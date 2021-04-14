10 Best Life Insurance Companies

Permanent Life Insurance

While term life insurance can be understood as “pure and simple” insurance, permanent life insurance policies are more like a combination of a life insurance policy and an investment.

Permanent life insurance policies have no set term; the policy remains in force as long as you keep paying your premiums. Additionally, once you’ve paid premiums for a certain length of time (typically five years or so), a permanent life insurance policy begins to develop what’s called “ cash value.” You can think of cash value as a savings account tacked onto your life insurance policy. Permanent insurance policies will even pay you a small amount of interest on the cash value portion of the policy or reimburse you based on your investment returns in the case of variable life insurance policies.

The big drawback to permanent life insurance policies is that premiums are much, much higher than they would be for a term life policy with the same death benefit. For that reason, most people are better off with a term life policy. However, if you’re one of the exceptions or you just want to know what your options are, read on.

Whole Life Insurance

Whole life insurance is the simplest and most dependable form of permanent life insurance. With a whole life insurance policy, you pay a set premium. In return, you get a guaranteed death benefit, a guaranteed cash value, and a guaranteed interest return on that cash value.

Most whole life policies will let you tap into the policy’s cash value in a variety of ways. For example, you may be able to use the policy as collateral when borrowing money or simply withdraw some or all of the cash value during your lifetime.

The big drawback to whole life insurance is that the interest you’ll get on the policy’s cash value is almost guaranteed to be way less than you’d get if you’d put the money into an IRA, for example, or even a bank’s money market account. Combined with the higher premiums you’ll pay compared to term life insurance policies, this can make a whole life insurance policy a waste of money.

For some people, though, whole life insurance can be a solid financial option. For instance, if you have a great deal of money and want to avoid estate taxes, purchasing a whole life insurance policy is one way to get your money to your beneficiaries tax-free and reduce the size of your estate in the process.

Universal Life Insurance

Universal life insurance is similar to whole life but comes with a bit more flexibility. For one, once you’ve built up enough cash value in the policy, you have the option to pay your premiums out of the cash value instead of from your pocket.

You may also be able to increase the policy’s death benefit if you’re willing to increase your premium payments (many companies will require you to pass a medical exam first, though). You can also decrease both your death benefit and premium payments if you feel the need, subject to certain limits. Thus, if you decide that a permanent life insurance policy is the best option for you but you want to keep some flexibility, universal life could be the best choice.

Variable Life Insurance

Both whole life and universal life policies may come in the form of a variable life insurance policy.

Standard whole and universal life policies are sometimes called fixed insurance because the interest you receive on your cash value account is set at a fixed percentage when you take on the policy. But if fixed insurance cash value accounts work like bank savings accounts, then variable insurance cash value accounts are more like a brokerage account.

The insurance company will give you a menu of investment options (typically stock and bond mutual funds), and you can choose to invest some or all of your cash value in those options. Choose wisely, and you could potentially have a much higher return than you would from a comparable fixed insurance policy. On the flip side, if you pick the wrong investments, you could end up losing your policy’s entire cash value.

Variable life insurance policies are also notorious for high fees that will eat away at any investment returns you make. These types of life insurance plans also tend to be riddled with restrictions and limitations, including surrender penalties. Finally, insurance agents often receive very high commissions for selling such policies, which means they are motivated to push variable life policies whether or not they’re the best choice for you.

A variable life insurance policy would be a good choice for a skilled investor with nerves of steel, or at least someone with access to a financial advisor. If you do end up choosing this type of policy, you’ll want to go over the policy documents very carefully and compare the potential returns (minus fees) with what you’d get from a comparable fixed life insurance policy before signing up.

Final Expense

If you can’t qualify for standard life insurance policies because of your age or health, you may still be able to get a final expense policy. **

**

These policies, also known as burial insurance, give you the chance to arrange a death benefit that will at least pay for funeral expenses and possibly clear any debt you’re carrying as well.

Final expense insurance is typically sold as a variant of whole life insurance, sometimes under the name of simplified or guaranteed whole life. Simplified whole life insurance can be a good choice for those unable to qualify for standard insurance but still in fairly good health. Guaranteed whole life is an option for those who can’t qualify for simplified whole life. Neither variant requires a medical exam, although qualifying for simplified whole life requires you to answer some questions about your medical history. You can qualify for guaranteed whole life with no questions asked (about your medical history, anyway), but you’ll pay higher premiums, and your death benefit will be very limited—typically to no more than $25,000.

Riders

A rider is an extra provision on an insurance policy that adds coverage or changes the standard coverage in some way. Most kinds of riders must be attached to the policy when you sign up, although this varies based on the nature of the policy and the rider. Adding one or more riders to a policy will typically increase your premium for that policy, sometimes dramatically. You’ll find a few of the most common life insurance riders in the table below.