
Most states require motorists to have bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, but you may want to select a higher coverage maximum than the state-minimum requirement.
Gap insurance comes in handy if you finance your motorcycle or car. It helps pay the difference between your outstanding loan balance and your vehicle’s value.
Optional coverages
Some companies offer optional add-ons, such as coverage for custom parts, rental reimbursement, or roadside assistance.
Factors that affect the cost of auto and motorcycle insurance
Several factors affect how much you pay for auto and motorcycle coverage:[3]
Driving record: Motorists without a history of accidents or tickets generally qualify for lower rates.
Vehicle type: The age, make, model, and trim of your car or bike affect your premiums. Higher-cost vehicles, and those with larger engines, are often more expensive to insure.
Coverage limits: Your premiums may be higher if you opt for higher liability coverage limits than your state requires, add collision or comprehensive insurance to your policies, or select other add-ons.
Age: Teens and young adults tend to have higher premiums due to their increased risk of accidents.
Location: People who live in areas with higher levels of traffic congestion, crime, or living costs will pay more expensive rates.
Discounts: Some insurers offer special discounts, such as motorcycle training course discounts, motorcycle club membership discounts, and auto-pay discounts.
Bundle Your Auto and Motorcycle Coverage
Comparing quotes from top insurers can help you save
How to choose the best auto and motorcycle bundle
How large a discount you can receive by bundling your motorcycle and auto insurance is just one factor to consider when shopping for coverage.[4] To choose the right insurance, consider these other variables:
Coverage options: Look for an insurance company that offers multiple coverage options. Some insurers have add-ons like roadside assistance, custom equipment coverage, or rental reimbursement for added protection.
Customer service ratings and reviews: If you need to file a claim, strong customer service is important. You can use resources like J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and Trustpilot to gauge how well a company handles claims.
Digital tools and support: Some insurers make it easy to manage your policy online or through a mobile app, allowing you to do everything from making payments to filing a claim.
Pricing: Pricing can vary significantly by company. You may find lower rates from another insurer for the same coverage options and policy limits.
Auto and motorcycle insurance bundling FAQs
As an owner of both a motorcycle and a car, here’s additional information that can help you shop for affordable insurance.
Which company has the best bundling discount for auto and motorcycle insurance?
We found that smaller insurance companies, such as Erie Insurance, have the highest bundle discounts for motorcycle and auto coverage.
Do all insurers allow motorcycle bundling?
No. Not all insurance companies offer bundle discounts for combining auto and motorcycle coverage. Some insurers may not cover motorcycles at all, so it’s important to double-check when shopping around.
Is it cheaper to bundle than to buy policies separately?
Bundling is often cheaper than buying separate policies. By bundling auto and motorcycle policies, you could save as much as 20%. Comparing options from different insurers can help you find the best discount.
Can you bundle auto, motorcycle, and home insurance?
Yes. Several insurance companies allow you to bundle more than two types of insurance. So you may be able to bundle auto, motorcycle, and home or renters insurance policies, depending on the insurer.
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.