What Vegetables Can Dogs Eat?

10 vegetables that dogs can eat

Adding vegetables to your dog’s diet can provide additional vitamins, minerals, and other health benefits.[1] But before you share human food with your pup, it’s important to understand which vegetables are safe and which ones you should avoid.

Here are 10 safe vegetables to share with your furry friend.

Butternut squash

Butternut squash contains carotenoids, which are found in many yellow, orange, and red fruits and vegetables, as well as leafy greens. Carotenoids have been found to assist with weight loss in dogs, specifically in puppies.

Broccoli

While broccoli is safe for your dog in small amounts, too much can cause an upset tummy. Broccoli includes cancer-fighting benefits as well as vitamin A. But it also has a weak toxin called isothiocyanate, which can cause gastric upset in your dog.[2]

Carrots

As a great source of fiber, beta-carotene, and vitamin A, carrots are good for your dog’s eyes and can help it keep a healthy coat. But due to their high sugar content, you want to limit the amount that you feed your pup.

Celery

Celery has high water content and a ton of nutrients, including fiber, folate, potassium, manganese, and important vitamins A, B, C, and K. Celery is also a low-calorie snack. Before serving celery to your pet, make sure you de-string it.[3]

Cucumber

Cucumbers provide a nice crunchy, refreshing treat that’s a good source of vitamin C. But because of their tough, waxy skin, it’s a good idea to peel cucumbers before serving them to your pet.

Green beans

Green beans are another safe vegetable to feed your pet. These green veggies can also assist with weight loss in dogs.

Pumpkin

A good source of fiber, pumpkin is also a delicious and healthy treat for your pet. In addition to assisting with weight loss, it can also help your pet if it’s experiencing constipation.

Spinach

With high levels of iron, beta-carotene, calcium, and other vitamins, spinach is a great choice for your pet. To make it more palatable for your dog, you can chop it up.

Sweet potato

Veterinarians recommend sweet potatoes because they’re loaded with vitamins, minerals, calcium, and fiber. Sweet potatoes are good for dogs with allergies, and they can also support digestion and your dog’s immune system.

Zucchini

For an additional boost of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, you can add shredded zucchini to your pet’s food.