What Vegetables Can Dogs Eat?

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated November 25, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
As a dog owner, you might wonder if it’s safe to share your leftover dinner veggies with your pup. While many vegetables are safe and even beneficial to your pet, others are toxic and should be avoided.
Here’s a closer look at which vegetables you can feed your dog, which ones you should skip, and why you might want to consider including vegetables as part of your dog’s diet.
10 vegetables that dogs can eat
Adding vegetables to your dog’s diet can provide additional vitamins, minerals, and other health benefits.[1] But before you share human food with your pup, it’s important to understand which vegetables are safe and which ones you should avoid.
Here are 10 safe vegetables to share with your furry friend.
Butternut squash
Butternut squash contains carotenoids, which are found in many yellow, orange, and red fruits and vegetables, as well as leafy greens. Carotenoids have been found to assist with weight loss in dogs, specifically in puppies.
Broccoli
While broccoli is safe for your dog in small amounts, too much can cause an upset tummy. Broccoli includes cancer-fighting benefits as well as vitamin A. But it also has a weak toxin called isothiocyanate, which can cause gastric upset in your dog.[2]
Carrots
As a great source of fiber, beta-carotene, and vitamin A, carrots are good for your dog’s eyes and can help it keep a healthy coat. But due to their high sugar content, you want to limit the amount that you feed your pup.
Celery
Celery has high water content and a ton of nutrients, including fiber, folate, potassium, manganese, and important vitamins A, B, C, and K. Celery is also a low-calorie snack. Before serving celery to your pet, make sure you de-string it.[3]
Cucumber
Cucumbers provide a nice crunchy, refreshing treat that’s a good source of vitamin C. But because of their tough, waxy skin, it’s a good idea to peel cucumbers before serving them to your pet.
Green beans
Green beans are another safe vegetable to feed your pet. These green veggies can also assist with weight loss in dogs.
Pumpkin
A good source of fiber, pumpkin is also a delicious and healthy treat for your pet. In addition to assisting with weight loss, it can also help your pet if it’s experiencing constipation.
Spinach
With high levels of iron, beta-carotene, calcium, and other vitamins, spinach is a great choice for your pet. To make it more palatable for your dog, you can chop it up.
Sweet potato
Veterinarians recommend sweet potatoes because they’re loaded with vitamins, minerals, calcium, and fiber. Sweet potatoes are good for dogs with allergies, and they can also support digestion and your dog’s immune system.
Zucchini
For an additional boost of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, you can add shredded zucchini to your pet’s food.
Other vegetables that are safe to feed your dog include kale, green peas, lettuce, cauliflower, cabbage, and bell peppers.
Many types of fruit are also safe, tasty, and beneficial for your pup, including apples, pineapples, raspberries, and more. The American Kennel Club (AKC) has more information on which fruits are safe to feed your dog.
Vegetables you shouldn’t feed your dog
While there’s a long list of veggies that are safe to share with your dog, you’ll also want to avoid feeding your dog certain vegetables, including:[4]
Garlic: Garlic is a member of the genus Allium. Allium plants can cause severe dehydration and anemia (not having enough healthy red blood cells) in dogs. The toxicity of garlic depends on how much is consumed. Initial symptoms can include gastroenteritis, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, depression, and dehydration.
Onions: Onions and chives are also part of the genus Allium. Similar to onions, they can cause gastrointestinal irritation and can even lead to red blood cell damage and anemia if a dog consumes them in large amounts.
Corn on the cob: As long as your dog doesn’t have a corn allergy, it’s generally a safe veggie in small portions. It’s the corn cob that’s the problem. The cob presents a choking risk, and dogs can’t digest it. Eating a corn cob can lead to intestinal blockage, which would require an emergency visit to your vet.
Raw potatoes: Solanine is a compound found in raw potatoes that is toxic for dogs. Cooking potatoes reduces the amount of solanine and makes them generally safe for dogs.
Wild mushrooms: If your pup snags a grocery store mushroom from your plate, it likely won’t require a trip to the vet. The problem is the wild mushrooms it might encounter when you’re in your backyard or hiking in the woods. Many wild mushrooms are toxic to animals, and often to humans. When ingested, some wild mushrooms can lead to liver failure and damage to other organs. Signs of mushroom toxicity include vomiting, diarrhea, increased or decreased urination, and excessive salivation.[5] If your pet has any of these symptoms, you’ll need to make a trip to the vet as soon as possible.
Nutritional benefits of feeding your dog vegetables
The phytonutrients that are present in many vegetables and fruits can contribute to a balanced diet and have the potential to benefit your dogs in many ways, including:
Body weight regulation
Supplements containing carotenoids, which are found in vegetables like pumpkin, carrots, and butternut squash, have been found to reduce fat mass when given to puppies.
Improved renal function
Dog diets rich in vegetables — including beet pulp, carrot, dried spinach, and tomato pomace — can improve the renal function of dogs.
Cognitive health
A diet containing spinach flakes, tomato pomace, carrots, and other antioxidants can increase cognitive health in dogs.
Visual health
Carrots and other vegetables that contain beta-carotene and vitamin A are good for your dog’s vision.
Digestive health
Dietary fiber found in many vegetables — including carrots, celery, pumpkin, and sweet potato — can promote healthy digestion.
Can puppies eat vegetables?
You can consult with your vet to see what’s safe for your puppy to eat. If you decide to feed your pup veggies, cut them into smaller pieces to avoid choking hazards.
Start with small quantities, and introduce new vegetables slowly. Cooking and cooling the veggies can also make them easier for your puppy to chew and digest.
How to prepare vegetables for your dog
If you want to incorporate vegetables into your dog’s meals, you have a number of ways to prepare them. If your pet has never tried veggies before, you can start with a small amount and watch for any signs of an allergic reaction. Before you introduce a new food, you can always reach out to your vet with any concerns or questions.
Here are some tips to help you prepare dog-friendly vegetables:
Wash and chop. Start by washing the vegetables, then chop them into bite-size chunks.
Serve plain. Avoid serving vegetables that have been cooked with onions and garlic or veggies that are covered in oils, seasoning, or sauce.
Remove choking hazards. To prevent choking and intestinal blockage, remove any seeds, pits, cores, or thick skins.
Limit the amount. Serve veggies and other dog treats to your pet in moderation. Ninety percent of your pup’s diet should come from balanced dog food, and 10% can come from veggies and other treats.
Try different cooking methods. If your dog isn’t into raw carrots or broccoli, you can try cooking or steaming the vegetables to make them easier to chew, especially if you have a senior dog. Just make sure any cooked veggies are cooled before you serve them to avoid burns.
What to do if your dog eats something toxic
Signs of poisoning in your dog can include lethargy, loss of appetite, and vomiting. If you think your pet may have eaten something toxic, follow these steps:
If you know what your dog ate, bring it with you or provide the ingredient list.
Get your dog to the vet as soon as possible.
Report how much of the toxic food or substance your dog ingested, if possible.
Tell the vet your dog’s weight if you know it.
If you can’t get to a vet, call the ASPCA 24/7 Poison Control Hotline at 1 (888) 426-4435 or the Pet Poison Helpline at 1 (855) 764-7881. This service costs money but can provide first-aid tips for your pet.
Vegetables dogs can eat FAQs
If you still have questions about the best veggies to feed your dog, check out the additional information below.
What veggies can dogs eat daily?
Some of the best vegetables for dogs to eat include butternut squash, broccoli, carrots, celery, cucumber, green beans, pumpkin, spinach, sweet potato, and zucchini. You can consult with a veterinarian to see what vegetables are safe for your dog to eat daily.
What vegetables are commonly used in dog food?
Some vegetables commonly used in commercial dog foods include beets, broccoli, carrots, corn, green beans, kale, peas, potatoes, spinach, and soybeans.
What vegetables should a dog not eat?
Dog owners should avoid feeding dogs onions, garlic, raw potatoes, wild mushrooms, and corn on the cob.
What vegetables must be cooked for dogs?
Potatoes are only safe for a dog to eat when they’re cooked. To aid in digestion, pet owners can cook vegetables, including brussels sprouts, cauliflower, pumpkin, and sweet potatoes.
What foods are toxic to dogs?
Some of the foods that are toxic to dogs include avocado, caffeine, chocolate, garlic, grapes and raisins, macadamia nuts, onions, raw potatoes, salty snack foods, sugary food, unripe tomatoes, and wild mushrooms.
Related articles
- Cost of Owning a Bichon Frise : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Siberian Husky : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Belgian Malinois : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Bernese Mountain Dog : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Rhodesian Ridgeback : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Rottweiler : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
Sources
- National Library of Medicine. "Roles of plant‐based ingredients and phytonutrients in canine nutrition and health."
- Michigan State University. "Growing fruits and vegetables for your dog."
- PetMD.com. "What Vegetables Can Dogs Eat?."
- American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. "People Foods to Avoid Feeding Your Pets."
- UC Davis Veterinary Medicine. "Mushroom Toxicity in Dogs."
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in