What is a Life Insurance Premium?

If you feel like you’re learning a new language any time you shop for insurance, you’re not alone.

Whether you’ve purchased a life insurance policy before or you’re just starting out, navigating insurance lingo is no easy feat. There are many important terms to learn, from beneficiaries to underwriting …where to start?

First and foremost, you’ll want to understand the term premium. In short, your premium is the amount of money you pay the insurance company for your policy. Understanding how premiums work and what you can afford is key when it comes to getting the amount of coverage you need without jeopardizing your budget.

If you feel you already have a solid grasp on how life insurance works, but want to avoid filling out multiple applications, quote comparison sites like Insurify allow you to answer a few questions online and compare several life insurance quotes all in one place. You’ll be able to compare insurance products and coverage amounts that fit your needs…and find a life insurance premium that works for you, at no cost or commitment.