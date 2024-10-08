6 years experience in personal finance writing
Featured on Credit Karma and Insider
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated October 8, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
The exact price of a border collie depends on the breeder, location, and the dog’s pedigree. Border collies are a popular choice thanks to their high energy levels and intelligence.[1] You’ll also have to cover a number of ongoing costs as a pet owner, including veterinary care, pet insurance, and more. This is important to consider before deciding to purchase a border collie.
Here’s what you need to know about the different costs involved in owning a border collie so you can determine whether this breed is the right fit for your family and budget.
Countries of origin: England and Scotland
Adult weight: 30–55 pounds
Adult height: 19–22 inches (male), 18-21 inches (female)
Coat colors: Black, blue, blue merle, red, red merle, sable, white and black, white and blue merle, white and red, lilac, saddleback sable, sable merle, gold, brindle, white and blue, white and red merle, white ticked, seal, white and seal, and white and gold
Personality traits: Smart, athletic, affectionate, energetic, highly trainable
Life expectancy: 12–15 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a border collie cost?
A border collie is a medium-sized dog that originated from the Anglo-Scottish border. The dogs were originally sheep-herding dogs and have successfully competed in competitive sheepdog trials.[2]
Regularly listed as one of the world’s smartest dog breeds, border collies are intelligent. They’re eager to please and highly trainable, making them a great family dog. But border collies have a lot of stamina and energy, so you need to have the time to devote to proper training and giving them the mental stimulation they need.[3]
The average cost of a border collie ranges from $800 to $1,500 from a reputable breeder, but you could pay up to $3,500 for a top-tier pup. The exact price you pay will vary depending on the dog’s age and pedigree, as well as the breeder and location.
Costs of owning a border collie
Once you get past the initial costs of buying a dog, you’ll still have to pay for ongoing expenses. These will vary depending on your location and your dog’s needs, but the following table shows the estimated average costs of some essentials.
Expense
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Vaccinations and vet visits
|$200–$500
|Food and supplies
|$400–$800
|Grooming and maintenance
|$300–$400
|Pet insurance
|$300–$600
Vaccination and vet visits
You’ll pay anywhere between $200 and $500 per year for vaccinations and vet visits. These costs include annual checkups, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, and dental care. You’ll pay more during the first year of your dog’s life since puppies require multiple rounds of vaccines.[4]
Food and supplies
Buying food and supplies for a border collie typically costs between $400 and $800 per year. Border collies are one of the most active dog breeds, and you’ll pay around $300 annually for food. They’ll need toys and treats to keep them mentally stimulated, which typically cost around $100 per year. You’ll also need to invest in a crate, carrier, and bedding when you first get the dog.
Grooming and maintenance
Border collies have a double coat and need regular grooming and maintenance to keep their coat healthy and prevent matting. Professional grooming sessions cost an average of $300 per year, and you’ll need to invest in grooming tools like shampoo, conditioner, brushes, and nail clippers.
Pet insurance
The average cost of pet insurance for a border collie ranges between $500 and $600 annually, depending on your coverage levels. The monthly costs range from $25 to $50 and can cover various accidents and illnesses.
You can also add on a wellness plan, which will cover a portion of the costs associated with routine checkups and vaccines. Pet insurance requires an up-front and monthly payment, but it can help offset some of the unexpected costs that come with pet ownership.
Factors influencing the price of a border collie
Many different factors can influence the price of a border collie, including the breeder’s location and the dog’s coat color, age, and gender. Understanding how these variables influence the price will help you find a dog that fits within your budget.
Where you purchase from
Where you purchase your dog from makes a big difference when it comes to price. A certified, trustworthy breeder is always going to be the most expensive option since they prioritize things like health screenings and breed standards. You’ll pay anywhere from $800 to $1,500 to buy a border collie from a breeder.
Adopting a border collie from a shelter is a more affordable option. Shelter fees can cost anywhere from $50 to $150, depending on the organization. Shelter fees usually cover the dog’s initial vaccinations, spaying and neutering, and microchipping.
Coat color
The American Kennel Club identifies 17 different coat colors for border collies, but the most common variation is a black-and-white coat. Unusual coat colors, like blue merle or lilac, may come with a premium cost since these dogs are rare and in higher demand.
Age and gender
Age and gender also affect the price of border collies. Puppies are in higher demand than adult dogs, so they’ll come with higher prices. Female dogs are often more expensive than male dogs, especially if they haven’t had a spaying procedure and still have breeding potential.
Common health issues in border collies
Overall, the border collie is a pretty healthy breed, but it can face certain genetic conditions.[5] Here are the most common health conditions to watch out for in border collies:
Collie eye anomaly (CEA): CEA is a genetic mutation that results in many layers of the eye and can cause vision loss or blindness.
Hip dysplasia: Hip dysplasia is a deformity of the hip that occurs while dogs are growing. The ball and socket don’t grow at equal rates, causing a loose hip joint. This condition can result in degenerative joint disease (DJD) or osteoarthritis.
Epilepsy: Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder in dogs that causes recurring seizures.
Early-onset adult deafness (EOAD): EOAD causes progressive hearing loss in dogs that can show up as early as 4 months of age. You can confirm this condition with a clinical Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response (BAER) test.
Border collie collapse (BCC): BCC is a nervous system disorder that usually occurs within five to 15 minutes of strenuous exercise. The side effects are disorientation, staggering, and a choppy gait.
If you work with a breeder, you’ll want to ask them whether they screen prospective parents to reduce the odds of these conditions showing up in puppies. You should also keep these conditions in mind when looking for pet insurance. For example, Healthy Paws is a pet insurer that covers genetic and breed-specific conditions.
Comparing costs: Border collie vs. other breeds
If you don’t know whether a border collie is the right dog for you, you can consider similar breeds.
The border collie is actually cheaper than several similar breeds. Of the dogs included below, the Australian cattle dog is the only dog that costs less on average than a border collie.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Border collie
|$800–$1,500
|Australian cattle dog
|$400–$1,000
|Australian shepherd
|$1,000–$2,000
|Bearded collie
|$1,500–$2,000
|German shepherd
|$800–$2,000
Border collie FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about border collies.
What is the average price of a border collie?
On average, you’ll pay between $800 and $1,500 to buy a border collie from a breeder. The exact cost will depend on the breeder’s location and the dog’s age and pedigree.
What color border collie is most expensive?
Lilac border collies tend to be rarer and harder to find, making them more expensive than other coat colors.
Are border collies good pets?
Yes. Border collies are good pets. They’re playful, highly adaptable, and get along well with children. But border collies have a lot of energy, so you need to devote time to training them and taking them for regular walks.
Is a border collie a low-maintenance dog?
Border collies have medium-length coats and need regular grooming, but they’re fairly low maintenance when it comes to grooming. For most of the year, you’ll need to brush your dog two to three times a week. During the spring and fall, they’ll shed more heavily and need daily brushing.
What does the breeder include in the cost of a border collie puppy?
When you buy a border collie from a reputable breeder, the price may cover the puppy’s initial vaccinations and deworming, an initial veterinary exam, and the registration papers. Some breeders may microchip your pet for you and provide certain health guarantees.
Related articles
- Cost of Owning a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Belgian Malinois : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Pomeranian : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Bichon Frise : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Rhodesian Ridgeback : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Chihuahua : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Siberian Husky : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
Sources
- American Kennel Club. "The Most Popular Dog Breeds of 2023."
- American Kennel Club. "Border Collie History: The Herding Dog’s Development Through Time."
- American Kennel Club. "Border Collie."
- American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. "Cutting Pet Care Costs."
- American Border Collie Association. "Health and Genetics."
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in