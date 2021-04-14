Life Insurance with No Medical Exam: How to Get a No-Exam Life Policy

Types of No-Exam Life Insurance

1. Simplified Issue Term Life Insurance

Because this is a term insurance policy, there is a set term length to your life insurance coverage and there is no cash value component. Simplified issue term policies tend to be shorter in length—10, 15, and 20 years. Anyone between the ages of 21 and 75 can apply. However, individuals aged 66 and above will only be able to qualify for 10-year terms up to $99,999 in coverage. Those between the ages of 21 and 65 can purchase policies with death benefits in the $50,000 to $500,000 range.

2. Simplified Issue Universal Life Insurance

This type of insurance policy offers cost and death benefits that are fixed for life, meaning you can’t modify them at any point without reapplying for a new policy. Those between the ages of 21 and 65 can apply and pay for death benefit coverage amounts between $25,000 and $500,000.

3. Level Death Benefit Whole Life Insurance

This is a permanent form of life insurance with fixed costs and death benefits. Again, this means that you can’t change any part of that after you purchase the policy. Additionally, the cash value component of whole life policies means you can save some money this way, should you so choose. Individuals up to the age of 80 years old can apply for this type of life insurance policy. However, the death benefits are lesser in face value—only between $5,000-$50,000. This means that these types of policies are easier to qualify for, though. Many people, even those with pre-existing medical conditions, can still qualify for this type of coverage.

4. Graded Benefit Whole Life Insurance

This type of life insurance is specially meant for those with more serious health issues. It provides lifetime coverage at a fixed rate, but the cost is higher and the death benefit is reduced for the first two years. This means that if you die during your first year of coverage, the insurance company only pays out a percentage of the death benefit, e.g. 40 percent. Subsequently, if you die in the second year of coverage, the insurance company pays out a higher percentage, such as 75 percent. If you live past this two-year waiting period of sorts, then the company pay out the full death benefit to your beneficiaries in the case of your passing.

5. Rapid Decision Senior Whole Life Insurance

These policies are usually issued in less than a week, which is why they’re often referred to as “rapid issue.” This brief waiting period is attractive for those who want life insurance coverage fast. They are typically purchased by seniors over the age of 65 and the death benefits are small, often between $10,000 and $25,000. This size of death benefit is usually enough to cover final expenses, such as a funeral, but not much else.

6. Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance

If you want a “no questions asked” policy, guaranteed issue is the way to go. You cannot be turned down for coverage because of your health. That being said, these policies are usually purchased by people with medical problems or advanced age. Death benefits tend to be available in the $5,000 to $25,000 range. Because of these factors, coverage is usually quite expensive because the life insurance company has little to no idea what your health is like or what kind of risk you pose.