Best Renters Insurance in Washington, D.C. (2025)

How renters insurance works in Washington, D.C.

Basic renters insurance policies in D.C. include three components: personal property insurance to protect your belongings, liability insurance in case someone gets injured in your apartment and sues you, and additional living expenses if your rental is uninhabitable.

Some insurance companies also offer optional endorsements, like valuable items coverage, that can fill gaps in your basic policy. This is helpful if you have expensive jewelry, art, or electronics.

If you have a covered loss, you can file a claim with your insurer. These are the steps you’ll follow:[1]

Document the damage to your personal items. For theft or break-in claims, call the police and make a report. Report the loss to your insurer and submit claim forms. Keep your receipts for additional living expenses. Receive your settlement.

It’s a good idea to make a home inventory of all your possessions, so if you have to submit a claim, you know the value of your items.[2]

How to buy a renters insurance policy

Getting renters insurance is typically easy. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to purchase a renters policy in Washington, D.C.:

Calculate how much coverage you need by documenting all valuable belongings. Get quotes from between three and five insurers. Purchase a policy that has the right amount of coverage at the right price.

For most tenants, renters insurance is pretty affordable. The average renters insurance premium in Washington, D.C., is $21 per month for a policy with $30,000 in personal property coverage.

Some of the factors that can affect the cost of renters insurance in D.C. include your ZIP code, the size of your apartment, the value of your personal items, your chosen coverage types, including endorsements, and the deductible you choose.