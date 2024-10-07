8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider
Table of contents
Shiba Inus can cost between $1,500 and $3,000, depending on where you live in the U.S. But you may spend less if you adopt a Shiba Inu or buy from a nonaccredited breeder who doesn’t offer purebred paperwork.
Known for being playful and confident, Shiba Inus are excellent companions for active owners. Shiba Inus are one of the most popular breeds in their home country of Japan, and they’re quickly becoming a favorite breed in America.[1]
While Shibas are generally very healthy compared to other purebred dogs, they can struggle with specific allergies and other ailments.
Here’s what you need to know about the cost of buying and owning a Shiba Inu.
Country of origin: Japan
Adult weight: 17–23 pounds
Adult height: 13.5–16.5 inches
Coat colors: Black and tan, cream, red, sesame
Personality traits: Active, alert, affectionate
Life expectancy: 13–16 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Shiba Inu cost?
You can spend up to $3,000 if you buy a Shiba Inu dog from an accredited breeder. Adopting an older Shiba Inu costs less, usually between $200 and $500. You can also spend less if you buy from a nonaccredited breeder, but the puppies are more likely to have health or behavioral issues.
Shiba Inus are active, alert, and high energy. They’re small and relatively low maintenance. Although Shiba Inus love long walks and playing, they’re also happy to spend a few hours on the couch at home. But the breed suffers from separation anxiety, so they might not be the right fit if you’re often away from home.
Costs of owning a Shiba Inu
If you’re considering a Shiba, you need to prepare for ongoing maintenance and care costs. Here are some average costs of ongoing expenses when you have a Shiba Inu.[2]
Type of Expense
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Vet visits
|$722
|Food
|$354
|Grooming
|$37
|Pet insurance
|$676
Vaccination and vet visits
Allergies are the only breed-specific issue for Shiba Inus, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Reputable breeders screen for allergies and avoid breeding dogs with active sensitivities, which should reduce the chances of buying a puppy with reactions.
But even the healthiest dogs require proper care. Shiba Inu owners might spend around $250 per visit for routine veterinary care. Diagnostics, surgical, and emergency care can add additional expenses.
Some breeders cover the cost of puppy vaccines and spaying or neutering, but it depends. If you have to pay out of pocket for vaccines, they cost between $200 and $300. The cost for spaying or neutering can vary depending on your location, but this one-time expense costs anywhere from $50 to $600.
Food and supplies
The average annual cost of dog food is $354. Most owners spend an additional $100 on treats. Shiba Inus don’t need a specific diet, but some are picky about what they eat. If that’s the case for your dog, consider discussing at-home preparation or special diets with your veterinarian.
The AKC also recommends that Shiba Inus eat an age-specific diet to get adequate nutrients. Puppies should eat food made for puppies, and senior dogs should have food that caters to older dogs.
Grooming and maintenance
Shiba Inu coats don’t require much maintenance. You probably won’t need to pay for professional grooming or other services. The breed has a double coat and sheds a lot, but most owners keep it under control with regular at-home brushing and blow drying to remove loose hair.
Some Shiba Inus might require professional help with nail trims. But if you start practicing nail clipping at a young age, most dogs can adapt to trims at home.
Pet insurance
Pet insurance is an optional monthly expense similar to other types of insurance. Pet insurance helps pay for unexpected veterinary visits, including accidents, surgery, and illness care. There are two main types of pet insurance: accident only and accident and illness.
Accident only covers emergency visits and is the cheapest kind of pet insurance. Accident and illness coverage is more comprehensive and more expensive. Wellness coverage is a common add-on that covers routine visits and care.
The average cost of pet insurance for a dog is $56 per month, or about $676 per year, for an accident and illness policy.[3] It’s an up-front expense that can reduce the overall cost of care throughout your pet’s life.
Factors influencing the price of a Shiba Inu
The cost of a Shiba Inu depends on where you buy the dog and its age. Here’s what to consider when deciding where to purchase your Shiba.
Where you purchase from
Shiba Inus can cost as much as $2,500 to $3,000 from a certified breeder. Accredited breeders complete the AKC registration process, which involves certifying the parents’ bloodline and registering puppies from each litter. It also confirms that the breeder meets strict health and safety standards.
You can spend less if you buy from a non-accredited breeder. But you’ll have less information about the puppy’s health and history. The dogs also might have less ethical or humane living conditions.
Adoption is the cheapest way to buy a Shiba Inu. Depending on the dog’s age, it usually costs between $200 and $500. Many owners appreciate that adoption offers them a chance to rescue a dog and give them a better life. But availability at a shelter can vary, so you might not be able to find a Shiba Inu within your preferred time frame.
Coat color
Shiba dogs have different coat colors. The AKC recognizes four coats: black and tan, cream, red, and sesame. You can find Shiba Inus with different coat colors from reputable breeders.
Depending on your color preference, you might have to wait longer or pay more, but you can typically find the coat color you want without much hassle.
The coat color typically doesn’t affect the price unless it’s rarer or a unique combination. Cream and white coats tend to be rarer and cost more.
Age and gender
Puppies are typically more expensive to buy than older dogs, and this holds true for Shiba Inus. Even though older dogs are more affordable to buy, owners typically spend more on veterinary care for senior dogs due to age-related conditions.
Male and female Shiba Inu puppies typically cost the same. Some breeders charge more for female dogs since they can eventually breed, but that’s not always true.
Common health issues in Shiba Inus
Shiba Inus are usually healthy dogs that don’t suffer from breed-specific health concerns. The breed is healthier than most purebred dogs, which can help owners save money on veterinary care.
Allergies: Allergies are the only breed-specific health issue for Shiba Inus. Treatment usually involves over-the-counter supplements like shampoo, chewable medicine, or cream. In some cases, your dog might need to visit the vet for ongoing care. The allergies are usually mild enough that the dog can live a normal life.
Common dog health issues: Many breeds are prone to hip dysplasia, eye illnesses, and dislocated kneecaps. While these issues aren’t super common for Shibas, they can happen. The National Breed Club for Shiba Inus recommends that breeders complete the following evaluations before producing a litter — patella, hip dysplasia, and ophthalmologist for eye testing — to ensure healthy dogs.
Comparing costs: Shiba Inu vs. other breeds
Most Shiba Inu owners spend up to $3,000 buying a puppy from an accredited breeder. Here’s how the cost of a Shiba Inu compares to similar breeds, including other Japanese dogs.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Shiba Inu
|$3,000
|Akita Inu
|$2,000
|American Eskimo dog
|$2,500
|Japanese Chin
|$2,000
|Shikoku
|$2,300
Shiba Inu FAQs
Becoming a pet parent is a big responsibility. Here are answers to common questions about life with a Shiba Inu, including additional costs.
What is the average price of a Shiba Inu?
Shiba Inus can cost up to $3,000 when you buy from an accredited breeder. AKC-accredited breeders have strict health and safety requirements for their dogs. You can spend less if you buy from a nonaccredited breeder or adopt a dog from a rescue.
What color Shiba Inu is the most expensive?
Shiba Inus have four coat colors: black and tan, cream, red, and sesame. Depending on the available breeders, you might have to wait longer if you want a dog with a specific coat. You probably won’t have to pay extra unless the coat is a unique color or rarer, such as cream.
Are Shiba Inus good pets?
Yes. Shiba Inus are good pets. Originally bred as companion dogs, Shiba Inus are low maintenance and aren’t afraid of strangers. They tend to do well with children and other dogs. The cost of upkeep for Shiba Inus is minimal, and allergies are the only breed-specific health concern.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a Shiba Inu puppy from a breeder?
Accredited breeders include the paperwork that certifies your puppy is purebred. You also get registration paperwork and a copy of the parents’ health history. Some breeders also include vaccines and spaying or neutering.[4]
