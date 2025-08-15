Best Renters Insurance in Michigan (2025)

Licensed auto and home insurance agent


Table of contents
Renters insurance is an important coverage for any renter to have. It protects your personal belongings from damage and theft, provides liability coverage, and can even cover additional living expenses if a covered peril makes your home uninhabitable.[1]
Though Michigan state law doesn’t require renters to purchase it, your landlord may. Even if you don’t have to purchase renters insurance, it’s useful coverage to have.
Renters insurance is typically affordable. In Michigan, an average policy with $30,000 in property damage and $100,000 in liability coverage costs $17 per month.
On average, Michigan renters pay $204 per year for renters insurance.
Renters in Detroit pay the highest average renters insurance rate in the state, at $30 per month. Residents in Ann Arbor and Holland pay the lowest rates in the state, with averages of $13 per month.
Installing a security system in your rental home can sometimes reduce your renters insurance costs.
How renters insurance works in Michigan
Renters insurance includes three main coverage components:
Personal property insurance: Covers your belongings, like furniture, electronics, and clothing, against covered risks like water damage or theft
Liability insurance: Protects you against lawsuits if someone is injured on your property
Additional living expenses insurance: Covers the increase in cost of your living expenses, like for a hotel and food, if a covered peril makes your apartment unlivable
Buying a policy is easy. First, you should consider your coverage needs. Add up what it’d cost to replace your personal belongings to decide on coverage limits. Then, compare quotes and coverage options from multiple insurance companies. Finally, select and purchase a renters insurance policy and keep all relevant documents on file.
The cost of renters insurance depends on a few key variables. Your insurance company will consider the following factors when determining your premium:
Coverage amount: The higher your coverage amount, the more you’ll pay for your policy, as your renters insurance company is responsible for greater financial risk.
Location: Areas with high break-in rates or frequent severe weather will often have more expensive rates than safe areas with predictable, calmer weather.
Deductible: Deductibles and premiums have an inverse relationship. The lower your deductible is, the higher your premium will be, and vice versa.
How to file a renters insurance claim
If you ever need to file a claim, the process is easy. Here are the steps you should follow:
Document the damage. After you make sure you’re safe, document all damage with photos and videos.
Submit a claim. Contact your insurer and submit your claim, including all the photos and videos that you took to document the damage. Your insurer will send out an adjuster.
Work with the adjuster. Walk through your home with the adjuster and help them understand the damage and how it occurred. The adjuster will then go back to your insurer to decide on a payout amount.
Receive reimbursement. If your insurer approves your claim, you’ll receive a reimbursement for the covered damages.
Best renters insurance companies in Michigan
The best renters insurance company for you depends on your rental situation, budget, and overall coverage needs. But some companies stand out as better options than others.
For example, Erie offers one of the cheapest national average rates, making it a good option if you’re looking for cheap coverage. But if you’re looking for superior customer service or customization in your policy, you might prefer State Farm or Nationwide.
Consider what you’re looking for from an insurance company, and don’t just default to buying the cheapest option. Compare covered and excluded perils, coverage limits, customer service, and more.
Below, you can compare average monthly premiums from several of the best renters insurance companies in Michigan. The premiums reflect nationwide monthly premiums.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Erie
|$15
|Affordability
|Allstate
|$18
|Discounts
|USAA
|$18
|Veterans and their families
|State Farm
|$19
|Customer service
|Nationwide
|$21
|Customization
What renters insurance covers in Michigan
Renters insurance in Michigan includes three main coverages: personal property, liability, and additional living expenses (ALE). It protects you from significant financial losses if you experience apartment damage or someone steals your belongings.
Here’s what each of these coverages protects in your rental apartment or home:
Personal property
Personal property coverage protects your personal belongings from covered losses, such as theft, fire, water damage, and wind or hail damage. It can cover your clothing, furniture, electronics, and more. Depending on your policy, this coverage will either pay the actual cash value or the replacement cost of your belongings.
Liability
Renters liability coverage provides protection if someone injures themselves in your apartment. This coverage type can help you pay for medical bills and legal costs.
Additional living expenses (ALE)
Also called loss of use coverage, ALE pays for extra living costs if your home is uninhabitable due to covered perils. Your policy can help cover hotel bills, temporary rentals, and restaurant meals (above your normal food costs). It can also cover other additional expenses that you incur to match your previous standard of living.[2]
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Michigan
Renters insurance is almost always worth the money, but Michigan’s weather risks make it especially worthwhile. The state can experience wildfires and severe windstorms that can cause significant damage to apartments and homes.[3] Even things like heavy snow can cause property damage.
Learn more about these climate risks below.
Wildfires: While Michigan may not seem like a common place for wildfires, it does experience them. Make sure your policy covers damage from wildfires and not just internal fires, like those caused by cooking.
Windstorms: Michigan can experience severe thunderstorms, which often include high winds and hail. If the wind breaks a window in your home and causes water damage, your renters insurance policy should kick in.
Heavy snow: Michigan experiences heavy snowfall and ice buildup, which can cause property damage. Most renters policies should cover this, but it’s always worth double-checking your policy.
Insurance companies consider all these factors when setting renters insurance rates. If you live in a part of the state that’s more prone to any of these risks, you may face higher rates due to the additional risk your insurer is taking on.
How to save on renters insurance in Michigan
Renters insurance is typically affordable, but you can still find some ways to save money. Here are some of the most effective ways to save on coverage:
Bundle policies. Bundling your renters insurance with your auto insurance can often save you a good bit of money on your policy.
Raise your deductible. Increasing your deductible will directly lower your policy’s premium, as the two are inversely related. Just make sure you can afford the new, higher deductible if you need to file a claim.
Install security systems. Some renters insurance companies offer discounts for installing security features in your home that reduce the likelihood of break-ins.
Stay claims-free. If you can refrain from filing claims, insurers will view you as a lower risk to insure than people who have filed multiple claims.
Renters insurance in Michigan FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding renters insurance in Michigan.
Does Michigan require renters insurance?
Not legally. Michigan doesn’t legally require renters insurance, but your landlord might require it. Even if your landlord doesn’t require it, renters insurance can still be a smart investment.[4]
How much renters insurance do you need in Michigan?
You don’t legally need renters insurance in Michigan. But if you do decide to buy it — or if your landlord requires it — standard limits include $100,000 in liability coverage and $30,000 in personal property coverage. But your personal property coverage limit should reflect the value of the items you want to protect, so it may vary.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Michigan?
Filing a claim for renters insurance is easy. After making sure you’re safe following the incident, document the damage with pictures and videos. Next, contact your insurance company and submit your claim. Finally, you’ll need to work with an adjuster that your insurer sends to your home. The adjuster will assess your damage and make a payout determination.
What doesn’t renters insurance cover?
Renters insurance won’t cover damage caused by an excluded peril, such as a natural disaster like flooding or an earthquake. It also won’t cover damage from pests, since insurers view that as a maintenance issue. Your policy also won’t cover your roommates’ belongings or the building itself. Your landlord’s insurance should cover the building.
How much is $100,000 in renters insurance?
In Michigan, a renters insurance policy with $100,000 in liability coverage costs an average of $17 per month, or $204 per year. Your exact rate will depend on factors like your location, coverage amount, and deductible.
