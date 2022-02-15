Bestow Life Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

About Bestow Life Insurance

Bestow is a Dallas -based startup that launched in 2017, offering term life insurance policies across the nation (except to New York ). Its founders were inspired to give people an easier way to get life insurance coverage. So, they integrated AI and data to develop a product that delivers instant quotes, without ever requiring a medical exam.

With such an expedited underwriting process, there are several restrictions at play as to who can be approved for a term life insurance policy with Bestow. You can get a quote on the company website in less than 10 minutes by entering some basic personal information— no medical exam required.

Anyone looking for a short-term temporary life insurance policy will appreciate the two- year term option. Few, if any, other life insurance companies offer such a short term policy. This is ideal for anyone in transition between jobs who needs interim coverage or even those who just aren’t sure what long-term plan is best for them yet.

Overall, the hassle -free and speedy application process is worth the time to find out if you qualify for an affordable term life insurance policy. An easy to navigate website, positive customer reviews, and strong financial ratings make Bestow an appealing option for those who qualify for coverage.

Even if it seems like Bestow has everything you need, your rates and policy options can vary between companies. Your best bet to get a life insurance policy you feel good about is to compare personalized quotes. Insurify helps you do just that, generating customized quotes from top companies so you can get the best coverage for you and your family’s needs.