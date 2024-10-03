5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
Breeders are selling cane corso puppies for an average price of $3,000, according to Good Dog, a breeder marketplace.[1] But the cost of a purebred cane corso from a breeder may range from $1,500 to $5,000, depending on the dog’s age, coat color, location, and other factors.[2]
Cane corsos are now the 16th most-popular dog breed, and this means higher prices for the dogs and higher costs to insure your animal.
But you’ll spend less if you adopt. Rescue organizations typically require adoption donations of $300 to $600, and you may pay even less if you can find a purebred or mixed-breed puppy at a shelter.
Country of origin: Ancient Italy
Adult weight: 90–110 pounds
Adult height: 23–28 inches
Coat colors: Black, gray, fawn, red, black brindle, gray brindle, and chestnut brindle
Personality traits: Intelligent, protective, and affectionate
Life expectancy: 9–12 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a cane corso cost?
The initial price of a purebred cane corso puppy ranges from $1,500 to $5,000, with breeders currently charging an average of $3,000. The average lifetime cost of owning a cane corso is between $10,000 and $20,000.[3]
While cane corsos are relatively easy to train and don’t require frequent professional grooming, these giant, high-energy dogs consume a lot of food and need regular exercise. A cane corso may not be a good choice for families with young children or people who live in small apartments, and the breed doesn’t always get along with other dogs.
But, with proper training, these smart sidekicks provide 9–12 years of affection and watchdog protection.
Costs of owning a cane corso
Whether you buy a purebred puppy or adopt a cane corso from a rescue, you should keep in mind several ongoing costs in addition to the initial purchase price. The table below shows a breakdown of some of the expenses pet owners might pay.
Expense Type
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Routine veterinary care
|Food and supplies
|Grooming
|Pet insurance
|$204–$676
|Optional costs
Vaccinations and vet visits
Preventative care visits for your cane corso may cost between $300 and $1,000 annually. In addition to the services listed in the table above, your furry friend may need occasional dental cleaning, which costs an average of $707 but varies by location. You’ll also pay between $160 and $220 to spay or neuter your puppy.
Some pet insurance companies offer wellness plans that cover some preventive services. You can typically add a wellness package to an accident and illness policy, which helps cover both chronic conditions and emergency care. Cane corsos are prone to some medical conditions that can be expensive to treat, like hip dysplasia, idiopathic epilepsy, demodectic mange, and bloat.
Food and supplies
Feeding a cane corso costs about $500–$1,000 per year, and fresh food will set you back even more than dry kibble. Depending on how fast your dog destroys toys and devours treats, you may also spend between $500 and $1,200 on supplies, including bedding and other necessities. Finally, don’t forget you’ll also need to invest in startup supplies for your dog, such as a leash, collar, and crate.
Grooming and maintenance
Cane corsos have a short, double-layered coat that sheds seasonally. Weekly brushing at home is ideal, especially during the spring. You can trim your dog’s nails at home with a nail clipper or a Dremel tool — cane corsos typically need nail trims every two to three weeks.
At-home grooming costs around $100 annually, while professional nail trims cost more.
The Cane Corso Association of America (CCAA) also recommends regular baths and ear cleaning as part of a proper care routine.
Pet insurance
Pet insurance requires a monthly premium, but it can save you money if your dog gets sick or injured and needs veterinary care. The average cost of an accident and illness policy for a dog is $676 per year, according to 2023 data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).
But cane corsos, like other large purebred dogs, are relatively expensive to insure, with monthly premiums ranging from $40 to $80, depending on your dog’s age at the time of enrollment and your location.[4]
You can reduce your premiums by choosing a high deductible and a low reimbursement rate or annual limit, but you’ll face higher out-of-pocket costs when your dog needs veterinary care. That’s why it’s a good idea to consider what coverages your pet needs most and compare quotes from a few different insurers to get the best deal.
Factors influencing the price of a cane corso
The price of your cane corso can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars depending on several factors, including the following:
Where you purchase your pet
Choosing a reputable breeder that offers AKC-registered cane corso puppies, particularly those with a strong pedigree or from a champion bloodline, is going to cost more than adopting a cane corso from a rescue organization. A breeder’s location may also affect the price of a puppy.
Coat color
Rare coat colors may be more desirable to some prospective pet owners, so some breeders charge more for unusual colors, like brindle, straw, or blue. Black, fawn, and gray cane corso puppies are more common, so you may be able to find lower prices for these dogs.
Age and gender
Male cane corsos sometimes cost more than females because of their power and size. The dog’s age may also affect its cost, especially if you’re adopting. Most breeders sell puppies, but shelters and rescue organizations tend to charge a nominal fee for older dogs.
Common health issues in cane corsos
All dogs are at risk for accidents, like toxic ingestion and illnesses, urinary tract infections, or even cancer. A good pet insurance policy provides peace of mind by ensuring you can afford veterinary care for your dog when needed.
Cane corsos are particularly susceptible to several health concerns, including:[5]
Canine hip dysplasia: Some cane corsos are genetically predisposed to abnormal hip development, which can lead to arthritis.
Idiopathic epilepsy: Some cane corsos develop seizures with an unknown cause between the ages of 9 months and 5 years. Prescription medications can sometimes control these seizures.
Demodectic mange: While all animals have small numbers of Demodex mites on their skin, some cane corsos have an immune defect that leads to infestation and bacterial infections. Veterinarians can treat the condition.
Eyelid issues: Cane corsos may develop eyelid abnormalities common to Molosser breeds, including entropion, ectropion, and glandular hypertrophy, also known as cherry eye.
Gastric torsion: Also known as bloat, this life-threatening gastrointestinal problem is more common in bigger, deep-chested dogs, especially puppies that overeat and exercise afterward. Feeding your dog multiple small meals per day can reduce the risk.
As you research breeders, you may want to narrow down your options to ones that complete CCAA-recommended health screenings for the dam and sire, which include:
Hip dysplasia and elbow dysplasia evaluation
Patellar luxation evaluation
OFA congenital basic cardiac exam or advanced cardiac exam
Dental-skeletal-retinal atrophy (DSRA) DNA test
Neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis DNA test
Comparing costs: Cane corso vs. other breeds
Adoption fees are typically only a few hundred dollars, no matter what breed of dog you adopt, but some breeds are more difficult to find at animal shelters and rescues than others. When buying from a breeder, costs can also vary widely.
The table below shows the average cost of four other popular dog breeds for comparison.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Cane corso
|$3,000
|Great Dane
|$2,150
|Bullmastiff
|$3,000
|Doberman pinscher
|$3,500
|Saint Bernard
|$2,300
Cane corso FAQs
If you still have questions about cane corsos, the following answers can help.
What is the average price of a cane corso?
The typical price range for purebred cane corso puppies is $1,500–$5,000, with breeders charging an average price of $3,000. The lifetime cost of owning a cane corso may be up to $20,000, not including expensive services like professional training, high-quality fresh food, and boarding or daycare for your canine companion.
Are cane corsos good pets?
Cane corsos are guard dogs with a lineage dating back to ancient Rome, where cane corsos were powerful war dogs. But they’re also loyal, affectionate, and intelligent sidekicks that are eager to please, making them great companions. Keep in mind, they may be less friendly with strangers than family members and might not thrive in homes with other dogs or young children.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a cane corso puppy from a breeder?
What’s included in the price of a cane corso puppy varies depending on the breeder you choose. But a responsible breeder may include a vet check and vaccinations, early socialization and training, microchipping, and a puppy starter kit with food, toys, and bedding. Most reputable breeders provide support throughout your dog’s life.
