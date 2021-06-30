The Best & Cheapest California Life Insurance Quotes & Companies

What Are the Best and Cheapest Life Insurance Companies in California?

The best life insurance policy for you depends on your circumstances. Our needs change throughout our lives. Applying for a life insurance policy in our 20s is not the same as applying for a policy in our 50s. We have dealt with more circumstances in our 50s than in our 20s, and typically more debt.

Independent rating services, such as A.M. Best and S&P, measure the ability of insurer s to pay out on insurance claims, using factors such as the company’s strategic planning and claims-paying history. These rating services are a way to note which insurer may be the best. Rating services usually use grades from A to D, with A indicating strong claims-paying ability and D indicating a company is insolvent.

A 10-year term life insurance policy is one of the cheapest ife insurance products available. After the term length expires, most life insurance companies allow policyholders to renew their contracts. They also usually have the option to convert the coverage to permanent coverage up to a certain age. Though affordable, 10-year policy premiums increase with age.

Best and Cheapest LifeInsurance for Teens

A teen life insurance policy gives young adults a leg up on life insurance later in life. Insured teens may benefit (depending on insurers ) from locked-in rates, guaranteed insurability, and funds for funeral expenses should the unimaginable occur. Protective Life and Pacific Life are two life insurance companies that provide adolescent insurance in California.

Protective Life

ProLctive Life advertises that its products are “solutions to protect and plan for life from birth to retirement.” Its features include term periods between 10 and 40 years, no need for a medical exam to convert coverage, guaranteed low premiums, and more.

Pacific Life

Pacific Life offers two types of term life policies, PL Promise Term and Pacific Elite Term. PL Promise has term lengths from 10 to 30 years at affordable prices. Pacific Elite Term policies provide permanent cash value for seamless conversion.

The following table shows the average premiums for a 10-year term life policy of $100,000 for teens in California.

Company name Avg Cost Protective Life $12.68 Pacific Life $13.36 Assurity $15.08 Transamerica $15.22 Lincoln National $15.56 Haven Life $16.11 American General $16.31 Legal & General America $16.31 Mutual of Omaha $17.39 Sagicor Life $17.57

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 20 to 29 Years Old

Purchasing a life insurance policy in your 20s is a good way to protect yourself today, while also preparing for your future. The loved ones in your life will be financially protected, and with the ability to convert to a permanent policy, you may lock down cheap rates.

American Family

American Family’s DreamSecure Term Life policy offers term protection of 10- to 30-year terms. Premiums are level for the length of the term, and your policy can be renewed at the end of the term period. American Family has over $33 million in assets, and over $100 million of life insurance policies in force, as of its 2020 annual report.

Bestow

Bestow offers an online-only 10-year life insurance experience. It provides no-medical-exam 10- to 30-year term policies to applicants between the age of 18 and 60. The application process is fast, and benefit levels are between $50,000 and $1.5 million.

The table below shows the average cost for a 10-year term policy for people aged 20 to 29 in California with $100,000 in coverage.

Company name Avg Cost American Family $9.88 Bestow $15.11 Protective Life $15.44 Assurity $16.57 Sagicor Life $17.12 Haven Life $17.20 Vantis Life $17.40 Pacific Life $17.47 Legal & General America $17.58 Lincoln National $18.19

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 30 to 39 Years Old

Between the ages of 30 and 39 is when the majority of people decide to buy a life insurance policy. This may be because our parents were sure to secure our financial security themselves, and we see the importance of it or because of growing responsibilities. Whatever the case, there are still many affordable policies for people in their 30s.

SBLI

Established in 1907, SBLI offers affordable term life insurance products. Policies of $750,000 and less are offered without a medical exam for applicants between the ages of 18 and 60. You can renew the policy until age 85 or convert it to a permanent life policy before the date specified in the contract.

Legal & General America

Legal & General has term life insurance policies to fit a variety of needs. With $6.8 billion in assets and $782 billion of policies in force, Legal & General is rated A+ with A.M. Best and AA- with Fitch and S&P.

The next table illustrates the average premiums in California for a 10-year term policy of $100,000 for people aged 30–39.

Company name Avg Cost American Family $18.51 Bestow $28.52 SBLI $29.46 Legal & General America $30.66 Haven Life $34.42 Vantis Life $35.69 American National $35.70 Assurity $36.57 American General $36.80 Protective Life $37.17

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 40 to 49 Years Old

If you haven’t bought life insurance by the time you are 40–49, life insurance premiums are still affordable and will cover the important expenses you’ve acquired in your life, such as your mortgage and your child’s college education. Life should be more secure in your 40s, and a life insurance policy helps.

Sagicor Life

Sagicor allows consumers to fully purchase life insurance online. Its Accelewriting process takes minutes for approval with no medical exam. You can electronically sign your policy and have it sent electronicall,, too. Policy features include a level death benefit until 95, terms for 10 to 20 years, and an accelerated death benefit should you become terminally ill.

Vantis Life

Vantis Life has term life insurance products that provide a death benefit from $5,0000 to $2 million in coverage. Depending on the policy you choose, you may have long-term care benefits and cash value. Vantis Life is a Penn Mutual company and is rated A+ with A.M. Best.

The table demonstrates average life insurance premiums for a $100,000 10-year term life policy for people aged 40–49.

Company name Avg Cost Bestow $50.24 Sagicor Life $53.14 Vantis Life $60.51 Haven Life $71.28 Foresters Life $76.92 SBLI $94.20 Penn Mutual $98.37 Mutual of Omaha $105.41 Legal & General America $111.48 Assurity $111.48

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 50 to 59 Years Old

When we reach our 50s, we may have grown children who are making a life of their own. If we haven’t bought a life insurance policy by this time, the thought of disrupting their lives to financially plan our burial and handle our estate may propel us to buy a policy. There are still affordable policies at 50 that will ensure our loved ones can focus on what’s truly important.

Haven Life

Haven Life is a division of MassMutual that provides quick and easy no-medical-exam term life insurance online. Its coverage amounts are between $50,000 and $3 million for people aged 18–65. It also offers disability insurance and annuities. Its features include level premiums and an accelerated death benefit.

American General (AIG)

American General offers renewable and convertible term life products for 10- to 30-year terms. Its financial strength is rated A+ with S&P and Fitch, and it is rated A with A.M. Best. It also offers personal accident and health insurance.

The table below displays the average premiums for a 10-year term, $100,000policy in the state of California for people aged 50–59.

Company name Avg Cost Bestow $28.10 Vantis Life $88.71 Sagicor Life $98.78 Haven Life $108.93 Legal & General America $131.23 American General $134.44 Transamerica $140.36 Pacific Life $143.15 Banner Life $145.01 SBLI $147.87

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 60 to 69 Years Old

Most people retire in their 60s, and if they’re lucky, life is sweet. With the extra time, retirees may travel, move to their dream location, or even start a new business. With a new decade come new perspectives. A life insurance policy will ensure your loved ones and assets are protected when starting this new chapter in life.

Prudential

Prudential provides term life insurance policies for your insurance, retirement, and financial needs. Instead of life insurance agents, Prudential’s financial advisors help determine the right policy for you. Established in 1875, Prudential has strong financials, with A ratings from A.M. Best, Moody’s, and Fitch.

Principal Financial

Principal’s term life products are affordable, renewable, and convertible. With 130 years of experience on the insurance market, Principal Financial has superior ratings with S&P, Fitch, Moody’s, and A.M. Best.

The following table shows the average premium for people aged 60–69 for a 10-year term, $100,000 policy in the state of California.

Company name Avg Cost Bestow $18.88 SBLI $58.40 Penn Mutual $67.72 American National $97.72 Prudential $141.12 Sagicor Life $143.22 Haven Life $175.91 Foresters Life $177.46 Principal Life $201.17 Banner Life $249.67

Best and Cheapest Life insurance for People 70 to 79 Years Old

If you’ve ever thought buying a life insurance policy was a good idea, even by the time you’re in your 70s, it’s not too late. Policies in your 70s will cost more than if you purchased a policy at a younger age, but the coverage will ensure your loved ones can carry out any final wishes and will leave them a legacy.

Assurity

Assurity’s term life policies offer level premiums for the length of the policy and a guaranteed death benefit. In business for 129 years, it has $23 billion of life insurance policies in force and has paid out over $136 million in claims in total to its policyholders.

Mutual of Omaha

Mutual of Omaha offers term life insurance policies for 10- to 30-year terms. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 80 to apply, and premiums are level. Mutual of Omaha was founded in 1909 and offers a variety of insurance products, including long-term care and critical illness insurance.

The table below exhibits the average life insurance premiums for a 10-year term, $100,000 policy for people aged 70–79 in California.