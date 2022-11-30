The holidays are a time for family, friends, celebration, and more than enough sweets and culinary treats to last the entire year. It can also be a disruptive time for pets, with new surroundings, more visitors, and more potential for getting into trouble around the home.

The last thing you want to add to your holiday plans is an emergency trip to the veterinary clinic. Use the tips below as a guide to a happier and healthier holiday season for yourself and your pet.