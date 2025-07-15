How Much Is Full-Coverage Pet Insurance? (2025)

5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
Generally, a full-coverage pet insurance policy is an accident and illness policy that may also have a wellness add-on. It covers a wide range of health conditions, diagnostics, and treatments, but every policy contains exclusions.
Full-coverage pet insurance costs vary by company, with average monthly premiums ranging from $26 to $67 for dogs and $13 to $33 for cats.
You can save money on pet insurance by comparing quotes, choosing a higher deductible, and taking advantage of discounts.
Full-coverage pet insurance typically refers to a policy that covers treatment for both accidents and illnesses and may include savings on routine care like annual exams and vaccines. Pet parents pay an average of $43 per month for dog insurance and $23 per month for cat insurance. But premiums depend on your pet’s age, breed, location, and the coverage you choose.
Here’s what you should know about comprehensive pet insurance policies and how to choose a pet insurance company. Since your pet doesn’t contribute to your household income (yet — there’s still a chance your pet will make it big in Hollywood), we’ll also provide a few tips for saving money on your premiums.
What does full-coverage pet insurance include?
A typical accident and illness policy covers veterinary treatment for accidental injuries and acute or chronic diseases.[1] Common examples of conditions that many policies cover include:
Allergies
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Cancer
Cuts and lacerations
Digestive illnesses
Infections
Poisoning
Swallowed objects
Torn ligaments
Some companies also cover hereditary conditions, behavioral issues, and dental illnesses, but every policy is different. When your pet is sick or injured, full-coverage pet insurance typically covers most veterinary services to treat the condition, including:
Emergency care
Hospitalization
Lab tests
Prescription medications
Specialist treatment
Surgery
X-rays, MRIs, and other imaging
Many pet insurance companies also offer a wellness plan, typically as an add-on to an accident and illness policy. Wellness packages cover preventive care services, like annual vet exams, vaccinations, and routine lab tests. Wellness coverage is different from pet insurance. It isn’t subject to a deductible or waiting periods, and it usually caps benefits at a certain dollar amount.
What doesn’t full-coverage pet insurance cover?
Some pet insurance policies are more comprehensive than others, but every policy contains at least a few exclusions. For example, full-coverage pet insurance policies commonly exclude the following:
Pre-existing conditions
Most policies exclude coverage for health conditions your pet experienced prior to the policy start date or during the waiting period. But some insurers cover curable pre-existing conditions after your pet has been symptom- and treatment-free for a period of time.[2]
Cosmetic and elective procedures
Pet insurance policies don’t cover procedures that aren’t medically necessary, like ear cropping, tail docking, and dewclaw removal.
Breeding and pregnancy
Some companies offer breeding coverage as an add-on, but most policies won’t cover pregnancy complications or health conditions related to breeding.
Intentional injuries
Pet insurance doesn’t cover injuries that resulted from policyholder abuse or neglect, or from illegal dog fighting or racing.
Traditional accident and illness policies don’t cover routine care unless you add wellness coverage to your plan. Some pet insurance providers also exclude coverage for the following conditions and services or offer it only as an add-on:
Behavioral issues
Congenital and hereditary conditions
Cremation or end-of-life expenses
Dental diseases
Holistic or alternative therapies
Parasites and preventable diseases
Prescription food or supplements
Best full-coverage pet insurance providers
When choosing a pet insurance company, check for age and breed restrictions and consider your pet’s health needs. For example, if you have a purebred dog, you may want coverage for hereditary conditions. If you have a cat with a history of ear infections, you’ll want a company that covers curable pre-existing conditions after a short period.
You’ll also want to compare pet insurance quotes from reputable insurers to find a policy that fits your budget. The table below shows some of the best pet insurance companies for full-coverage pet insurance to kickstart your search.
Compare pet insurance companies
How much does full-coverage pet insurance cost on average?
The average premium for dog insurance is $516 per year, or $43 per month. For cat insurance, the average premium is $276 per year, or $23 per month. But pet insurance costs vary widely depending on the company and policy type you choose, among other factors.
Accident-only policies are more affordable because they cover veterinary care only for accidental injuries and poisoning. Preventive care packages range in price because they cover different routine care services with different annual maximums. The table below shows the average price of different types of pet insurance for dogs and cats in the U.S.
Policy Type
Average Monthly Cost for Dogs
Average Monthly Cost for Cats
|Accident and illness
|$43
|$23
|Accident only
|$16
|$9
|Wellness
|$14–$56
|$14–$56
Costs vary widely between companies, in part because some pet insurers offer coverage for more conditions and treatments than others. For example, Pumpkin charges more than twice the average premium Lemonade charges for dog insurance because Pumpkin offers much broader coverage.
Many companies also allow you to choose your deductible, reimbursement rate, and annual limit. All these parameters affect your monthly premium. A policy with a high deductible, a low reimbursement level, and a low annual coverage limit will result in a lower pet insurance premium, but you’ll pay more out of pocket if you need to file a claim.[3]
Factors that affect the cost of full-coverage pet insurance
In addition to the company, policy type, and coverage levels you choose, your pet’s details and your location affect your pet insurance premiums. Pricing may vary according to:
Species
Dogs are generally more expensive to insure than cats because they’re more active and more likely to spend time outdoors.
Age
Senior pets are more likely to face health issues than younger dogs and cats, so premiums increase with age.
Breed
Some breeds are more prone to health issues and cost more to insure. Pet owners with purebred pets or large dog breeds tend to pay higher pet insurance rates.
Location
The cost of veterinary care varies from one city to the next, which affects the cost of pet insurance. You may pay a higher premium if you live in an area with a high cost of living. State regulatory requirements for insurance companies also affect premiums.
How breed and age affect your premium
Like humans, dogs and cats are more likely to develop illnesses as they age. If you have a large dog, you may start paying senior dog rates sooner because large dog breeds have shorter lifespans. Large dogs also face more orthopedic issues and require higher doses of medications, so people with big dog breeds pay higher premiums in general.
Purebred pets are also more prone to health issues. For example, Siamese cats are more likely to get chronic airway disease than other cat breeds. Pet parents of short-nosed dogs, like pugs and French bulldogs, also pay higher premiums because these breeds are prone to respiratory issues. The table below shows the average premiums for popular dog breeds at two different life stages.
Breed
Average Cost to Insure a Puppy
Average Cost to Insure a Senior Dog
|German Shepherd
|$27
|$72
|Golden Retriever
|$29
|$77
|Labrador Retriever
|$41
|$109
|French Bulldog
|$47
|$123
How location influences pet insurance rates
State legal requirements and average vet care costs affect the cost of pet insurance.
For example, if your dog frolics through rural Arkansas, a state with an average vet visit cost of just $77, you’ll pay a relatively low pet insurance premium of just $35 per month on average.
If you and your pup move to New York City, your premium will increase. The map below shows how your location influences pet insurance rates.
Average Monthly Cost by State
State
Average Monthly Premium: Dog
|Alaska
|$56
|Alabama
|$38
|Arkansas
|$35
|Arizona
|$61
|California
|$58
|Colorado
|$64
|Connecticut
|$69
|Delaware
|$59
|Florida
|$53
|Georgia
|$45
|Hawaii
|$66
|Iowa
|$38
|Idaho
|$68
|Illinois
|$55
|Indiana
|$53
|Kansas
|$57
|Kentucky
|$46
|Louisiana
|$43
|Massachusetts
|$65
|Maryland
|$59
|Maine
|$60
|Michigan
|$55
|Minnesota
|$48
|Missouri
|$45
|Mississippi
|$40
|Montana
|$55
|North Carolina
|$45
|North Dakota
|$51
|Nebraska
|$49
|New Hampshire
|$60
|New Jersey
|$59
|New Mexico
|$50
|Nevada
|$52
|New York
|$71
|Ohio
|$47
|Oklahoma
|$47
|Oregon
|$62
|Pennsylvania
|$49
|Rhode Island
|$52
|South Carolina
|$44
|South Dakota
|$56
|Tennessee
|$50
|Texas
|$42
|Utah
|$54
|Virginia
|$51
|Vermont
|$59
|Washington
|$50
|District of Columbia
|$52
|Wisconsin
|$50
|West Virginia
|$44
|Wyoming
|$48
Average Monthly Cost by State
State
Average Monthly Premium: Cat
|Alaska
|$62
|Alabama
|$22
|Arkansas
|$19
|Arizona
|$26
|California
|$29
|Colorado
|$33
|Connecticut
|$37
|Delaware
|$30
|Florida
|$27
|Georgia
|$23
|Hawaii
|$36
|Iowa
|$20
|Idaho
|$26
|Illinois
|$32
|Indiana
|$36
|Kansas
|$28
|Kentucky
|$21
|Louisiana
|$19
|Massachusetts
|$36
|Maryland
|$34
|Maine
|$31
|Michigan
|$28
|Minnesota
|$27
|Missouri
|$21
|Mississippi
|$19
|Montana
|$24
|North Carolina
|$23
|North Dakota
|$34
|Nebraska
|$32
|New Hampshire
|$49
|New Jersey
|$33
|New Mexico
|$31
|Nevada
|$24
|New York
|$38
|Ohio
|$27
|Oklahoma
|$21
|Oregon
|$34
|Pennsylvania
|$29
|Rhode Island
|$33
|South Carolina
|$23
|South Dakota
|$28
|Tennessee
|$22
|Texas
|$20
|Utah
|$30
|Virginia
|$29
|Vermont
|$40
|Washington
|$26
|District of Columbia
|$45
|Wisconsin
|$32
|West Virginia
|$22
|Wyoming
|$20
How to save on full-coverage pet insurance
If you’re on a tight budget or just want more money for toys and treats, consider these tips to save money on pet insurance:
Buy a policy when your pet is young. Most companies increase your premiums as your pet ages, but buying a policy before your pet experiences any health issues will prevent pre-existing condition exclusions. Some companies, like Trupanion, don’t increase premiums with age, but they typically charge higher rates off the bat.
Choose a high deductible or a low reimbursement rate. If you want a low premium, choose a high deductible and a low reimbursement rate. Set aside the premium savings to ensure you have enough money to cover your out-of-pocket costs if your pet needs veterinary care.
Don’t buy coverage you don’t need. Before buying a wellness plan, consider whether you’ll use enough of the covered services to make the cost worthwhile. Carefully consider the value of add-on coverages and evaluate the difference between comprehensive and basic policies with attention to your pet’s health needs.
Take advantage of discounts. Some pet insurers offer discounts for insuring multiple pets, paying annually, or even bundling your pet insurance with another policy. As you compare companies, consider whether you’re eligible for any discounts.
Shop around. Each pet insurance company calculates premiums differently, and some insurers may offer a lower rate for your pet than others — even for similar coverage. It’s a good idea to compare quotes based on your pet’s details to find the cheapest pet insurance for your needs.
Is full-coverage pet insurance worth it?
Buying pet insurance is a personal choice. There’s always a chance your pet will have few or no health issues. But if your pet ever needs emergency surgery or develops a chronic condition, a pet insurance policy could save you a lot of money. Many pet parents buy pet insurance for the peace of mind it provides.
Pet insurance might be worth it to you if:
You want help with the high initial costs of raising a puppy or kitten.
You have a breed that’s prone to health issues.
You don’t want to delay getting care for your pet due to financial concerns.
You don’t want to choose between euthanizing your pet and going into debt.
You want the freedom to explore a variety of treatment options for your pet.
You may want to forgo pet insurance if:
You don’t have enough disposable income to pay for pet insurance without sacrificing necessities like food for your family.
You have a senior pet or a pet with chronic pre-existing conditions and are facing sky-high premiums.
You prefer to self-insure and have plenty of emergency savings.
You might also consider full-coverage pet insurance alternatives, such as:
Accident-only plans
Stand-alone wellness plans
Emergency protection plans, like Pawp
Veterinary discount plans
Veterinary office preventive care packages
Full-coverage pet insurance FAQs
Now that your ears are perked, check out the answers to common questions below so you can buy a comprehensive pet insurance policy with confidence.
Does full-coverage pet insurance cover dental care?
Sometimes, but it depends on the policy. Many pet insurance companies cover dental care for accidents like fractured teeth, and some cover dental illnesses like periodontal disease as well.
Can you get full coverage for an older pet?
Yes. Some pet insurance companies set an upper age limit for enrollment, but others don’t. For example, you can get a full-coverage policy from Figo or Pumpkin when your pet is any age.
Does pet insurance cover hereditary and chronic conditions?
It depends. Some pet insurance companies exclude coverage for hereditary conditions or offer the coverage as an add-on. Other pet insurance companies, like Embrace and Pumpkin, include the coverage with every policy, unless the condition is pre-existing. Most pet insurers cover other chronic conditions that aren’t pre-existing.
Can you customize your full-coverage plan?
Sometimes. Many pet insurance companies allow you to customize your deductible, reimbursement rate, and coverage limits. Some pet insurers also allow you to customize your coverage through optional add-ons.
What is a good annual limit for pet insurance?
You can choose an annual limit that works for your budget, but an annual limit of at least $5,000 is a good option. A single trip to the emergency vet could cost more than that if your pet needs imaging and surgery. Some pet parents prefer an unlimited plan so they don’t have to worry about costs when getting treatment for their pet.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
