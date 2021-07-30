Find the Best Flood Insurance Rates

Cost of Flood Insurance

The average cost of flood insurance in the U.S. is $700 per year. However, rates can vary greatly depending on different factors. The best way to know how much flood insurance will cost is to get a quote, but understanding the factors that determine the cost can be helpful. These six things affect the cost of your flood insurance premiums.

Flood risk: The most significant thing that determines the cost of flood insurance for you is the risk of flooding in your region, which is based on past flood events. Most places have at least some flood risk, but flood insurance naturally costs more in areas of the country where flooding is more common. Your distance from nearby bodies of water also plays a role. Whether your home is within floodplain factors into coverage costs, as does the elevation of your home. You may live within a floodplain but be able to get cheaper coverage if your house is built on a hill or is otherwise elevated. The qualities of your home: Flood insurance providers will want to know how your home is constructed and how old it is. Older homes may be more vulnerable to flood damage because they don’t use modern building techniques, like including floor openings where water can drain more quickly. The type of coverage you buy: You can save money by buying a policy with only building coverage and no contents coverage, but you would be financially devastated if you couldn’t afford to replace any of your personal belongings. Your coverage limit and deductible level: Your premium will be higher if you purchase more coverage, but you can lower your premiums by choosing a higher deductible. Type of policy: Do you qualify for a Preferred Risk Policy from the NFIP? This type of coverage is for people in low-risk flood areas. However, they’re not available for all homeowners. People in high-risk flood areas can usually only get standard flood insurance coverage. The insurance company you choose: For a long time, the NFIP was the only way to get flood insurance. Many insurers sold NFIP policies, but the rates were standardized by the government. However, within the last few years, some private flood insurance companies have popped up and started issuing their own policies. One of the largest private insurance companies is called The Flood Insurance Agency (TFIA), which operates in 48 states. Now, you can get several flood insurance quotes to compare coverage levels and premiums, just like when you shop for homeowners insurance quotes.

Understand Risk Rating 2.0

Do you have an NFIP policy, or do you plan to buy one in the future? If so, it’s important to understand Risk Rating 2.0, a redesigned risk rating strategy that FEMA will use to determine premiums for flood insurance bought through NFIP.

Currently, flood insurance rates are determined by your home’s elevation and its location within a floodplain. Risk Rating 2.0 will determine more accurate insurance rates based on more factors, including historical flood frequency, the type of flood risk in your area (such as heavy rainfall or river overflow), your distance from a water source, the cost to rebuild your home, and your property’s elevation.

Why is FEMA doing this? It’s designed to help reduce the disparity in flood insurance costs for lower-valued homes vs. higher-valued ones.

The new rating system starts on October 1, 2021, for new policies. If you already have a policy with the NFIP, it will roll into the new rating system at renewal time on or after April 1, 2022.