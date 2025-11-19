Best Renters Insurance in Washington, D.C. (2025)

5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Table of contents
If you’re a renter in Washington, D.C., it’s worth considering a renters insurance policy. If a covered peril damages your personal property, renters insurance can help cover the cost of replacing your items. Covered events include fires, windstorms, and theft.
Renters insurance also provides liability coverage and additional living expenses coverage. Renters in D.C. aren’t legally required to carry a renters insurance policy, but landlords can require it as part of a lease agreement.
Here’s what D.C. renters need to know about getting renters insurance.
The average renters insurance premium in Washington, D.C., is $21 per month for a policy with $30,000 in personal property coverage.
Lemonade has the lowest average renters insurance rates in D.C.
Assurant is one of the best renters insurance companies for pet owners.
How renters insurance works in Washington, D.C.
Basic renters insurance policies in D.C. include three components: personal property insurance to protect your belongings, liability insurance in case someone gets injured in your apartment and sues you, and additional living expenses if your rental is uninhabitable.
Some insurance companies also offer optional endorsements, like valuable items coverage, that can fill gaps in your basic policy. This is helpful if you have expensive jewelry, art, or electronics.
If you have a covered loss, you can file a claim with your insurer. These are the steps you’ll follow:[1]
Document the damage to your personal items.
For theft or break-in claims, call the police and make a report.
Report the loss to your insurer and submit claim forms.
Keep your receipts for additional living expenses.
Receive your settlement.
It’s a good idea to make a home inventory of all your possessions, so if you have to submit a claim, you know the value of your items.[2]
How to buy a renters insurance policy
Getting renters insurance is typically easy. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to purchase a renters policy in Washington, D.C.:
Calculate how much coverage you need by documenting all valuable belongings.
Get quotes from between three and five insurers.
Purchase a policy that has the right amount of coverage at the right price.
For most tenants, renters insurance is pretty affordable. The average renters insurance premium in Washington, D.C., is $21 per month for a policy with $30,000 in personal property coverage.
Some of the factors that can affect the cost of renters insurance in D.C. include your ZIP code, the size of your apartment, the value of your personal items, your chosen coverage types, including endorsements, and the deductible you choose.
Best renters insurance companies in Washington, D.C.
Many reputable companies insure rental properties in Washington, D.C. But the best renters insurance company will depend on your individual situation and coverage needs.
For example, if you want the most budget-friendly renters insurance, consider Lemonade, which has the lowest average premiums in D.C., according to Insurify data. If you’re retired, Allstate could be a good insurer because it offers a renters insurance discount of up to 25% for retirees who are older than 55.
In the table below, you can see some of the best renters insurance companies in D.C., based on factors like coverage, discounts, customer service, and premiums.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Lemonade
|$14
|Low rates
|Allstate
|$21
|Retired renters
|Assurant
|$29
|Pet owners
|Amica
|$15
|Customer satisfaction
|Progressive
|$18
|Discounts
What renters insurance covers in Washington, D.C.
Renters insurance covers your personal possessions, liability, and additional living expenses. But it doesn’t cover the structure of your rental.
Here’s a closer look at what’s covered under each section of the policy:[3]
Personal property insurance
If a covered peril damages or destroys your belongings, personal property insurance pays to repair or replace them. This includes clothing, furniture, small appliances, and electronics. Examples of covered perils include wildfires, windstorms, hailstorms, lightning, falling objects, accidental water damage, riots and civil unrest, vandalism, and theft.
Liability insurance
Liability insurance covers your legal fees, court costs, and settlements if someone sues you if they’re injured in your rental or you damage their property. It also covers third-party losses that family members and pets may cause. Most policies include a small amount of coverage for a guest’s medical expenses if they get injured at your rental property.
Additional living expenses
Additional living expenses insurance pays for temporary arrangements if your apartment becomes uninhabitable after a covered event and you have to temporarily relocate during repairs. Your policy can pay for things like hotels, laundry, parking, and other essentials, up to a certain coverage limit. Depending on your insurance company, this coverage may also be called loss of use insurance.
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Washington, D.C.
Most renters can benefit from having renters insurance. A standard renters policy covers many of the most common risks that D.C. tenants can face, but not everything. You might need to supplement with other policies to get more complete protection.
Here are some of the biggest risks that Washington, D.C., renters can face, and how they may affect your renters insurance:
Property theft: Over the last few years, D.C. has seen a drop in theft and burglary offenses. But because Washington, D.C., is an urban center, property theft could be more likely than in surrounding areas. If someone steals your personal belongings, whether from your apartment, car, or while traveling, renters insurance can help pay to replace them.
Wildfires: Washington, D.C., has a moderate risk of wildfires. About 8% of properties in the city are currently at risk of being damaged by fires, but 15% of properties are at risk over the next 30 years. If your apartment catches fire and destroys your belongings, your renters policy will pay to replace them. It’ll also cover additional living expenses if you have to move out while your home is repaired.
Flooding: Washington, D.C., can experience significant flooding, but renters insurance doesn’t cover damage from floods. If you want coverage for flooding, you can get a renters flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer. This coverage may be especially important if you live in a garden-level unit or keep possessions in a basement.
Protect Your Stuff for as Little as $5/mo.
Unlock renters insurance savings and discounts
How to save on renters insurance in Washington, D.C.
Renters insurance is one of the more affordable kinds of coverage. But you can reduce your costs even further in a few ways.
Here are some tips that can help you save money on a renters policy in D.C.:
Bundle your policies. You can typically get a lower premium by bundling renters insurance with another policy, like car insurance or pet insurance.
Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible for personal property insurance can lower your monthly premium. But you’ll have to pay this deductible out of pocket if you need to submit a claim.
Install protective devices. Some insurers offer savings if you have fire alarms, fire sprinklers, or a security system in your rental property.
Look for payment discounts. Many insurers offer renters insurance discounts to customers who pay their premiums in full or set up automatic payments.
Compare quotes. Getting quotes from several insurers can help you find the most affordable policy for your situation and coverage needs.
Renters insurance in Washington, D.C., FAQs
If you’re a renter in Washington, D.C., renters insurance is a smart purchase. Here’s some additional information that might be helpful as you shop for a renters policy.
What is the best renters insurance in D.C.?
Some of the best renters insurance companies in D.C. include Lemonade, Allstate, and Assurant. But the best renters insurance for you depends on your individual situation, coverage needs, preferences, and budget. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare several insurers to find the best renters insurance for you.
Is renters insurance required in D.C.?
No. Renters insurance isn’t a legal requirement in D.C. But you might need to purchase renters insurance if your landlord requires it as a part of your lease agreement.
How much renters insurance do you need in D.C.?
It depends on your personal situation. You should have enough personal property insurance to cover the replacement cost value of your personal items.
Choose a liability insurance limit that would cover your financial assets in case of a lawsuit. For additional living expenses insurance, consider how much it would cost to relocate for several months or longer if a covered event damaged your apartment.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in D.C.?
To file a renters insurance claim in D.C., start by taking photos of your damaged personal items. You should call the police if any of your belongings were stolen. Then, contact your insurer to report the loss and fill out the claim forms.
If your rental property was damaged and you have to move out, keep all your receipts for additional living expenses. Once your insurer approves your claim, you’ll get a reimbursement to replace your items and cover your temporary living costs.
