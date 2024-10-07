Costs of owning a Shiba Inu

If you’re considering a Shiba, you need to prepare for ongoing maintenance and care costs. Here are some average costs of ongoing expenses when you have a Shiba Inu.[2]

Type of Expense ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Vet visits $722 Food $354 Grooming $37 Pet insurance $676

Vaccination and vet visits

Allergies are the only breed-specific issue for Shiba Inus, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Reputable breeders screen for allergies and avoid breeding dogs with active sensitivities, which should reduce the chances of buying a puppy with reactions.

But even the healthiest dogs require proper care. Shiba Inu owners might spend around $250 per visit for routine veterinary care. Diagnostics, surgical, and emergency care can add additional expenses.

Some breeders cover the cost of puppy vaccines and spaying or neutering, but it depends. If you have to pay out of pocket for vaccines, they cost between $200 and $300. The cost for spaying or neutering can vary depending on your location, but this one-time expense costs anywhere from $50 to $600.

Food and supplies

The average annual cost of dog food is $354. Most owners spend an additional $100 on treats. Shiba Inus don’t need a specific diet, but some are picky about what they eat. If that’s the case for your dog, consider discussing at-home preparation or special diets with your veterinarian.

The AKC also recommends that Shiba Inus eat an age-specific diet to get adequate nutrients. Puppies should eat food made for puppies, and senior dogs should have food that caters to older dogs.

Grooming and maintenance

Shiba Inu coats don’t require much maintenance. You probably won’t need to pay for professional grooming or other services. The breed has a double coat and sheds a lot, but most owners keep it under control with regular at-home brushing and blow drying to remove loose hair.

Some Shiba Inus might require professional help with nail trims. But if you start practicing nail clipping at a young age, most dogs can adapt to trims at home.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance is an optional monthly expense similar to other types of insurance. Pet insurance helps pay for unexpected veterinary visits, including accidents, surgery, and illness care. There are two main types of pet insurance: accident only and accident and illness.

Accident only covers emergency visits and is the cheapest kind of pet insurance. Accident and illness coverage is more comprehensive and more expensive. Wellness coverage is a common add-on that covers routine visits and care.

The average cost of pet insurance for a dog is $56 per month, or about $676 per year, for an accident and illness policy.[3] It’s an up-front expense that can reduce the overall cost of care throughout your pet’s life.