Cheapest Auto Insurance in Casper, Wyoming (2024)

Casper drivers can find the best car insurance with Safeco, Progressive, and Dairyland.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Wyoming

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $77/mes para cobertura total en Wyoming.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average monthly car insurance rate in Casper is $106. Drivers pay an average of $52 per month for liability coverage and $161 per month for full coverage. Casper’s car insurance rates are cheaper than the national average of $158 and on par with the state average of $120.

Always compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.

Datos Breves

  • Safeco is the cheapest company in Casper for liability car insurance.

  • Wyoming is an at-fault state for car insurance.

  • Insurers in Wyoming can use your credit history when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Casper

The best car insurance company in Casper is the one that meets your insurance needs while accommodating your budget and lifestyle. The three cheapest car insurance companies in Casper offer benefits like multiple discounts, strong financial ratings, and flexible coverage options that meet state minimum requirements while providing the coverage you need.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Safeco3.8$114$42Liability coverage
Progressive3.9$111$45Full coverage
Dairyland3.3$150$54Customer service
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability coverage: Safeco

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo

Safeco is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Casper and has the lowest average car insurance rates for liability-only policies. Although Safeco only uses independent agents, the many representatives in Casper can help drivers meet state minimum insurance requirements while also keeping their premiums as low as possible through accident forgiveness discounts, claims-free cash back, and diminishing deductibles.

Ventajas

  • Lower-than-average number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index 

  • Multiple independent agents in the Casper area

Contras

  • Poor Trustpilot customer service score

  • AM Best rating is lower than some competitors

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for full coverage: Progressive

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$81/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$143/mo

As one of the largest insurance companies in the country, Progressive has cheap rates for full-coverage policies. It’s the cheapest option for Casper drivers who want to save money by controlling exactly how much coverage they get beyond liability insurance. Progressive’s long history in the industry, multiple company awards, and strong financial strength make it a national insurer that Casper drivers can feel secure with.

Ventajas

  • Extra compensation for safe driving through Snapshot program

  • A+ AM Best rating

Contras

  • No anti-theft discounts; Casper has the second-highest number of vehicle thefts in the state

  • Not one of the best companies for customer satisfaction in WY, according to J.D. Power

Read our Progressive review
Sheri - April 23, 2024
Verified

Great Price Options

I haven't had any issues.
Ellis - April 23, 2024
Verified

Very Good

This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified

Expensive

It's getting more expensive every time.

Best insurer for customer service: Dairyland

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A+
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$140/mo

If you value customer service from an insurance agency more than finding the lowest rates, Dairyland is a great option. Good customer reviews and limited complaints in Wyoming, combined with relatively cheap rates and no filing fees for SR-22 forms, may give you peace of mind that a live customer service agent is ready to devote time to your insurance needs.

Ventajas

  • Positive customer reviews on Trustpilot and no NAIC complaints for Wyoming

  • No SR-22 filing fees

Contras

  • Not the cheapest Casper insurer

  • Discounts limited to seven basics, like home insurance and multi-car discounts

Read our Dairyland review
Laura - April 15, 2024
Verified

Ok

Very good
Michael - April 13, 2024
Verified

Avoid Dairyland Insurance

Consider going somewhere other than Dairyland. Their demands for insurance coverage are outrageous.
Melvin - April 11, 2024
Verified

Expensive Rates!

I'm not a policy holder, but my partner/spouse is a policy holder with Dairyland. I think the way they handle their financial end of things, particularly with monthly billing, could be improved. They don't seem to be very savvy in helping their customers save money on their policies. I know there are other car insurance companies out there that offer much lower monthly rates. Additionally, this company doesn't seem to comply very well with reporting to the DMV, as we keep receiving letters threatening to suspend our driver's license if we don't pay the premiums. However, we have been paying, as reflected in our bank statements. I believe Dairyland needs to listen more to their customers' needs and be clearer in their policy motives.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Casper

Car insurance in Casper costs $106 per month on average, but your exact rate depends on the coverage you choose and your driver details, like your age, gender, and driving record. Here are some things you can do to find cheap car insurance in Casper:

  • Shop around. Compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the best rates.

  • Apply for discounts. Most insurance companies offer numerous discount opportunities. Talk to your insurance agent about what you qualify for.

  • Increase your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible results in lower premiums. However, you’ll pay higher out-of-pocket expenses if you file a claim.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Casper

Liability-only car insurance is just that: It pays only for the injuries or damages you cause another person or property in an at-fault accident. When you purchase liability insurance, you meet the state-required minimums and usually find some of the cheapest rates available.

These savings are a benefit, though liability-only insurance doesn’t cover your damages or injuries, so it might not be the right coverage for your needs. If you need additional coverage, consider options like collision and comprehensive.

Safeco has the cheapest rates for liability-only policies in Casper, at $42 per month. Compare this to the other insurers in the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$42
Progressive$45
Dairyland$54
Midvale Home & Auto$75
Bristol West$83
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Casper

Even though the price is usually higher, choosing a full-coverage insurance policy has several benefits over a liability-only policy. Full-coverage policies include liability insurance as well as insurance that covers damages to your vehicle.

Most include comprehensive and collision coverage, which may be useful to families with young adults on their policies who might mistakenly back into a parked car.

This table shows the average full-coverage car insurance rates in Casper, including the cheapest insurer, Progressive, at $111 per month. Remember that policy costs will differ depending on what exact coverages are included in their full coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$111
Safeco$114
Dairyland$150
Midvale Home & Auto$161
Bristol West$249
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Casper car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Wyoming

Most states, including Wyoming, require drivers to maintain a minimum amount of liability insurance. All Casper drivers, regardless of how often they drive, must possess this minimum coverage to drive legally on any public road in the state.

Wyoming is an at-fault state, so the driver who causes the accident is financially responsible for the injuries and damages they cause.[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

Although they’re not legally required, you might want to consider additional options for auto insurance to reimburse you and your passengers for any damages or injuries you sustain:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers a loss when your car collides with a vehicle or an object like a curb, pothole, or phone pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damages from events like severe weather, animal activity, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you in the event that an uninsured or underinsured motorist hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments (MedPay) coverage

    Medical payments (MedPay) coverage pays for medical expenses and funeral costs you and your passengers incur from an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

In 2022, 1,827 car crashes were reported in Casper, the most of any Wyoming city, and 5.7% of these crashes involved alcohol. Speed also played a factor in crashes statewide, with a male driver behind the wheel in 70% of them.[2]

Whether it leads to a fatal incident or a fender bender, an at-fault accident, a speeding ticket, or a DUI conviction can increase your average annual rates in minutes. These unsafe driving behaviors increase the likelihood of filing a claim, which is why a car insurance company penalizes them with higher-priced insurance coverage.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Progressive$45$77$119$209
Safeco$42$71$111$194
Dairyland$54$92$142$249
Midvale Home & Auto$75$128$199$349
Bristol West$83$143$222$389
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

In 2022, Wyoming teen drivers and senior drivers contributed to a significant number of critical (29%, 16%) and fatal (23%, 22%) crashes.[2]

As you can see in the following table, rates tend to decrease around age 25 as a driver gains experience, then increase again around age 70 with the increase in age-related physical and mental declines.

Teens have a higher average cost due to their inexperience, poor judgment, increased confidence, and the presence of distractions.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$275
20s$202
30s$142
40s$133
50s$106
60s$94
70s$118
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Casper car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit history can influence your car insurance quotes because Wyoming allows insurers to consider your credit report when determining your premium. Data suggests that the better someone’s credit is, the less likely they are to file a claim.[3]

That’s why people with excellent or good credit may pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Casper car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Casper.

  • How much is car insurance in Casper?

    Car insurance in Casper costs an average of $106 per month. Drivers pay $52 for liability coverage and $161 for full coverage, on average. The city’s car insurance rates are cheaper than the national average of $158 and similar to the state average of $120.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Casper?

    Safeco has the cheapest liability car insurance in Casper, with a rate of $42 per month. Progressive has the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Casper, with a monthly rate of $111.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Casper?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.9 out of 5, an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and various discounts, Progressive is the best car insurance company in Casper. Other top insurers include Safeco and Dairyland.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Wyoming Department of Transportation. "Frequently Asked Questions."
  2. Wyoming Department of Transportation. "Wyoming Report on Traffic Crashes."
  3. Wyoming Department of Insurance. "Insurance Topics."

