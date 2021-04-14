Whole Life Insurance: Everything You Need to Know

Best Whole Life Insurance Companies
Not all life insurance companies are created equal, which is why Insurify has put together a list of the best companies offering whole life insurance.
State Farm
Based out of Bloomington, Illinois, State Farm has provided insurance products to Americans for almost a century.
State Farm offers both term and whole life insurance and currently holds an Insurify Composite Score of 96—one of our highest. It is also the highest-ranking life insurance company according to J.D. Power, which measures customer satisfaction.
Rest assured, State Farm offers great life insurance products as well as a fantastic customer service experience.
MassMutual
With a 170-year record of providing life insurance and other financial products, it’s no surprise MassMutual is #2 on our list.
Buying a term or whole life insurance policy from MassMutual also allows customers to benefit from its wide range of financial products and affiliations with other financial institutions.
MassMutual currently holds an Insurify Composite Score of 94 and holds a financial strength rating of A++ from A.M. Best—making it a solid contender for your life insurance company.
Guardian Life
Guardian Life offers both life and health insurance, ensuring your and your family’s well-being is protected during the course of your life as well as after you’re gone.
Another industry old-timer, Guardian Life has sold life insurance products for 160 years. That being said, the company’s products are quite well-suited for the tech-savvy. Its website offers interactive tools and quoting experiences that allow you to determine how much coverage you need and get an idea of how much it would cost.
Guardian Life currently holds an Insurify Composite Score of 92 and an A++ financial strength rating from A.M. Best.
Mutual of Omaha
Mutual of Omaha offers life insurance and Medicare supplement health insurance, making it a particularly attractive choice for seniors looking for life insurance.
Mutual of Omaha is also well-known for its affordable life insurance prices as well as its diverse array of life insurance products, including whole life insurance, term life insurance, and universal life insurance.
Mutual of Omaha currently holds an Insurify Composite Score of 78 and an A+ financial strength rating from A.M. Best.
Colonial Penn
While Colonial Penn has only provided life insurance for about 50 years, the company provides great whole life insurance options with level premiums and flexible payment options.
Colonial Penn’s other life insurance products are also very senior-friendly, with term life policies that are renewable up to age 90, final expense coverage, and guaranteed acceptance life insurance that doesn’t require a medical exam. The only drawback is that the company’s maximum benefit is only $50,000.
Colonial Penn currently has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Make sure you compare life insurance quotes on Insurify before settling on a company. Insurify shows you quotes and policies from over 20 different life insurance companies, allowing you the chance to compare life insurance all in one place!