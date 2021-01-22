Pet Assure: Is it better than pet insurance?

Pet Assure Insurance for your dog, cat, or exotic pet
Pet Assure offers four veterinary discount plans that give a 25 percent discount on all accidents, illness, and routine care costs from an affiliated practice. This includes emergency surgery, vaccinations, allergy treatments, dental cleanings, spay or neutering, x-rays, hip dysplasia treatment, and others.
Unlike many pet insurance companies, Pet Assure’s discount is applied immediately on any vet bills, rather than through a reimbursement system. This means you can avoid waiting for claims to process or receiving reimbursements in the mail. Pet Assure also doesn’t have any annual deductibles or waiting periods for treatments.
According to the Pet Assure website, it won’t exclude coverage regardless of breed, age, or medical history. These factors will also not raise your monthly premium from the flat-rated monthly cost, but your premium might go up depending on your location.
These plans are determined by the size of your pet or the number of pets you’d like covered. This means that plans for a cat cost the same as plans for a guinea pig. Each plan has the same amount of coverage, and prices are a flat rate depending on the aforementioned factors.
The small animal plan offers coverage for singular cats, birds, ferrets, reptiles, rodents, skunks, and turtles, as well as others. This plan starts at $9.95 per month, depending on the policyholder’s location. The cost can be brought down to $6.58 per month by paying for the entire year outright.
The large animal plan offers coverage for singular dogs, horses, llamas, farm animals, or pot-bellied pigs. This plan starts at $11.95 per month, depending on the policyholder’s location. It can be brought down to $8.25 per month by paying for the entire year outright.
Pet Assure’s multi-pet plans provide significant price reductions for multi-pet homes. The family plan offers coverage for two to four animals, regardless of size. This plan starts at $16.95 per month, depending on the location. This price can be brought down to $12.42 per month by paying for the entire year outright.
The unlimited plan provides coverage for every pet in a single household, regardless of size. This plan starts at $21.95 per month and can be brought down to $16.58 per month by paying for the entire year outright.
Pet Assure’s 25 percent discount will not work on prescription costs and non-medical treatments like routine grooming, training, or boarding. It will also not work on out-sourced treatments like diagnostics or blood work that requires a lab or specialist referrals out of network.