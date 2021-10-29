Kentucky Medicare Part D Plans: The Best Plans

What Are the Best Medicare Part D Plans in Kentucky?

To help you find the best-fit plan for your budget and healthcare needs, see the top eight plans for Kentucky residents below. Plans were ranked based on several factors, including co-payments and other out-of- pocket costs, plan premiums, yearly deductibles, and the plans’ Medicare star rating.

Since each insurance plan is provided by a private insurer, you’ll need to check with the provider for more specific plan details. Provider websites typically provide a formulary for each plan detailing which prescriptions are covered. The plan’s formulary will also explain how much you can expect to pay for each covered prescription.

#1 WellCare Classic S4802-086 ( PDP )

Premium: $26.50

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 4/5

The low prescription costs and reasonable monthly premium make this plan a top option. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$6, Tier 2 are $2–$18, and Tier 3 are $30–$120. Tier 4 drugs require 34–41 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 requires 25 percent coinsurance.

#2 WellCare Value Script S4802-150 ( PDP )

Premium: $17.70

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 4/5

Compared to the previous WellCare plan, this one has higher prescription costs but a lower monthly premium. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$15, Tier 2 are $6–$33, and Tier 3 are $43–$141. Enrollees pay 47–50 percent coinsurance for Tier 4 drugs and 25 percent coinsurance for Tier 5 drugs.

#3 WellCare Wellness Rx S4802-184 ( PDP )

Premium: $15.80

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 4/5

If you’re looking to keep monthly costs low, this plan has the lowest premium on the list. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$24, Tier 2 are $5–$45, and Tier 3 are $40–$141. Tier 4 drugs require 46–50 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 25 percent coinsurance.

#4 AARP MedicareRx Preferred S5820-014 ( PDP )

Premium: $81.60

Deductible: $0

Star rating: 3.5/5

This plan is one of only two plans on the list with a $0 deductible. It has relatively high drug costs and the highest monthly premium on the list to balance out the costs. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $5–$45, Tier 2 are $10–$60, and Tier 3 are $45–$141. Enrollees pay 40–45 percent coinsurance for Tier 4 drugs and 33 percent for Tier 5 drugs. In the gap coverage phase, some Tier 2 drugs require $0–$60 co-pays instead of the typical 25 percent coinsurance for that phase.

#5 AARP MedicareRx Saver Plus S5921-360 ( PDP )

Premium: $27.70

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 3.5/5

Particularly for the lower tiers, this plan has reasonable drug costs. Tier 1 co-pays are $1–$18, Tier 2 are $5–$30, and Tier 3 are $35–$120. Tier 4 drugs require 40 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 drugs require 25 percent coinsurance.

#6 AARP MedicareRx Walgreens S5921-396 ( PDP )

Premium: $33.10

Deductible: $445

Star rating: 3.5/5

Drug costs in this plan are a bit high to balance out the mid-tier premium costs. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$45, Tier 2 are $6–$60, and Tier 3 are $40–$141. Tier 4 drugs require 40–45 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 25 percent coinsurance. In the gap coverage phase, some Tier 2 prescriptions require $6–$60 co-pays.

#7 Anthem MediBlue Rx Enhanced S5596-074 ( PDP )

Premium: $25.30

Deductible: $300

Star rating: 3.5/5

This plan is one of the few on the list with a deductible below $445, yet it still offers reasonable prescription and premium costs. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $0–$15, and Tier 2 are $2–$21. The other tiers all require coinsurance: 20–22 percent for Tier 3, 38–41 percent for Tier 4, and 26 percent for Tier 5. In the gap coverage phase, Tier 1 co-pays are $0–$15, and Tier 2 are $2–$21.

#8 Anthem MediBlue Rx Plus S5596-018 ( PDP )

Premium: $58.70

Deductible: $0

Star rating: 3.5/5

This plan is one of only two on the list with a $0 deductible, and it has higher prescription costs to balance that out. Tier 1 drug co-pays are $1–$45, Tier 2 are $3–$60, and Tier 3 are $43–$141. Tier 4 drugs require 45–50 percent coinsurance, and Tier 5 require 33 percent coinsurance.

