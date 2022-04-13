Types of Life Insurance | Which is best for you?

Other Types of Life Insurance

Many other products on the life insurance market can assist in securing important future events, estate planning, and final expenses.

These types of insurance policies can be permanent or term and are sometimes used in combination with other types of policies. Ask your insurance agent about these specialized life insurance options.

Credit Life Insurance

Credit life insurance is a term life insurance policy where the creditor is the beneficiary of the policy.

Credit life insurance can be issued by the bank where you are taking out a loan, or you can purchase a term life insurance policy that will cover the balance of the loan should you pass away before it’s paid off.

Credit life insurance is a decreasing term policy. As you make premium payments, the face value of the policy and the premium decrease. The policy continues to decrease over time until the balance of the loan and the face value of the policy reach zero.

Final Expense Insurance

Final expense insurance is a permanent life insurance policy designed to cover funeral expenses and any end-of-life expenses.

It is a bare essentials policy, and the face value of the benefit is usually between $20,000 and $30,000. Because it is a whole life policy, final expense insurance policies build cash value, but the premiums are relatively low because the face value is less expensive than most whole life policies.

Final expense insurance can be used alone or as an additional policy to another whole life or term life insurance policy. Because its death benefit covers end-of-life expenses, any additional life insurance policy ‘s benefit can be used toward your legacy.

Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance

Guaranteed issue life insurance is similar to a final expense policy in that it is mainly used to cover funeral costs and any outstanding debts that remain after the death of the insured.

The main difference is guaranteed issue life insurance policies do not require a medical exam or the need to fill out a health questionnaire. The downside to this easy acceptance is that the policy has a waiting period of a number of years. This makes sense because if you buy a policy and pass away a few months later, your paid premiums would be minuscule compared to the benefit amount. But if you pass away during the waiting period, your beneficiaries will receive the amount of the premiums you paid plus interest.

Guaranteed issue life insurance policies are best for older individuals who do not qualify for any other type of life insurance policy due to health-related issues. The death benefit amount is usually between $20,00 and $30,000, similar to final expense insurance, but the premiums are typically higher. The waiting period is typically between two and three years.

Mortgage Life Insurance

Mortgage life insurance policies are much like credit life insurance policies. These policies are designed to cover the cost of your mortgage should you pass away before it is paid off.

Mortgage life insurance is a decreasing term life insurance policy. The premiums decrease over time as the mortgage balance lowers until the loan is paid off. If the policyholder passes away during the life of the policy, the benefit will be paid.

Family Income Insurance

Family income life insurance is a decreasing term life insurance policy that can be used singularly or in combination with a whole life policy.

It is designed to aid with difficult financial situations due to the loss of income in a household or family related to the death of the insured. If you combine this with a whole life policy, beneficiaries will receive a flow of income for a limited time after the policy owner’s death. And a lump-sum death benefit will be paid after the family income benefits have all been paid to the beneficiaries.

Family income life insurance provides a stream of income to beneficiaries after the insured person’s death for a specified amount of time. These policies are best for households with a primary breadwinner, where the loss of the policyholder ‘s income would mean a significant change in lifestyle.