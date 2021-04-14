10 Best Life Insurance Companies

Best Life Insurance Companies
After crunching the data, we found that these 10 life insurance companies stood out as consistently providing excellent policy options, reliable customer service, financial strength, and stability over time. Purchasing a life insurance policy from one of these 10 companies will help ensure that your policy will be there if your family should ever need to use it. It also guarantees that the company will help your family members through the process of applying for and receiving death benefits, which is the payout from a life insurance policy.
1. State Farm – Best Overall Insurify Composite Score: 96
Company name: State Farm
Founded in: 1922
Number of customers/policies: 83.4 million policies
Awards and rankings:
Product highlights: State Farm sells term, whole, and universal life policies. It’s possible to apply and file claims online through the company’s website. The site also has calculators to help figure out how much and what type of life insurance policy to get.
Policy options and riders: State Farm has a number of options and riders available, depending on the type of life insurance policy you’re looking for. For example, term life policyholders can get mortgage life insurance that will pay off the home mortgage. And universal life policyholders can have riders providing flexible care benefits, children’s term coverage, and other benefits.
2. MassMutual Insurify Composite Score: 94
Company name: Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
Founded in: 1851
Number of customers/policies: $560 billion in policies
**Awards and rankings:
**
‘A++’ financial rating from A.M. Best
Fortune 500 company
2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies Honoree, Ethisphere Institute
Product highlights: MassMutual is a mutual insurance company. That means the company is owned by its policyholders, and its purpose is to provide insurance for them, not to make a profit. As a result, mutual insurance companies can afford to offer lower rates than standard insurance companies. The company sells term, whole, and universal life policies.
Policy options and riders: MassMutual offers various forms of the basic types of insurance policies. For example, term life comes in both standard forms and what the company calls MassMutual Direct Term; the latter is designed for customers who need instant approval.
3. Guardian Life Insurify Composite Score: 92
Company name: Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
Founded in: 1860
Number of customers/policies: $637 billion in policies
Awards and rankings:
Product highlights: Another mutual insurance company, Guardian Life offers term, whole, and universal life insurance. The company has an online program called the Living Balance Sheet that you can use to track income and expenses and calculate how much coverage you may need.
Policy options and riders: Guardian Life offers variable permanent life insurance policies, which allow the policyholder to invest the money in certain stocks. Policyholders may also choose riders adding disability or critical-care coverage, among other available options, to permanent life insurance policies.
4. Nationwide Insurify Composite Score: 85
Company name: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Founded in: 1925
Number of customers/policies: $46 billion in policies
Awards and rankings:
Product highlights: Nationwide offers term, whole, and universal life insurance. There’s also a variable insurance option for permanent policies. The company sells an indexed version of universal life insurance; these are fixed policies and aren’t actually invested in stocks, but part of their interest is pegged to a stock index such as the S&P 500.
Policy options and riders: Nationwide ’s life insurance policies include several rider options, such as accidental death benefits, children’s term insurance, and a premium waiver rider (options vary depending on the type of policy ).
5. New York Life Insurance Insurify Composite Score: 85
Company name: New York Life Insurance Company
Founded in: 1845
Number of customers/policies: New York Life is the third-largest insurance company in the U.S., according to Fortune Magazine.
Awards and rankings:
‘A+’ financial rating from A.M. Best
Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies
Human Rights Campaign – Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality
Product highlights: New York Life is a mutual insurance company. The company offers term and whole life insurance policies.
Policy options and riders: In addition to standard whole life insurance, New York Life sells Custom Whole Life (with fixed premiums for a set period of time determined by the policyholder ) and Value Whole Life (with a longer premium payment schedule but smaller payments). Available riders include chronic care, living benefits, and accidental death benefits options.
6. Prudential Insurify Composite Score: 83
Company name: Prudential Financial, Inc.
Founded in: 1875
Number of customers/policies: $3.7 trillion in policies
Awards and rankings:
Product highlights: Prudential offers term and universal life insurance policies. Universal policies come in fixed, indexed, and variable versions.
Policy options and riders: Prudential has a myriad of rider options available, including disability, illness, and estate planning riders in various forms.
7. Penn Mutual Insurify Composite Score: 82
Company name: Penn Mutual Life Insurance
Founded in: 1847
Number of customers/policies: $142 billion in policies
Awards and rankings:
Product highlights: As the name implies, Penn Mutual is a mutual insurance company. It offers term, whole, and universal life policies. Universal life comes in standard, indexed, and variable versions.
Policy options and riders: Penn Mutual has riders for accidental death benefits, children’s term insurance, and disability waivers, among others.
8. Pacific Life Insurify Composite Score: 80
Company name: Pacific Life Insurance Company
Founded in: 1868
Number of customers/policies: $916 billion in policies
Awards and rankings:
Product highlights: Pacific Life offers term and universal life insurance policies. Universal life comes in standard, indexed, and variable versions.
Policy options and riders: Pacific Life has riders for children’s term insurance, terminal illness, and disability waivers, among others.
9. Principal Financial Group Insurify Composite Score: 80
Company name: Principal Financial Services, Inc.
Founded in: 1879
Number of customers/policies: Assets under management totaled over $673 billion in 2017.
Awards and rankings:
‘A+’ financial rating from A.M. Best
Fortune 500 company
One of the world’s most ethical companies, according to the Ethisphere Institute
Product highlights: Principal Financial offers term and universal life insurance policies. Universal life comes in fixed and variable versions.
Policy options and riders: Principal Financial has riders for disability, children’s term insurance, and chronic illness benefits, among others.
10. Mutual of Omaha Insurify Composite Score: 78
Company name: Mutual of Omaha
Founded in: 1909
Number of customers/policies: $32 billion in policies
Awards and rankings:
Product highlights: Mutual of Omaha offers whole and universal life insurance policies. Universal life comes in fixed and variable versions.
Policy options and riders: Mutual of Omaha has riders for living or accelerated death benefit and offers flexible premiums.
The Best Way to Find the Right Company for You
This list of the best life insurance companies is a great starting point for finding the right insurance company for you. While these companies represent the best in the game currently, you should do your due diligence and vet which one is the best for your needs and lifestyle.
Make sure you compare life insurance policies, companies, and costs on Insurify . With Insurify, you can find the right company for your needs within minutes.