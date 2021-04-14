Whole Life Insurance: Everything You Need to Know

Whole Life Insurance Approval Processes

Simplified Issue

A simplified issue life insurance policy means you get a policy if your answers to certain questions fit the underwriting guidelines of the insurance company. No medical exam is necessary. Typically, you have to answer four or more questions to get a simplified issue life insurance quote. These questions seek to determine your smoking habits, your HIV/AIDS status, whether you have a terminal illness, and whether you reside in a hospital or long-term-care institution.

With these questions, carriers can determine a baseline level of risk and then price your policy accordingly. However, since insurance companies only get a few self-reported bits of medical information with which to price these policies, they end up taking on more risk, which translates to higher costs for you. If you are relatively healthy, a fully underwritten policy will most likely be cheaper.

Guaranteed Issue

Like simplified issue, guaranteed issue does not require a medical exam. In fact, guaranteed issue policies do not require you to answer any medical questions. As the name implies, you are “guaranteed” a policy as long as you pay the premium. Because the insurer knows nothing about your health, though, the premiums are significantly more expensive than either simplified issue or fully underwritten policies.

A major drawback to guaranteed issue policies is that the full death benefit is not available until the policy has been in place for a certain amount of time, usually a couple of years. So if you buy this type of policy and die within two to three years of purchase, your beneficiaries will only be given the amount of the premiums paid up to that point.

Fully Underwritten

The most important thing to note about fully underwritten policies is that they typically provide the cheapest premiums. They also allow you to purchase as much coverage as you like. With simplified issue and guaranteed issue, there will be a limit to how much coverage you can buy.

Insurers use the term “ underwriting ” to describe the risk-assessment process. To fully assess a person’s risk, insurance companies require you to submit an application, fill out a medical questionnaire, and undergo a medical examination.

If you are in generally good health, your risk to these companies will be low, so they will give you lower rates. If you apply for fully underwritten policies and for some reason, don’t get accepted for coverage, you can always then look into simplified or guaranteed issue policies afterward. That being said, these “no medical exam ” options should be a last resort.