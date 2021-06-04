Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of home insurance.

How to File a Home Insurance Claim

Every step of the way, from shopping for homeowners insurance to filing your first claim, Insurify has got you covered.

6 min. readJune 4, 2021
How Much Money Do You Need to Buy a House?

Because it’s way more than your down payment.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
How to Find the Best Homeowners Insurance

Homeownership is a major step towards financial wellbeing and achieving the American Dream. But what’s a homeowner to do when insuring their new house breaks the bank? Shop around for home insurance, that’s what Insurify is here for.

7 min. readJune 4, 2021
 Home Burglary Protection and Prevention

If you’ve experienced a home break-in, here’s what to do. And how to prevent another one in the future.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
How to Buy Homeowners Insurance in 7 Easy Steps

Shopping for home insurance doesn’t have to be dreadful– follow this guide to buying homeowners insurance in 7 easy steps.

7 min. readJune 4, 2021
Home Buying 101: Best Questions to Ask When Buying a House

Don’t forget to ask these questions before singing on the dotted line.

12 min. readJune 4, 2021
The Homeowner’s Guide to Wind Mitigation

Everything you need to know about wind mitigation.

3 min. readJune 4, 2021
How Much Dwelling Insurance Do I Need?

Coverage levels are important. Do you have sufficient dwelling insurance?

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Flood Insurance: The Ultimate Guide for Homeowners

Floods are the single most common natural disaster in the United States. Is your home covered if you’re struck next?

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
Vacant Home Insurance: Vacant Property Insurance Quotes, Cost

Do you own a vacant or unoccupied property? Make sure you’re properly covered with special homeowners insurance.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Best Smart Home Devices and Hubs for Home Automation

Ever wonder what it’s like living in the future? Well, with these smart home devices, you don’t have to imagine any longer. What will you do with these smart home technologies?

7 min. readJune 4, 2021
What Is HO-5 Home Insurance? A Complete Beginner’s Guide

Everything you need to know about choosing an HO-5 form homeowners insurance policy.

5 min. readJune 4, 2021
How to Make a Home Inventory Checklist for Your Home Insurance

Everything you need to know about creating a home inventory checklist.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Insurance Claims History Reports: A Homeowner’s Guide to CLUE

Insurance providers rely on CLUE reports to determine the insurability of a home. Figure out your insurance claims history report before new insurers do.

4 min. readJune 4, 2021
Hosting for the Holidays? Protect Your Party from Liquor Liability

Everything you need to know about social host and liquor liability laws in your state.

7 min. readJune 4, 2021
