Does Renters Insurance Cover Theft? Choose the Right Policy

Actual cash value vs. replacement cost coverage

Renters insurance providers generally use one of two methods for reimbursement: actual cash value or replacement cost. Actual cash value coverage pays for the depreciated value of your items. For example, your 5-year-old television is no longer worth what you paid for it — an actual cash value policy will only pay out what that TV is worth now after depreciation.

With replacement cost coverage, you’d be reimbursed at the actual cost to buy the same or a similar television. Depreciation isn’t factored in at all with this kind of coverage. Replacement cost policies tend to cost about 10% more than actual cash value policies, but they provide more robust coverage. If all your belongings were stolen and you could only recoup the depreciated value, you might have difficulty replacing all your stuff.

How is actual cash value calculated?

Insurers calculate actual cash value by deducting depreciation from the replacement cost of an item. Depreciation is determined by how much of an item’s lifespan has passed. For example, imagine you bought a $2,000 television with a 10-year lifespan five years ago. The same TV now sells for $1,500. But because your TV is halfway through its lifespan, your insurer will only pay you $750.[7]

