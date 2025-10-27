Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Table of contents
In Knoxville, Tennessee, the average yearly cost of home insurance is $2,388 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
The city of Knoxville is at risk for flooding, sinkholes, tornadoes, and sometimes even hurricanes. For this reason, you might want to consider purchasing additional coverage to ensure your home has adequate protection.
Here’s what you should know about comparing home insurance quotes and coverage so you can find the right policy for your home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
A homeowners insurance policy in Knoxville costs less than the national annual average of $2,532 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
Allstate offers some of the cheapest homeowners insurance policies in Knoxville, at $98 per month for $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
Standard home insurance typically excludes damage caused by flooding, landslides, and sinkholes.[1]
Best home insurance companies in Knoxville
The best home insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Several leading homeowners insurance companies serve Knoxville, and we’ve selected the top five to help narrow your search.
Allstate: Best for affordable rates
|IQ Score
|8.2/10
|JD Power
|631
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$98/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$134/mo
Allstate is the fourth-largest insurer in the country by market share.[2] It offers various home insurance coverages at some of the lowest average rates in Knoxville.
To help you save even more, Allstate offers several discounts, including multi-policy, responsible payer, claim-free, and more. If you select claim forgiveness as an add-on, your rates won’t increase if you need to file a claim. And with the company’s online quotes, you can check pricing to see if Allstate homeowners insurance is the right choice for you.
Affordable rates
Quotes available online
Quick online claims filing
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Below-average J.D. Power property claims satisfaction rating
Higher-than-average number of customer complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Erie: Best for claims satisfaction
|IQ Score
|7.4/10
|JD Power
|674
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$223/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$326/mo
Erie offers a wide range of insurance options, including auto, business, life, and homeowners. It has more than two dozen agents in Knoxville, meaning you can get a personalized home insurance quote or local help with a claim if needed.
With an above-average score on the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study, Erie takes one of our top spots for claims satisfaction. If you value human-to-human interaction instead of an exclusively online experience, Erie might be a good fit.
Available guaranteed replacement cost coverage
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Above-average J.D. Power property claims satisfaction rating
Quotes not available online
Few available discounts
Low Trustpilot rating
USAA: Best for military members
|IQ Score
|8/10
|JD Power
|737
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$117/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$164/mo
The McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is located near Knoxville, and more than 30,000 veterans live in Knox County. This means many homeowners can take advantage of insurance from USAA. The company offers some of the lowest home insurance rates in Knoxville and specializes in serving military members, veterans, and their family members.
In addition to including replacement cost coverage as a standard policy feature, USAA offers several discounts. You can get discounts for safety features and connected homes, as well as by bundling home and auto insurance and maintaining a claims-free record.
Quotes available online
Save up to 10% with bundling discount
Above-average J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings
Available only to military members, veterans, and family members
Low Trustpilot rating
No physical locations in Knoxville
State Farm: Best for roofing discounts
|IQ Score
|8.2/10
|JD Power
|643
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$180/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$243/mo
State Farm is the largest insurer in the country, according to market share. In addition to insurance, State Farm offers a range of financial products, including banking and investment services.
Knoxville homeowners can save on premiums through a variety of discounts. For instance, State Farm provides an opportunity to lower your insurance costs if you replace your roof using impact-resistant roofing materials.
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Local agents
Below-average J.D. Power property claims satisfaction rating
Low Trustpilot rating
Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau
Auto-Owners: Best for inland flood coverage
|IQ Score
|7.4/10
|JD Power
|634
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$194/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$276/mo
Since flooding is a risk for Knoxville homeowners, additional flood coverage is worth considering. If you have home insurance with Auto-Owners, you can purchase a flood policy as an add-on if your home is in a low-to-moderate flood zone.
This coverage is generally less restrictive than a flood policy issued by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Along with protecting your home and personal property, it covers debris removal and pays for additional living expenses after a flood.
Above-average J.D. Power property claims satisfaction rating
Many available discounts
Fewer customer complaints than average, according to the NAIC
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Quotes not available online
Low Trustpilot rating
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Knoxville to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Knoxville?
The average cost of home insurance in Knoxville, Tennessee, is $2,388 per year, or $199 per month, for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. The average annual homeowners insurance rate in Knoxville is lower than Tennessee’s overall average of $2,844 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible.
Premiums can vary based on factors like your location, deductible, coverage amount, chosen insurer, and the type of insurance you need.
Cheapest home insurance companies in Knoxville
If saving money and getting the best rate is your goal, check out the following table for the insurers with the cheapest home insurance rates in Knoxville.
The table shows rates for three different dwelling coverage limits.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$996
|American National
|$1,056
|USAA
|$1,080
|Westfield
|$1,092
|Travelers
|$1,296
|Foremost
|$1,440
|State Farm
|$1,728
|Auto-Owners
|$1,896
|Erie
|$1,968
|Shelter
|$2,076
|Farmers
|$2,340
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$1,608
|Westfield
|$1,764
|USAA
|$1,968
|American National
|$2,016
|Travelers
|$2,892
|State Farm
|$2,916
|Auto-Owners
|$3,312
|Erie
|$3,912
|Foremost
|$4,128
|Shelter
|$4,128
|Farmers
|$4,488
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$2,256
|Westfield
|$2,532
|USAA
|$2,592
|American National
|$2,880
|State Farm
|$3,888
|Travelers
|$3,960
|Auto-Owners
|$4,560
|Farmers
|$5,772
|Erie
|$5,784
|Shelter
|$6,024
|Foremost
|$6,444
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Knoxville?
Standard homeowners insurance policies have four main components:[3]
Dwelling coverage: Dwelling coverage pays to repair or rebuild your home if a covered peril — such as fire, hail, wind, or lightning — damages or destroys it. A standard homeowners insurance policy won’t typically cover damage from flooding, earthquakes, or routine wear and tear.
Personal property coverage: Personal property insurance covers the cost to replace the contents inside your house, such as your clothing, furniture, and appliances. To determine how much coverage you need, create a home inventory. Making a list of your belongings along with their costs and proof of purchase makes the claims process much easier.
Personal liability: Liability insurance covers lawsuits for bodily injury or property damage if you injure someone or damage their property. Coverage typically starts at $100,000, but you can increase this amount if you need more protection.
Additional living expenses (ALE): If a covered peril renders your home uninhabitable, loss of use coverage steps in. This coverage helps pay for your hotel, restaurant meals, and other expenses beyond usual costs while your home is repaired or rebuilt.
What to know about home insurance in Knoxville, TN
When purchasing home insurance in Knoxville, consider the following risks:
Flooding
Many homes in Tennessee are at risk for different types of flooding, including flash flooding and river flooding. Since standard homeowners insurance policies don’t cover flood damage, you’ll need to purchase separate flood insurance. You can find coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or private insurers.
Tornadoes
Since 1995, Tennessee has experienced an average of 31 tornadoes per year.[4] A standard homeowners insurance policy typically covers damage from tornadoes, but since policies can differ, confirm coverage with your insurer.
Sinkholes
Sinkholes are another risk to consider as a homeowner in Knoxville. Tennessee is one of seven U.S. states where sinkholes tend to cause the most damage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.[5] But standard homeowners policies typically exclude sinkholes and other earth movements like landslides or earthquakes. If sinkholes are a concern where you live, you’ll need to look for an insurer that offers a sinkhole endorsement.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Tennessee
Home insurance quotes can differ by city — and even ZIP code — due to differences in risk factors.[6] Densely populated cities with higher crime levels generally have higher insurance premiums. Similarly, homeowners who live in areas with weather risks like tornadoes and flooding pay higher insurance rates.
City
Average Annual Premium: $300,000 Dwelling Coverage
|Knoxville
|$2,388
|Chattanooga
|$2,544
|Nashville
|$2,676
|Memphis
|$3,780
Knoxville homeowners insurance FAQs
For more information about homeowners insurance in Knoxville, see the answers below to frequently asked questions.
The average annual cost of insurance in Knoxville is $2,388 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. To ensure your home has adequate protection, you may need secondary coverage, such as flood insurance or a sinkhole endorsement. These additional coverages will likely increase your total home insurance cost.
Allstate has the cheapest homeowners insurance in Knoxville. Its average monthly rates are $98 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
It depends. The best home insurance company isn’t the same for everyone. Allstate, Erie, USAA, State Farm, and Auto-Owners are a few of the best home insurance companies in Knoxville.
The 80% rule in home insurance, also known as the 80/20 rule, is an industry standard stating that you must insure your home for at least 80% of the full replacement cost to avoid receiving only a partial payout if you file a claim.
Your credit history can affect your home insurance premiums. Some insurance companies will review your credit history to decide if they’ll sell you insurance and at what price.
It depends. The cost of home insurance on a $250,000 house varies based on several factors, including the location, age, and condition of the home, the type and amount of insurance you choose, and the insurance company you decide to use.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
