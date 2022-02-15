Bestow Life Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Bestow: Life Policies Offered and What Sets It Apart
Bestow offers term life insurance policies entirely online, using AI and data to provide affordable policies without a medical exam. With a quoting process set 100 percent online, busy people will appreciate the ease of getting a quote in 10 minutes or less right from home. If you have questions, Bestow has a handy chat tool on the website, but you can speak to a live person if you prefer: the customer service line is staffed with licensed insurance agents. It’s important to note that these agents aren’t paid by commission, so you don’t have to worry about ulterior sales motives.
Bestow Life Insurance Policies
Bestow currently only offers term life insurance policies. While Bestow only works with younger applicants under 45, term life insurance policies are a good fit for anyone in this demographic who is looking to save on costs. Whole life insurance policies are more expensive, and other policies are designed to protect policyholders’ finances during a specific time (like while raising children). However, if it’s permanent coverage you want, Bestow may not be the best choice for you.
Policies are available in two-, 10-, and 20- year terms. While 10- and 20- year policies are industry standards, two- year term life insurance is a unique offering for those who are in a transitional period. For example, if you’re between jobs and just need interim coverage, this short term option can keep you covered for an affordable price while you sort out your longer-term needs.
Bestow Financial Strength
Bestow has an A+ (superior) rating by A.M. Best, so you can feel confident that during hard times your policy will be paid out. Currently, its policies are provided by North American Company for Life and Health Insurance, which has a lower than average complaint ratio for a company its size.
Bestow Claims
Beneficiaries can easily file a life insurance claim right from Bestow ’s website, adding a little ease in what is otherwise a very challenging time. The initial form is simple and straightforward and only requires basic policyholder and beneficiary information. Bestow aims to process claims documents within 10 business days to speed along the payment of any owed death benefit.