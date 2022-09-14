Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other driving mishaps show up on your driving record and can increase your car insurance costs, depending on the severity of the incident.

Insurers believe that if you’ve made mistakes in the past, you’re more likely to make them again and charge higher rates to balance the higher risk of future incidents or claims you might have.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding increases your risk of being in an accident, can lead to more severe injuries, and is a leading cause of crash-related deaths.[4] Insurance companies consider drivers with speeding tickets as a higher risk and raise your car insurance premiums. Simply put, the more you speed, the more you might pay for an auto insurance policy.

Irving drivers with a speeding ticket on their records pay an average of $287 a month for car insurance. The table below shows the most affordable rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compared to drivers with a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 43 54 GEICO 46 59 Hugo 58 82 Mile Auto 58 82 Allstate 59 76 USAA 76 97 Safeco 88 123 Nationwide 100 129 Mercury 103 152 Progressive 106 142 Dairyland 114 151 Clearcover 116 160 Chubb 128 167 National General 133 172 Liberty Mutual 137 189 Elephant 139 180 Commonwealth Casualty 144 180 Direct Auto 146 193 21st Century 148 198 The General 161 214 GAINSCO 164 205 Bristol West 179 234 AssuranceAmerica 200 274 Infinity 207 273

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents make you riskier to insure and can increase your car insurance costs by 26%, according to Insurify data. An at-fault accident on your record indicates to auto insurance companies that you’re more likely to file a claim for accidents and other driving incidents in the future. Irving drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay an average of $305 a month for car insurance.

Look at the insurance companies below for the most competitive rates for drivers with a record of at-fault accidents.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 43 58 GEICO 46 63 Hugo 58 80 Mile Auto 58 89 Allstate 59 81 USAA 76 104 Safeco 88 131 Nationwide 100 138 Mercury 103 161 Progressive 106 151 Dairyland 114 160 Clearcover 116 188 Chubb 128 177 National General 133 186 Liberty Mutual 137 201 Elephant 139 193 Commonwealth Casualty 144 199 Direct Auto 146 207 21st Century 148 209 The General 161 228 GAINSCO 164 221 Bristol West 179 245 AssuranceAmerica 200 286 Infinity 207 273

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI: State Farm

Driving under the influence can lead to serious consequences. In 2022, more than 25% of fatal car accidents in Texas involved alcohol-impaired drivers. A DWI indicates risky behavior and can significantly increase how much you pay for car insurance in Irving. Insurers can raise your rates to cover potential costs they might have to pay out.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a DWI in Irving is $346 a month. As you’ll see in the table below, insurers charge more for drivers with a DWI than drivers with a clean record.