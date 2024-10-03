Costs of owning a cane corso

Whether you buy a purebred puppy or adopt a cane corso from a rescue, you should keep in mind several ongoing costs in addition to the initial purchase price. The table below shows a breakdown of some of the expenses pet owners might pay.

Expense Type ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Routine veterinary care Annual exam: $25–$186

Vaccines: $20–$60 each

Flea and tick prevention: $264–$324

Heartworm prevention: $108–$132

Heartworm test: $35–$50 Food and supplies Food: $500–$1,000

Toys, treats, etc.: $500–$1,200 Grooming At-home grooming: $100 per year Pet insurance $204–$676 Optional costs Dog walking: $20–$30 per 30-min walk

Dog boarding: $40–$50 per night

Group training: $149+ for 6 weeks

Vaccinations and vet visits

Preventative care visits for your cane corso may cost between $300 and $1,000 annually. In addition to the services listed in the table above, your furry friend may need occasional dental cleaning, which costs an average of $707 but varies by location. You’ll also pay between $160 and $220 to spay or neuter your puppy.

Some pet insurance companies offer wellness plans that cover some preventive services. You can typically add a wellness package to an accident and illness policy, which helps cover both chronic conditions and emergency care. Cane corsos are prone to some medical conditions that can be expensive to treat, like hip dysplasia, idiopathic epilepsy, demodectic mange, and bloat.

Food and supplies

Feeding a cane corso costs about $500–$1,000 per year, and fresh food will set you back even more than dry kibble. Depending on how fast your dog destroys toys and devours treats, you may also spend between $500 and $1,200 on supplies, including bedding and other necessities. Finally, don’t forget you’ll also need to invest in startup supplies for your dog, such as a leash, collar, and crate.

Grooming and maintenance

Cane corsos have a short, double-layered coat that sheds seasonally. Weekly brushing at home is ideal, especially during the spring. You can trim your dog’s nails at home with a nail clipper or a Dremel tool — cane corsos typically need nail trims every two to three weeks.

At-home grooming costs around $100 annually, while professional nail trims cost more.

The Cane Corso Association of America (CCAA) also recommends regular baths and ear cleaning as part of a proper care routine.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance requires a monthly premium, but it can save you money if your dog gets sick or injured and needs veterinary care. The average cost of an accident and illness policy for a dog is $676 per year, according to 2023 data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).

But cane corsos, like other large purebred dogs, are relatively expensive to insure, with monthly premiums ranging from $40 to $80, depending on your dog’s age at the time of enrollment and your location.[4]

You can reduce your premiums by choosing a high deductible and a low reimbursement rate or annual limit, but you’ll face higher out-of-pocket costs when your dog needs veterinary care. That’s why it’s a good idea to consider what coverages your pet needs most and compare quotes from a few different insurers to get the best deal.