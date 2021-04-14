Life Insurance for Your Parents | Compare Quotes

Can you buy life insurance for your parents?

It is absolutely possible for you to purchase life insurance for your parents, with you paying the monthly premiums and being the beneficiary. There are two caveats: you need their permission, and you need to demonstrate that you have an insurable interest, which means proving you will have financial obligations due to your parents’ passing.

Getting your parents’ consent is necessary because they have to sign the paperwork. They may also need to fill out paperwork regarding their health conditions or get a medical exam done prior to the policy being issued. Medical exams are a pretty standard part of a life insurance policy application, as they give the insurance company an idea of the risk they are taking on by insuring a person.

Having an insurable interest in a person means that you will be financially impacted by their passing and need financial protection. If your parents have a healthy savings account, have already paid for their funeral expenses, and have their own life insurance policies, there’s little risk that you will experience any negative financial impact.

However, if your parents are on a fixed pension and don’t have much in savings, there’s a chance that you will need to cover their final expenses or help the surviving parent with moving or living expenses.

Funeral expenses average $9,000, which means a small life insurance policy, like final expense insurance, will help you afford this without impacting your personal finances. In some situations, like inheriting a house or having to care for a minor sibling, you will want a larger policy to cover the extra expense of paying off a mortgage or caring for a child.

Once you’re ready to move forward with buying the policy, you need to make sure that the payout will come to you tax-free. To do this, you must be listed as both the owner and beneficiary of the policy. Taxes will become an issue if all three people on the policy—the insured, the owner, and the beneficiary—are different.

Besides buying a life insurance policy for your loved ones and managing it yourself, setting up a life insurance trust is another option. To do this, you will need an attorney to create the legal documents for the trust. The trust will then purchase and be the beneficiary of a life insurance policy on your parent. After your loved one passes away, the life insurance will be paid into the trust.

The main advantage of using a trust is to reduce tax obligations if your parents are wealthy. A trust can also help avoid family disputes. As for the disadvantage, there is an ongoing cost to maintain the trust. Finally, not everyone needs a life insurance trust; a legal advisor can help you decide if one is right for your situation.