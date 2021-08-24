What Is Insurable Interest?

How Do You Determine Insurable Interest?

Determining insurable interest in life insurance can be tricky. There are three people to consider, the policy owner, the insured, and the beneficiaries. Insurable interest must exist between the policyholder and the insured at the time of the application. Beneficiaries who are not the policy owner must prove insurable interest. If you insure your own life and are the policyholder, beneficiaries do not have to prove insurable interest.

Common Designations with Insurable Interest

The policy owner of a life insurance policy chooses the beneficiary. As policy owner, you must have insurable interest, and if you are the policy owner insuring someone else’s life and want to name someone other than yourself as the beneficiary, the beneficiary must have insurable interest. The policyholder can choose a natural person, like a child or spouse, or a legal entity, like a corporation, as the beneficiary.

Natural Person

Policyholder s can name themselves or a sole individual or multiple individuals as beneficiaries. Individuals with insurable interest are a spouse, children and grandchildren, parents, siblings, special needs children, aging parents, and any financial dependents of the insured. If multiple beneficiaries are named, the policyholder chooses how much of the benefit each is to receive.

Businesses

When a business is the policyholder or beneficiary of the policy, it is an agreement between a business partner, shareholder, or key employee with the business. The business will use the death benefit of the policy to buy the insured’s interest in the company upon the insured’s death. This is to insure the business can continue.

Trusts and Estates

The benefit of a life insurance policy can be designated to the executor of your estate to pay for estate taxes, outstanding debt, and final expenses. You may also name a trust as a beneficiary. A trust is a legal entity that manages assets and property of another individual or group. The trust would manage the proceeds of the insurance policy.

Third-Party Organizations

Third-party organizations include charitable organizations as beneficiaries. Laws vary among states when it comes to third-party organizations and insurable interest. A policy owner who is also the insured is usually considered to have insurable interest in their own life and insurable interest as a donor. As policy owner and beneficiary, you could also transfer your policy to a charitable organization.

Provisions to Protect Beneficiaries

There are provisions within a life insurance contract that protect the best interest of beneficiaries. These include the spendthrift clause and the common disaster provision. The spendthrift clause states that creditors cannot claim any of the death benefit before it is paid to the beneficiaries. The common disaster provision outlines how the death benefit will be paid if the insured and the primary beneficiary die at the same time in a common disaster.

We buy life insurance to protect our legacy and the people who are emotionally and financially invested in our lives. With Insurify, you will be able to compare quotes from life insurance companies that have the right policy that works in the best interest of the people and things you’ve invested in.