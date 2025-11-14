Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years in content creation and marketing
As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
The average cost of home insurance in Fayetteville is $2,807 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data.
Fayetteville homes face minor risks of damage from wind and flooding, as well as a moderate risk of damage from fire. These added risks may affect your home insurance costs.
Here’s what else you need to know about securing good home insurance in Fayetteville.
Farmers, Allstate, and Nationwide are three of the cheapest home insurance companies in Fayetteville.
Over the next 30 years, 99% of Fayetteville properties face some wildfire risk.[1]
Fayetteville homeowners who select a policy with a $500 deductible and $300,000 in dwelling coverage pay an average of $3,088 per year for home insurance.
Best home insurance companies in Fayetteville
The best home insurance company will vary for each homeowner in Fayetteville, but a few stand out from the rest. The right home insurer for you depends on numerous factors, including your home’s characteristics, your budget, and your coverage needs.
Below, you can look at some of Fayetteville’s top insurers and learn what they have to offer.
Farmers: Best for affordability
affordabilityFarmers
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.4/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$112/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$179/mo
Farmers offers some of the cheapest rates in Fayetteville. The company also offers 14 home insurance discounts, giving homeowners even more ways to save. You can save for bundling, having home safety features, remaining claims-free, and more.
Affordable rates
Rent-to-own discount
Extended and guaranteed replacement coverage add-ons
Low Trustpilot rating
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating[2]
More complaints than average filed with National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Allstate: Best for flexibility
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A-
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$219/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$314/mo
Allstate is a good choice for Fayetteville homeowners seeking a range of coverage choices. In addition to all the standard coverages, Allstate offers numerous endorsements, including water backup coverage, green home reimbursement coverage, and electronic data recovery.
Affordable rates
Numerous additional coverages
Offers assistance in purchasing a NFIP policy
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Low Trustpilot rating
More complaints than average fled with the NAIC
Nationwide: Best for local service
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.4/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A+
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$224/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$342/mo
Nationwide is one of the best home insurance companies in Fayetteville for local service. The insurer has 11 insurance agents in the area. Nationwide also offers nine home insurance discounts for homeowners to utilize to lower their rates. It’s a solid insurer for homeowners who want to save money and get local advice.
Local agents
AM Best rating of A (Excellent)
Various discounts
Low Trustpilot rating
More complaints than average with the NAIC
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Travelers: Best for flood insurance
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.8/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$162/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$220/mo
Travelers is one of the best home insurance companies for private flood insurance. It partners with Neptune Flood to offer insurance to homeowners who live in areas at risk of flooding. If you’re a homeowner who doesn’t want to rely on the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), Travelers is a good option for private flood coverage.
Various coverage options
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Can file claims online
Low Trustpilot rating
Fewer discounts than some other insurers
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
USAA: Best for the military community
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$201/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$271/mo
USAA is one of the best home insurance companies for the roughly 4,000 veterans living in Fayetteville and their families, as well as any active-duty military members. The insurer offers exclusive coverages, discounts, and benefits to its members, such as making replacement cost coverage standard in its policies.
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Can file a claim online
Exclusive offers and benefits
Flood insurance not available
Can be more expensive than standard insurers
Not everyone qualifies
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Fayetteville to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Fayetteville?
The average cost of home insurance in Fayetteville is $2,807 per year, or $234 per month, for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For comparison, the statewide average cost of coverage is $3,146 per year, or $262 per month, for the same policy type.
How much you’ll pay for your policy in Fayetteville depends on a variety of factors, including your coverage amount, any policy add-ons, the discounts you qualify for, your credit history, and your home’s size, age, and location.
Cheapest home insurance companies in Fayetteville
Many home insurance companies offer affordable coverage in Fayetteville. The best and most affordable insurer for you depends on your personal situation and your home’s characteristics, but a few insurers stand out.
Check out the table below to see some of the cheapest home insurance companies in Fayetteville.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Farmers
|$996
|Foremost
|$1,152
|Travelers
|$1,428
|Nationwide
|$1,932
|USAA
|$1,932
|Allstate
|$2,172
|Encompass
|$2,376
|Shelter
|$2,424
|State Farm
|$2,472
|Auto-Owners
|$3,324
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Farmers
|$2,148
|Travelers
|$2,640
|Foremost
|$2,904
|USAA
|$3,252
|Allstate
|$3,768
|Nationwide
|$4,104
|Encompass
|$4,104
|State Farm
|$4,308
|Shelter
|$4,848
|Auto-Owners
|$6,540
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Farmers
|$3,012
|Travelers
|$3,864
|USAA
|$4,416
|Foremost
|$4,692
|Allstate
|$5,292
|Encompass
|$5,316
|State Farm
|$5,544
|Nationwide
|$5,784
|Shelter
|$6,660
|Auto-Owners
|$10,044
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Fayetteville?
The amount of home insurance you need in Fayetteville depends on a few different factors. Your home’s age, size, and location are a few of the biggest factors, as they directly affect your likelihood of filing a home insurance claim. For example, if you have an older home in an area that’s at a higher risk of flooding, you’ll likely face increased home insurance rates.
Home insurance policies typically include several different coverages, including dwelling, other structures, personal property, liability, and loss of use coverage. Each of these coverages provides a different protection for your home, its contents, and various other situations that can occur on your property.
Dwelling
Determine the amount of dwelling coverage you need based on the cost to rebuild your home, not its market value.
Other structures
If you have a detached shed or garage, you should also calculate its value to determine the correct amount of other structures coverage.
Personal property
Your personal property coverage typically covers 50%–70% of your dwelling amount, protecting belongings like your furniture, clothing, and other items.
Liability
Liability coverage protects you from financial damages if someone injures themselves on your property. The minimum amount of liability coverage is typically $100,000. But you may want to carry as much as $300,000 or more to protect your assets.
Loss of use
Loss of use coverage helps pay for living expenses if a covered event makes your home uninhabitable.[3]
What to know about home insurance in Fayetteville, AR
When purchasing a home insurance policy in Fayetteville, consider a few key factors. Although the city doesn’t face significant risks from weather events, it has minor wind and flooding risks, as well as a moderate risk of wildfires.
When it comes to flood damage, standard home insurance policies don’t cover it. If your Fayetteville home has flood risks, you may want a separate flood insurance policy. Some private insurers offer them, but many don’t. If you can’t find one on the private market, you’ll need to turn to the NFIP for coverage.[4]
Standard home insurance typically covers wind and wildfire damage, but it’s worth checking with your insurer for specific coverage details. It’s important to understand the fine print of your home insurance policy.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Arkansas
The cost of home insurance varies by state, city, and ZIP code. Average rates in Fayetteville will differ from those in Little Rock and Pine Bluff. Each area and home has its own unique risk factors, such as burglary rates, flood likelihood, and proximity to a fire station.
Below, you can take a look at how home insurance rates vary by city in Arkansas.
City
Average Annual Premium: With $300,000 in Dwelling Coverage
|Fayetteville
|$2,688
|Little Rock
|$2,748
Fayetteville homeowners insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding good home insurance in Fayetteville.
Home insurance in Fayetteville costs an average of $2,807 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, Insurify data shows. If your home is in an at-risk area for flooding, you may want to buy flood insurance. Keep in mind that adding this coverage will increase your overall home insurance costs.
Farmers has the cheapest homeowners insurance in Fayetteville, with an average annual premium of $1,344 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
The best home insurance company in Fayetteville looks different for every homeowner, but several stand out. A few of the city’s best insurers include Farmers for affordability, Allstate for coverage flexibility, and Nationwide for local service.
Home insurance for a policy with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible costs $3,844 annually in the U.S., on average. The average annual cost is $4,788 in Arkansas and $4,236 in Fayetteville.
How much you’ll pay to insure a $500,000 home in Fayetteville depends on numerous factors, such as your home’s age, size, location, your coverage needs, and your credit history.
Your credit history can affect your home insurance premium because insurance companies use credit-based insurance scores to determine your likelihood of filing a claim. If you have a history of higher credit, you’ll likely pay lower premiums, while homeowners with bad credit history often pay higher premiums.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
Sources
- First Street. "Does Fayetteville Have Wildfire Risk?."
- J.D. Power. "Homeowners Insurance Premium Increases Threaten Customer Loyalty, Long-Term Profitability, J.D. Power Finds."
- Insurance Information Institute. "How much homeowners insurance do I need?."
- Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Flood Insurance."
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in