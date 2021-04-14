Term Life vs. Whole Life Insurance: What’s the Difference?

Purchasing a life insurance policy can seem like an unfavorable, even morbid, task.

Death and dying are largely seen as taboo topics of discussion and are therefore avoided in most social situations. Sooner or later, though, everyone passes away. For primary income earners, especially those with dependents, it is important to plan for that inevitability. Life insurance provides one of the best ways to do this. No matter the type of policy, they all protect your dependents in case you die.

The proceeds from a life insurance payout, or a “death benefit” as it is called, can go towards funeral costs as well as expenses that you took care of in life: tuition payments, mortgage payments, car payments, and so on. This ensures that even if you’re not there to make these payments, your dependents will have enough money to cover them.