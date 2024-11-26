Does Renters Insurance Cover Storage Units?

National Association of Real Estate Editors member
Table of contents
It’s not uncommon for renters to use off-site storage units to store personal items. Perhaps you need a place for your kayaks or you’re only renting temporarily and need to store the bulk of your personal property.
Either way, if you have renters insurance, it usually covers items in your storage unit. But the exact coverage depends on your policy and insurer.
When renters insurance covers belongings in storage units
Renters insurance covers personal property — and that generally extends to items held in a storage unit.[1]
For example, renters insurance might cover your stored belongings in the following circumstances:
Theft
Renters insurance policies often cover your personal belongings in case of theft. So if they’re stolen from your storage unit, your insurer will cover the cost of replacement — up to certain limits.
Damage from covered peril
Some renters insurance policies cover stored belongings against the same perils as your property, such as fire, wind, and vandalism. If your storage unit is damaged in one of these events, your policy could cover replacement costs.
Water damage
As long as the items are damaged by water from a covered peril, like a burst pipe, your renters policy should cover them. Renters policies don’t cover flood damage, but you can get separate flood insurance.
The exact coverage you have for storage unit items depends on your policy and insurer. Talk to your insurance agent if you’re not sure what your policy covers.
Coverage limits on stored items
Renters insurance policies often cover “off-premises” belongings, but only up to a certain share of your overall personal property coverage. This is typically 10%, so if your policy has $100,000 in coverage, your off-site property would be covered up to $10,000. But some policies have a flat fee cap instead.
Sublimits on high-value items, like jewelry or furs, are also common. These items are often not covered up to their full value, and you may want a rider to cover the full replacement cost.
When renters insurance doesn’t cover belongings in storage units
While a renters insurance policy typically covers items in your storage unit, that’s not always the case.
These are some scenarios when your belongings may not be covered:
Flooding and earthquakes: Renters and home insurance policies won’t cover damage done by flooding or earthquakes. This requires having a separate earthquake or flood insurance policy in place.
Damage that exceeds your policy’s off-premises coverage limits: Most policies will insure your off-site belongings for up to 10% of your total personal property coverage. So if your policy has $40,000 in coverage, your policy will cover up to $4,000 in damage to your off-site personal property.
The damaged items are high in value: Many renters insurance policies have sublimits on higher-value items, like firearms, jewelry, or collectible coins.
Pest damage: If your items are damaged by rodents, bugs, or other pests while in storage, renters insurance typically won’t cover it.
Can you get a separate insurance policy for storage units?
If you want to ensure you’re fully protected, you can get a separate storage unit insurance policy. Storage facilities often offer this type of coverage, or you may be able to get coverage through a third-party provider or an independent insurance company.
You can also add a rider to your existing renters insurance policy for additional coverage. You might do this if you have certain high-value items, like jewelry or antiques.[2]
The exact cost of storage unit insurance varies. You might pay as little as $8 per month to $65 per month, depending on the insurance company and coverage amount.
How to file a renters insurance claim for items damaged while in storage
If your belongings are damaged while in storage, it may be worth it to file a claim if your deductible is less than the total damage caused.[3]
While the exact process for filing this type of claim will vary by insurance company, you can typically expect it to look something like this:
1. Contact your insurance company
You might need to do this over the phone, or you may be able to use an app or online reporting form, depending on your insurer. You’ll need your policy number on hand.
2. Provide information about the damage
Detail what was damaged, how the items were affected, and when it happened. The agent may have other questions for you as well.
3. Provide documentation
You’ll likely need to provide pictures, videos, and other documentation showing damage or signs of theft. Your insurance company may also need receipts or quotes to repair or replace damaged or stolen items.
4. Be responsive
Pick up your insurer’s calls if they try to reach out, and answer questions and documentation requests quickly. This will keep your claim moving through the pipeline.
5. Wait for a determination
Your insurer will assess the claim and determine how much of the damage, if any, it will cover. You’ll then get a check for any damage covered, minus your deductible.
Ways to protect your items in storage
If you need to store your items in an off-site storage unit, you’ll want to take steps to protect them while they’re not under your care. Here are some things you can do:
Choose the right facility. Make sure it has plenty of room for your belongings and that the property has monitored security to protect your unit from theft.
Opt for a climate-controlled unit. Choosing a climate-controlled unit is important if you’re located in an area with extreme weather. It can also help protect items that can warp or get damaged in heat, humidity, or freezing conditions (like artwork, for example).
Pack right. Use quality packing materials, and make sure fragile items are packed away with bubble wrap and other protections to keep them from breaking. Furniture covers and extra-thick boxes are also good investments.
Upgrade your lock. Many locks can be broken with simple bolt cutters, so upgrading to a heavier-duty lock is critical if you want protection from theft.
Organize safely. You’ll want to be careful about how your belongings are arranged in the unit. For example, consider how they’re stacked, how close they are to the door, and how far they are off the ground (in case of pests).
Check in often. If it’s possible, check in on your unit periodically to make sure everything is still in its expected condition. If your unit is too far away, see if a friend or family member can check in on your behalf.
Having adequate insurance for your stored items is critical to protecting them, too. Talk to your insurance agent if you’re not sure of the best way to protect your personal belongings off-site.
Renters insurance and storage units FAQs
If you’re a renter and have items stored off-site in a storage unit, see these commonly asked questions and learn more about the role of renters insurance in protecting your items.
How do you protect your belongings in a storage unit?
You can choose a facility with security monitoring, upgrade your lock, invest in quality packing materials, opt for a climate-controlled unit, and check in periodically to protect your items in a storage unit.
Does renters insurance cover items in storage?
Yes, renters insurance usually covers items in a storage unit, up to certain limits. There may be additional limitations on high-value items, like firearms or jewelry.
Does Allstate renters insurance cover a storage unit?
The contents coverage portion of Allstate’s renters insurance policies should cover items stored in an off-site storage unit. Coverage limits on these items are typically only a small fraction of your overall personal property coverage.
Does contents insurance cover storage cages?
Contents coverage, also known as personal property coverage, usually protects items in storage units, up to certain limits. Often, this limit is up to 10% of your overall personal property coverage — so $5,000 on a policy with $50,000 in personal property coverage, for example.
