Flood Insurance Rate Increases: What You Need to Know

Are flood insurance rate increases going to affect my annual premium? The majority of flood insurance rate premiums will increase a little, but some homeowners will pay lower rates than before, and a small fraction of policyholders will weather significant price increases.

On October 1, 2021, the National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP ) will implement a historic overhaul of the methodology it uses to set flood insurance rates for its five million policyholders across 46 states and territories. The majority of flood insurance rates will go up a little bit or stay the same, some annual premiums will go down, and the most expensive homes in the riskiest areas will see big rate hikes.

Homeowners buying new policies will be affected immediately. For current policyholders, these new rates will go into effect on April 1, 2022. If you have an NFIP flood insurance policy, you can contact your insurance agent right now to find out how the new methodology will change your flood insurance premium.

Don’t panic: your flood insurance premium won’t double overnight. Flood insurance rate increases are capped at 18 percent per year, so if you are going to see a big rate hike, it will be phased in gradually.

Read on for everything you need to know about these pricing changes and what they mean for your property and flood insurance policy.