Fast Life Insurance: The Instant Way to Get Coverage

How Quickly Can You Get Life Insurance?

Life insurance is offered in two forms: permanent life insurance and term life insurance. Traditional permanent and term life insurance policies receive full medical underwriting before your application can be approved. It can take weeks or sometimes months for your policy to get into your hands. An instant life insurance policy can be approved in minutes and is offered as both permanent and term, but most instant issue policies are term life policies.

Permanent Life Insurance

Permanent life insurance or whole life insurance is a type of life insurance that lasts the policyholder ‘s entire lifetime. These insurance products grow cash value that can be used similarly to an annuity. An annuity is a contract with an insurance company and is sold by life insurance agents. It is designed to grow and distribute money to the policyowner or the person the owner designates.

Cash value in permanent life insurance policies can grow at a minimum rate, or like in a universal life insurance policy, premiums can be placed in investment accounts where the cash value fluctuates with market performance. Because these policies last for a lifetime and grow cash value, they are more expensive than term life insurance policies.

Term Life Insurance

A term life insurance policy is a type of insurance that lasts for a specified amount of time. It only pays out if the policyholder passes away within the term length. Policies can usually be renewed or converted to whole life insurance policies with a higher premium. Because term life insurance policies do not grow cash value and last for a specific amount of time, they are more affordable life insurance policies than permanent policies.

Instant Life Insurance

A medical exam is not required for an instant life insurance policy, but when applying, you will be asked about medical conditions and prescriptions. And underwriters use public records such as your credit, the DMV, and MIB to help determine premiums and your acceptance. If you have health conditions like high cholesterol or high blood pressure, you may pay higher premiums or be declined.

You can get instant life insurance quotes and fill out your life insurance application online. An answer to whether you are approved is provided in a matter of minutes. Pay your first premium online with a debit or credit card, and your policy will be in force. Instant life policies are usually available to applicants up to age 60 who have little to no history of illness.