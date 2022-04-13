Best Life Insurance for Seniors | Compare Quotes

Best Life Insurance Policies for Seniors

Many people over 50 years old begin to question whether they should get life insurance and what policies they might be eligible for.

There can be challenges when making decisions about which life insurance to purchase and the best policy options. To avoid making the wrong decision, you need to be informed about different types of life insurance and know your preferred coverage amount.

Term life can often be seen as a better option for seniors, compared to a whole life insurance policy. Term life insurance is cheaper and allows policyholders to have coverage for as long as they feel they will need it. Although whole life insurance is a permanent policy, it does carry higher premiums. A term life insurance policy is a financially beneficial option once you’re older. This type of policy allows you to adjust the policy period anywhere from two years to a 30-year term, which fixes your low rate for that number of years. This flexibility allows you to tailor your policy to your financial obligations.

Seemingly high life insurance premiums for those 60, 70, and over 80 years old may discourage some seniors from buying life insurance. For these age groups, guaranteed issue and guaranteed acceptance policies may be a more financially viable option. Companies are creating these senior programs that do not require a medical exam.

Getting the best policy provides policyholders with peace of mind and brings financial security to their loved ones, that’s why it’s essential to compare quotes and know what life insurance products are available. To start your journey, you can compare today with Insurify . It’ll cut costs, save time, and help you determine the best coverage options for you and your lifestyle.

Term Life Insurance for Seniors

A term life insurance policy can help a family in multiple ways. This type of life insurance policy can help cover things such as burial expenses and funeral costs. The payout of a term life insurance policy can also help pay outstanding debt incurred over the years by the insured.

A term life policy works best for seniors who do not have dependents to take care of but would like to reduce the financial burden on their adult children.

Whole Life Insurance for Seniors

Whole life insurance can take on a completely different shape and offers a vast list of benefits that will provide a new level of security for your family. Unlike term life insurance, whole life insurance is a permanent policy and lasts until the end of your life.

A whole life policy has more customizable options than a term life policy, and the premiums never increase. Whole life insurance does not always require a medical exam or health questions. But some whole life insurance policies require a medical exam during the underwriting process, which can provide lower premium payments to those in good health. Underwriting is the process by which the life insurance company reviews your application, verifies your information, assesses potential risk, and determines your monthly premiums based on a variety of factors.

Whole life insurance policies also have a benefit called cash value. Cash value is the interest that grows on your policy, which you can borrow from and replace or withdraw with no intention of putting it back into the policy. This cash value can be used in case of emergency, life changes, estate taxes, medical bills, end-of-life care, and so much more.

These policies also have the ability to offer a long-term care benefit. This benefit provides additional funds to the insured if they fall victim to a terminal illness, providing further peace of mind during a difficult time.

Universal Life Insurance for Seniors

Universal life insurance provides senior policyholders with flexibility and customization. Policyholders pay a monthly cost that covers their premium and investments. With this type of policy, you’re able to adjust your monthly premium to better accommodate your financial needs. Universal policies also have a cash value component that allows the policy to increase in value.

Guaranteed Life Insurance for Seniors

Guaranteed issue life insurance policies are typically created for seniors between the ages of 50 and 80. People in this age group may be prone to certain medical conditions, leading insurers to view them as higher risks. This higher risk translates into higher premiums. By giving access to guarantee policies, companies prompt more seniors to explore their life insurance options. Guaranteed policies can reduce and possibly eliminate the fear of leaving your family in financial hardship due to your passing. There are plenty of policies and products that will guarantee coverage and provide permanent life insurance.

Final Expense for Seniors

Final expense is a distinctive type of whole life insurance policy with a relatively small death benefit and lower premium. It is virtually the same as burial or funeral insurance.

Seniors can use this coverage similar to how they would use a term policy. The difference is, final expense coverage lasts until the end of your life since it’s a type of whole life policy. Premiums are fixed, and the policy has more value over time.