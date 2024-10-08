Costs of owning a border collie

Once you get past the initial costs of buying a dog, you’ll still have to pay for ongoing expenses. These will vary depending on your location and your dog’s needs, but the following table shows the estimated average costs of some essentials.

Expense ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Vaccinations and vet visits $200–$500 Food and supplies $400–$800 Grooming and maintenance $300–$400 Pet insurance $300–$600

Vaccination and vet visits

You’ll pay anywhere between $200 and $500 per year for vaccinations and vet visits. These costs include annual checkups, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, and dental care. You’ll pay more during the first year of your dog’s life since puppies require multiple rounds of vaccines.[4]

Food and supplies

Buying food and supplies for a border collie typically costs between $400 and $800 per year. Border collies are one of the most active dog breeds, and you’ll pay around $300 annually for food. They’ll need toys and treats to keep them mentally stimulated, which typically cost around $100 per year. You’ll also need to invest in a crate, carrier, and bedding when you first get the dog.

Grooming and maintenance

Border collies have a double coat and need regular grooming and maintenance to keep their coat healthy and prevent matting. Professional grooming sessions cost an average of $300 per year, and you’ll need to invest in grooming tools like shampoo, conditioner, brushes, and nail clippers.

Pet insurance

The average cost of pet insurance for a border collie ranges between $500 and $600 annually, depending on your coverage levels. The monthly costs range from $25 to $50 and can cover various accidents and illnesses.

You can also add on a wellness plan, which will cover a portion of the costs associated with routine checkups and vaccines. Pet insurance requires an up-front and monthly payment, but it can help offset some of the unexpected costs that come with pet ownership.