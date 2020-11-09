Pawp: Is it the right choice for your pet?

Pawp’s Emergency Fund

Pawp is not a traditional pet insurance company.

Rather than reimburse pet owners for specific treatments throughout the year, Pawp is an emergency fund that can be accessed once a year for up to $3,000. Coverage for cats and dogs is $19 per month and covers up to six pets in a household. That means pet owners have immediate access to $3,000 for a single expensive treatment in cases of left ventricular failure, stroke, poisonings, or broken bones.

According to Pawp ’s website, it won’t restrict coverage regardless of age, breed, or medical history. Still, policyholders cannot change any aspects of Pawp ’s emergency fund. That includes a $0 deductible and $0 co-pay. The plan covers any situation deemed serious, unexpected, and dangerous, including pre-existing conditions, accidents, and illnesses. It won’t cover any scheduled treatments, which means it won’t cover cancer, rehabilitation, prescriptions, or wellness care.

Pawp will cover 100 percent of any emergency, up to $3,000, if your dog or cat needs critical care. That includes immediate treatments for organ dysfunction, kidney disease, heart failure, and high blood pressure. It’ll also pay for vet fees like catheters, cardiac pressure tracing, anesthesia, and sterilization.

Unfortunately, Pawp won’t cover scheduled appointments or surgeries regardless of the necessity of the treatment. That includes cardiology treatment, which can end up being super expensive. Let’s say your dog has heart valve stenosis, which is present at birth and restricts blood flow. Your vet would need to run multiple tests to check the cardiac index and cardiac output. If the right ventricular pressure was too high or the atrial pressure was too low, the vet would have to address these problems, too. Pawp would not cover any of these treatments or tests because the company wouldn’t consider it an immediate emergency.

However, if your cat were to develop pulmonary edema or systolic heart failure, Pawp would pay up to $3,000 toward treatment. Both conditions require immediate, emergency treatment; otherwise, your cat may die.

Pawp ’s plan provides a $0 deductible, a $0 co-pay, an annual maximum of $3,000, and a yearly one-use limit. That means it will pay for the entirety of a single emergency vet bill up to $3,000. A single policy can be used to cover six different pets without paying any additional fees but can only be used once per year. Policyholders cannot change any aspects of this plan.