¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Irving, Texas drivers pay, on average, $202 a month for car insurance, which breaks down to $271 for full-coverage car insurance and $134 for liability-only policies.
Compared to Texas’ car insurance average cost of $184, Irving drivers pay more than the state average. The city’s comparatively higher cost of living, growing population, and risk of severe storms, flash flooding, and tornadoes may contribute to Irving’s more expensive car insurance premiums.
Datos Breves
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo are the three cheapest car insurance companies for Irving drivers.
The Texas Department of Insurance requires 30/60/25 auto coverage but recommends higher limits.
If you’re a driver in Irving who can’t find coverage on the private market, you can apply for coverage through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA).
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Irving
Finding affordable car insurance in Irving, Texas, depends on your circumstances, needs, and driving history. The key to finding a good fit is understanding that the cheapest company for someone you know might not align with your situation.
Here’s a breakdown of the best insurers in Irving.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Liability-only coverage
GEICO
4.2
$69
$42
Drivers with a DWI
Mile Auto
3.5
$108
$53
Teen drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
JD Power
842
Liability Only
Liability Only
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$70/mo
Irving drivers looking for liability coverage can benefit from having State Farm agents nearby. You’ll find 25 State Farm agents in the city, mostly on the north side of State Highway 183. State Farm is well-recognized and ranks above average in overall customer satisfaction, according to a 2023 J.D. Power study of auto insurers in Texas.
Ventajas
Local agents available
Discounts available for safe and good drivers
Mobile app allows for on-the-go policy management
Contras
No option to buy a policy online
38 Texas complaints in 2022, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
JD Power
835
Liability Only
Liability Only
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$77/mo
GEICO understands the needs of drivers with a DWI on their record. For instance, your Texas DWI conviction may include a court-ordered financial responsibility insurance certificate (SR-22). Not only does GEICO offer SR-22 insurance, but the company’s customer service department will file one with the state for you.
Ventajas
Many available discounts
Emergency roadside assistance starts at just $14 per year
Highly rated mobile app
Contras
Only one agent in Irving
Below-average customer satisfaction, according to a J.D. Power auto insurance study of Texas insurers
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
Liability Only
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$116/mo
If you’re one of the more than 352,000 Texas drivers younger than 19, a pay-per-mile policy from Mile Auto can make car insurance more affordable. Mile Auto is best for drivers who spend fewer than 10,000 miles on the road — and teens only drive around 7,600 miles, on average, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Ventajas
Premiums priced according to the miles you drive
No required telematics or tracking devices
Minimum-coverage and full-coverage policies available
Contras
Must submit an odometer photo every month
Longer car trips can spike premiums
No mobile app
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Irving
Cheap car insurance comes down to your risk profile. Insurers could categorize you as high risk, low risk, or somewhere in between, depending on numerous factors such as location, age, marital status, driving history, and credit score.[1]
To find the best rate in Irving, follow these tips:
Shop around. Auto insurance companies can charge different rates, even for nearly identical coverage.
Choose a higher deductible. You’ll pay more when filing a claim, but higher deductibles reduce your premiums.
Keep your credit score up. Maintaining a good credit history can qualify you for lower rates.
Research cars before buying. A vehicle’s safety rating, repair costs, and theft likelihood affect car insurance costs.
Ask for discounts. Bundle auto insurance and homeowners or renters insurance and look into other discounts, such as safe driver and good student discounts.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Irving: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance protects you against damages or injuries you cause to other people or their property in an at-fault accident. In Irving, your policy meets the state’s minimum auto insurance requirements for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. However, it doesn’t cover damages to your vehicle or personal injuries.
For the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Irving, consider State Farm. It has an average monthly cost of $43.
Here’s a look at where to find the best price for liability coverage in Irving.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
43
GEICO
46
Hugo
58
Mile Auto
58
Allstate
59
USAA
76
Safeco
88
Nationwide
100
Mercury
103
Midvale Home & Auto
106
Progressive
106
Dairyland
114
Clearcover
116
Chubb
128
National General
133
Liberty Mutual
137
Elephant
139
Commonwealth Casualty
144
Direct Auto
146
21st Century
148
The General
161
GAINSCO
164
Bristol West
179
State Auto
192
AssuranceAmerica
200
Infinity
207
Foremost
237
Hallmark
250
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Irving: State Farm
Liability insurance only covers damages you cause to others. Full-coverage car insurance adds protection for your vehicle. It covers theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and collision damage. You may want to upgrade to a full-coverage policy if you’re leasing or financing a car, own a new or high-value vehicle, or live in a high-risk area for theft, vandalism, or natural disasters.
Drivers in Irving pay an average of $271 a month for full-coverage car insurance. Below are the cheapest companies in the city with which to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
70
GEICO
77
Allstate
99
Mile Auto
116
USAA
125
Clearcover
154
Hugo
158
Mercury
164
Travelers
176
Nationwide
179
Progressive
189
Midvale Home & Auto
190
Safeco
190
Chubb
213
Elephant
227
21st Century
246
AssuranceAmerica
259
Liberty Mutual
281
Direct Auto
288
Dairyland
289
National General
293
Infinity
317
The General
326
Bristol West
338
State Auto
352
GAINSCO
355
Commonwealth Casualty
369
Foremost
476
Hallmark
496
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Texas requires 30/60/25 auto insurance coverage.[2] Additionally, Texas follows a fault system, meaning drivers who are at fault for an accident are responsible for paying for the damages and injuries they cause. The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) suggests higher liability limits since basic coverage falls short of covering the cost of damages or injuries you may be responsible for.
Every Texas car insurance policy has personal injury protection (PIP) for medical costs and lost wages and protection against uninsured or underinsured drivers or hit-and-runs. To opt out of these coverages, let your insurance company know in writing.[2]
Here’s what Texas’ 30/60/25 auto insurance requirements translate into:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
It’s a good idea to consider getting more than just the minimum coverage. The TDI suggests five additional auto insurance choices to boost your coverage:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for repairs or replacements of your vehicle after an accident with a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for fire, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, falling objects, and hitting deer or other wild animals.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage pays for medical bills for you and your passengers. It also applies even if you’re a passenger in someone else’s car or get hurt while walking or biking.
Towing and labor coverage
Also known as roadside assistance coverage, this pays for towing, changing a flat tire, and jump-starting your battery.
Rental reimbursement coverage
This helps pay for a car rental while your car is in the shop for repairs after an accident.
Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association
The Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA) can help if you’re struggling to find car insurance coverage options. At least two insurers must reject you within the last 60 days to be eligible.
A TAIPA-certified insurance agent will guide you through the application process. Then, the TAIPA assigns your application to a company, and you’ll receive proof of insurance. The TAIPA offers state-minimum coverage, with 30/60/25 limits, PIP coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[3]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Car accidents, speeding tickets, DWIs, and other driving mishaps show up on your driving record and can increase your car insurance costs, depending on the severity of the incident.
Insurers believe that if you’ve made mistakes in the past, you’re more likely to make them again and charge higher rates to balance the higher risk of future incidents or claims you might have.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding increases your risk of being in an accident, can lead to more severe injuries, and is a leading cause of crash-related deaths.[4] Insurance companies consider drivers with speeding tickets as a higher risk and raise your car insurance premiums. Simply put, the more you speed, the more you might pay for an auto insurance policy.
Irving drivers with a speeding ticket on their records pay an average of $287 a month for car insurance. The table below shows the most affordable rates for drivers with a speeding ticket compared to drivers with a clean driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
43
54
GEICO
46
59
Hugo
58
82
Mile Auto
58
82
Allstate
59
76
USAA
76
97
Safeco
88
123
Nationwide
100
129
Mercury
103
152
Progressive
106
142
Dairyland
114
151
Clearcover
116
160
Chubb
128
167
National General
133
172
Liberty Mutual
137
189
Elephant
139
180
Commonwealth Casualty
144
180
Direct Auto
146
193
21st Century
148
198
The General
161
214
GAINSCO
164
205
Bristol West
179
234
AssuranceAmerica
200
274
Infinity
207
273
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
At-fault accidents make you riskier to insure and can increase your car insurance costs by 26%, according to Insurify data. An at-fault accident on your record indicates to auto insurance companies that you’re more likely to file a claim for accidents and other driving incidents in the future. Irving drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay an average of $305 a month for car insurance.
Look at the insurance companies below for the most competitive rates for drivers with a record of at-fault accidents.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
43
58
GEICO
46
63
Hugo
58
80
Mile Auto
58
89
Allstate
59
81
USAA
76
104
Safeco
88
131
Nationwide
100
138
Mercury
103
161
Progressive
106
151
Dairyland
114
160
Clearcover
116
188
Chubb
128
177
National General
133
186
Liberty Mutual
137
201
Elephant
139
193
Commonwealth Casualty
144
199
Direct Auto
146
207
21st Century
148
209
The General
161
228
GAINSCO
164
221
Bristol West
179
245
AssuranceAmerica
200
286
Infinity
207
273
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DWI: State Farm
Driving under the influence can lead to serious consequences. In 2022, more than 25% of fatal car accidents in Texas involved alcohol-impaired drivers. A DWI indicates risky behavior and can significantly increase how much you pay for car insurance in Irving. Insurers can raise your rates to cover potential costs they might have to pay out.
The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a DWI in Irving is $346 a month. As you’ll see in the table below, insurers charge more for drivers with a DWI than drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
43
70
GEICO
46
75
Hugo
58
87
Mile Auto
58
98
Allstate
59
96
USAA
76
124
Safeco
88
143
Nationwide
100
163
Mercury
103
172
Progressive
106
173
Dairyland
114
186
Clearcover
116
189
Chubb
128
209
National General
133
217
Liberty Mutual
137
223
Elephant
139
227
Commonwealth Casualty
144
211
Direct Auto
146
238
21st Century
148
241
The General
161
262
GAINSCO
164
267
Bristol West
179
292
AssuranceAmerica
200
326
Infinity
207
337
Foremost
237
386
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
By age 35, drivers have racked up experience behind the wheel and usually qualify for lower car insurance rates. However, slight price increases around age 75 are common due to increased risk, such as a higher fatal crash rate. Insurers charge senior drivers higher rates, according to the Texas Office of Public Insurance Counsel.[5]
Senior drivers in Irving pay an average of $193 a month for full-coverage insurance and $96 a month for liability only. The table below offers an idea of the average cost of car insurance in Irving for senior drivers from different insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
50
31
GEICO
57
34
Allstate
74
44
Mile Auto
83
41
USAA
93
57
Mercury
125
78
Nationwide
125
70
Progressive
126
71
Clearcover
135
101
Chubb
144
87
Safeco
151
70
Elephant
166
102
21st Century
172
104
AssuranceAmerica
179
138
Direct Auto
207
105
Liberty Mutual
215
105
Dairyland
218
86
National General
221
100
The General
249
123
Bristol West
253
134
Commonwealth Casualty
272
106
GAINSCO
273
126
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Irving is $462 a month for full coverage and $228 a month for liability coverage.
Younger drivers are more likely to get into an accident, and insurers charge higher rates to offset the increased risk.[5] But a few strategies from the TDI can help you get the cheapest rate when a teen driver gets their license:[6]
Get good grades. Insurance companies sometimes offer good student discounts.
Take driver’s education. Complete an approved driver’s safety course to qualify for a discount from some insurers.
Don’t take the car to college. Some insurers offer a “student-away-at-college” discount if young drivers leave their car at home.
Stay on a parent’s policy. Compared to getting their own policy, car insurance costs are usually lower when adding a teen to a parent’s policy.
Below, you’ll see how much Irving insurance companies charge on average for car insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
118
72
GEICO
119
71
Allstate
171
102
USAA
202
123
Mile Auto
220
110
Clearcover
270
203
Hugo
280
103
Mercury
295
185
Nationwide
300
168
Progressive
333
187
Safeco
333
154
Elephant
368
225
Chubb
387
233
21st Century
403
242
Dairyland
459
181
Liberty Mutual
465
227
AssuranceAmerica
489
378
The General
511
252
Direct Auto
515
261
Infinity
522
341
National General
547
248
Bristol West
551
292
GAINSCO
624
288
Commonwealth Casualty
634
247
Foremost
834
415
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Irving car insurance quotes by credit tier
Texas has strict rules about how insurers can use credit scores, but credit can only be one of many the risk factors insurers use in setting car insurance rates.[7] It’s common for drivers with poor credit scores to get quotes twice as expensive than quotes for drivers with excellent or good credit.
The table below shows the average cost of car insurance in Irving based on credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Irving?
Yes. The average premium in Irving is higher than the Texas state average and the national average. However, car insurance costs in Texas, like in many states, can vary from one city to another.
Population density, crime rates, traffic conditions, and weather patterns in a particular area can lead to higher claims payouts, which causes insurers to quote higher prices for that ZIP code. For instance, Irving’s proximity to Dallas may affect the city’s average car insurance prices because Dallas is a major metropolitan area in Texas and can contribute to Irving’s traffic conditions and population density.
More cities in Texas
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Irving compares to other Texas cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
The average cost of car insurance in Irving is $271 a month for full-coverage car insurance and $134 a month for liability-only policies.
What companies have the cheapest car insurance in Irving?
The cheapest car insurance company for liability-only coverage in Irving is State Farm, with rates as low as $43 per month. Irving drivers can also find affordable rates with the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, GEICO and Hugo. Their minimum-coverage rates start at $46 and $58, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Irving?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Irving include GEICO and State Farm. These insurers have strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores and customer satisfaction ratings, making them solid options for drivers. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from at least three insurers to find the best auto insurance company in Irving for your situation.
How much is car insurance per month in Texas?
The average cost of car insurance in Texas is $250 a month for full coverage and $119 a month for liability coverage.
What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Texas?
Texas requires drivers to purchase 30/60/25 liability coverage to drive. These limits translate into $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
