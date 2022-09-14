Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Spartanburg, South Carolina (2024)
The best car insurance in Spartanburg costs as little as $133 per month for full coverage.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.
Getting the right car insurance often seems more like a road full of speed bumps than an easy ride. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be. Taking a few minutes to plan out your approach can help ensure a smooth ride later, like when you need to file a claim or pay your premium.
Car insurance in Spartanburg isn’t cheap, costing an average of $224 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. Here’s how to find the best car insurance in Spartanburg depending on your personal situation.
Datos Breves
Full-coverage car insurance in Spartanburg costs $294, which is 16% higher than the national average.
Progressive offers the cheapest liability-only policy in Spartanburg, at an average of $141 per month.
Comparing quotes from at least three different insurers is the best way to find a policy that meets your budget and coverage needs.
Best car insurance companies in Spartanburg
Averages are useful for broad comparisons, but finding a company that offers the best support and pricing for your individual situation is more helpful. Although many great insurers are available, here are some of the top recommendations for the best car insurance in Spartanburg, based on Insurify data.
Find Car Insurance in Spartanburg, SC
Insurance Company
Best For
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
State Auto
Overall
$183
3.8
Progressive
Best value
$163
4.0
Travelers
Most affordable
$133
4.3
Safeco
Homeowners
$151
3.7
Liberty Mutual
Families
$301
3.8
The General
High-risk drivers
$322
3.4
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A-
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$81/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$143/mo
Founded in 1921, State Auto is now a part of Liberty Mutual. The company sells policies in 33 states, although they don’t specify which ones on their website or Liberty Mutual’s site. State Auto offers three levels of protection with customizable coverages that can include roadside assistance, glass coverage, accident forgiveness, rideshare insurance, and more. Available discounts include one for safe driving (monitored by a telematics app) multiple policies, driver education and safety courses, anti-theft equipment, and for paying in full. State Auto has a slightly higher-than-expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.
Ventajas
Ample options for customizing coverages
Numerous discounts available
Contras
Not available in all states
Online quotes and purchasing not available
It’s easy to get analysis paralysis when looking at the number of options offered by most insurers, but State Auto makes it easy by offering three base plans to choose from: Standard (minimum coverage), Protection Plus, and AutoXtended Premier. You can add other endorsements if you want, but the three base plans make it easy to quickly pick an affordable option.
Among the companies that Insurify reviewed, State Auto offers the second-cheapest premiums on a full-coverage policy in Spartanburg, and it has a decent IQ Score of 3.8.
Best cheap car insurance in Spartanburg: Progressive
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$96/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$151/mo
Although its founding in 1937 makes Progressive comparatively young, it is among the largest car insurers in the U.S. The company offers car, home, renters, commercial, and other types of insurance. Progressive customers can enjoy savings by bundling their car insurance with another type of Progressive policy – typically homeowners or renters. Available discounts range from multi-policy and multi-car discounts, to the Snapshot save driver discount. Progressive has an A.M. Best rating of A+ for financial stability. However, the company has a slightly higher-than-expected number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.
Ventajas
Rewards for good drivers
Numerous coverage options and discounts available
Contras
Higher-than-expected amount of complaints
Ranked 11 out of 15 companies in the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking
This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified
Expensive
It's getting more expensive every time.
…
Progressive is the second-largest insurer in the U.S., but that’s not what makes it one of the top options for cheap car insurance in Spartanburg. It’s one of the few companies to offer a vanishing deductible program with no limits. This means for every year you go without an accident, your deductible drops by $50 to $100 and will even go down as far as $0 (instead of $500 like with some other insurers).
Although Progressive charges slightly higher premiums for Spartanburg drivers, it’s still well worth the price, given that Insurify data scientists gave it a relatively high IQ Score of 4.0.
Most affordable car insurance in Spartanburg: Travelers
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$124/mo
Travelers has been in business for more than 165 years. Today, the company sells auto insurance, homeowners, renters, flood, pet, and other types of insurance. In addition to liability and full-coverage car insurance, Travelers offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, new car replacement coverage, and more. Policyholders can save with a number of discounts, including for bundling multiple policies, safe driving, paying in full, student discounts, and more. Travelers has fewer complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. A.M. Best gives the company an A++ for financial strength.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Contras
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
Travelers ranked as the cheapest option for full coverage in Insurify’s survey of Spartanburg premiums. Travelers offers many types of insurance to choose from and lots of coverage options and discounts. However, the company did fare rather poorly in J.D. Power’s annual survey of overall customer satisfaction.[1]
In addition to offering the lowest rates, Travelers was also the highest-rated company for Spartanburg drivers, with an IQ Score of 4.3.
Best car insurance in Spartanburg for homeowners: Safeco
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$116/mo
Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company has been in busines since 1923, and provides new vehicle replacement coverage, rental car reimbursement, liability, and full-coverage policies. Safeco’s money-saving programs include accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a cash back program for customers who remain claims-free for six months. The company has an average amount of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and placed 13th on the J.D. Powers’ Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. A.M. Best gives Safeco a score of A for financial stability.
Ventajas
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Many options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
Lots of companies offer discounts for bundling homeowner and car coverage together, and Safeco offers a 15% discount. Plus, Safeco also offers a single-loss deductible, so if you need to file a claim for both your car and your home at the same time, you’ll only pay for one deductible. This could be a huge savings if you ever need it.
Plus, you’ll get a check for 2.5% to 5% of your premium for each policy period you go without filing a claim. Safeco also has a fairly good IQ Score of 3.7.
Best car insurance in Spartanburg for families: Liberty Mutual
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$121/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$219/mo
In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber.
Ventajas
Wide range of available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Many negative reviews and customer complaints
Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average
They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified
I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman
I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified
Changing Carriers!!!
Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!
…
Families take many forms, and Liberty Mutual is one of the best insurers to cover them all. The company offers lots of ways to save, with discounts for being a good student, attending school away from home (while leaving the car), completing a teen driver course, and even just for adding your teen driver to your policy.
Unlike many insurers, Liberty Mutual also offers insurance coverage if you take a family road trip to Mexico. Liberty Mutual received an IQ Score of 3.8.
Best car insurance in Spartanburg for high-risk drivers: The General
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$157/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$264/mo
Owned by PGC Holdings Corp., an affiliate of American Family Insurance, The General is an provides auto insurance to high-risk drivers and those with poor driving records. The company also sells homeowners, renters, life, pet, and other types of insurance. Available discounts include bundling, good student, multiple drivers, and more. The General has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and a slightly higher than expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. The company also has an A rating from A.M. Best, indicating it’s financially stable.
Ventajas
Competitively priced options for high-risk drivers or those with violations
Getting car insurance can be tough if you have dents and dings in your driving record, like speeding tickets or DUIs — but The General can help. In addition to offering better-than-average coverage for high-risk drivers, The General also offers a highly rated mobile app.
The General received the lowest IQ Score in Insurify’s list of best options for Spartanburg drivers, at 3.8. That’s fairly typical of high-risk insurers, though.
How to shop for the best car insurance in Spartanburg
Shopping for the best car insurance policy requires a bit of planning, says Amy Bach, executive director of the consumer advocacy group United Policyholders in San Francisco, California. “You’ve got to ask a couple of questions, and you’ve got to make some decisions. If you just go for the cheapest option, chances are you’re going to have a hole [in your coverage].”
In particular, Bach recommends tallying up the combined value of all your assets, such as your car, home, bank accounts, and more. This is what you stand to lose if someone sues you because you cause a bad car accident. It’s also how much you need to protect, and thus a good basis to figure out how much coverage you actually need.
“If you only shop for the cheapest policy, chances are you’re going to come up short,” says Bach. “If you have a serious event, if you want to take that risk — that’s fine, but just take the risk with your eyes open.” Aside from carefully considering your personal situation, here are a few other tips Bach recommends:
Shop around for rates as much as you can.
Look up insurer ratings from independent organizations, like J.D. Power.
Consider purchasing additional uninsured and underinsured driver coverage.
Use a car insurance calculator to figure out how much coverage you need.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Spartanburg
“You hear these ads that say, ‘15 minutes will save you 15%.’ Well, that may be — but when it comes to insurance, we strongly encourage people to shop for the quality as much as the price,” says Bach. Going for the absolute rock-bottom cheapest option may save you money right now, but it could be far more expensive in the long run if you ever need to file a claim.
“The good news for consumers is that you’ve got lots of options in most places,” says Bach. “If you have a decent driving record and decent credit, shopping for car insurance should be a breeze.” Aside from shopping around, here are a few things to consider to find the best coverage for the best price:
Check your credit and fix any errors before you start shopping around since many insurers use this to help price your policy.
If you can afford to replace your car once it’s fully paid off, consider dropping collision and comprehensive coverage.
High-deductible policies have lower premiums, so choose the policy with the highest deductible you can afford to pay if you need to file a claim.
Discounts can help lower the cost, but they don’t tell the full story. A company with no discounts may still be cheaper overall than a company offering several.
Liability-only vs. full-coverage insurance in Spartanburg
If you’re leasing your car or paying off an auto loan, chances are your lender will require you to carry full-coverage insurance, meaning that your car is covered against damage as well. That’s either because your car doesn’t belong to you (if you’re leasing) or because it’s valuable to your lender in case it needs to repossess it if you default on your auto loan.
But once you own your car free and clear, it’s your choice if you want to continue that coverage. Bach recommends continuing to pay for full-coverage insurance unless you can afford to replace your car.
“We remind people that if your car gets damaged in a hurricane or a flood or a tornado, your car insurance isn’t going to pay for that weather damage” if you only have minimum coverage.
Full coverage isn’t always the same everywhere, but it generally means having liability coverage along with collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Collision insurance pays to repair your car if it’s damaged in an accident (regardless of who caused it), and comprehensive pays for noncollision damage as well as incidents involving animals.
On the other hand, everyone with a car needs to purchase a minimum amount of liability insurance coverage to pay for any damage they cause to someone else’s vehicle or person. Liability-only coverage varies by state, and in South Carolina, you need to purchase coverage meeting at least the following:
Uninsured motorist coverage
$25,000 for property damage
$25,000 for bodily injury per person
$50,000 for bodily injury per accident
The difference in cost between these two policy decisions can be pretty big, especially among more expensive insurers. Progressive is the cheapest insurer in Spartanburg, where full coverage costs $163 per month. But for Dairyland, the most expensive insurer, you’ll pay $444 per month for full coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Progressive
$141
$163
Midvale Home & Auto
$155
$227
Direct Auto
$178
$221
Liberty Mutual
$178
$301
The General
$193
$322
AssuranceAmerica
$281
$294
Bristol West
$307
$397
Dairyland
$339
$444
South Carolina car insurance rates by driving and accident history
One of the biggest determiners of how much you’ll pay for car insurance in Spartanburg or anywhere else is your driving history. Past performance is a good indicator of future behavior, after all. The more speeding tickets, driving under the influence citations, and at-fault accidents you have under your belt, the harder it’ll be to find coverage at all, let alone for an affordable price.
You can see this in Insurify data for Spartanburg as well. Drivers with a DUI pay an astronomically high rate of $883 per monthwith Dairyland, while drivers with a clean record pay a mere $133 per month with Travelers.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
At-Fault Accident
DUI
Speeding Ticket
Travelers
$133
$190
$264
$178
Safeco
$151
$215
$300
$202
Progressive
$163
$234
$325
$219
State Auto
$183
$261
$363
$245
Direct Auto
$221
$316
$440
$296
Midvale Home & Auto
$227
$324
$451
$304
AssuranceAmerica
$294
$421
$586
$394
Liberty Mutual
$301
$430
$598
$403
The General
$322
$460
$640
$431
Bristol West
$397
$568
$791
$533
Dairyland
$444
$635
$883
$595
“We consumer advocates have said that it’s not fair that what you pay for insurance is somewhat tied to your credit score,” says Bach. “But insurance companies insist that it’s very predictive” of how likely you are to file a claim and how expensive that claim might be. That’s why it continues to be a factor, and that’s why it’s important to build a good credit score.
Spartanburg car insurance rates by driver age
Another big factor affecting your car insurance costs is something you don’t have quite as much control over — your age. Younger drivers are likely to cause more accidents, statistically speaking, even if your teen is a better driver than most middle-aged folks.
Insurify’s data shows how this affects the rates you’ll pay. It shows Spartanburg teens pay more than three times what a driver in their 60s pays on average.
Is car insurance more expensive in Spartanburg?
Yes, car insurance is more expensive for Spartanburg drivers when compared to the national average. The nationwide average cost is $253 for a full-coverage policy and $170 for a liability-only policy. Spartanburg drivers, on the other hand, pay $294 for a full-coverage policy and $224 for a liability-only policy on average. That’s 16% and 32% higher, respectively.
Now, the good news. Within South Carolina itself, Spartanburg is near the middle of the pack when it comes to car insurance costs. Towns like Myrtle Beach and Rock Hill are cheaper, while larger cities, like Charleston and Columbia, are more expensive.
City
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Compared to Spartanburg
Myrtle Beach
$274
-7%
Rock Hill
$274
-7%
Greenville
$297
1%
Charleston
$307
4%
Summerville
$313
6%
Columbia
$350
19%
Find local Spartanburg agents
0
Spartanburg car insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for car insurance in Spartanburg, here’s some additional information that may help as you’re researching different insurance companies.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Spartanburg?
Travelers, Safeco, and Progressive offer the cheapest car insurance in Spartanburg, according to Insurify data. They also have decent IQ Scores as well. These three companies offer an excellent range of coverage options and discounts to help you save money. Even so, it’s best to get a quote from as many companies as possible to find the best option.
What are the best car insurance companies in Spartanburg?
Travelers offers the best blend of cost and value for Spartanburg drivers, charging an average of $133 per month for full coverage. Travelers has an A++ rating from A.M. Best, the highest-possible score, as well as a below-average number of complaints lodged against it with the NAIC.[2] State Auto and Progressive are two more companies with high IQ Scores.
Is Spartanburg in a no-fault state?
No. Spartanburg is in South Carolina, which is not a no-fault state. It’s an at-fault state, which means that the driver responsible for an accident is liable for paying all damages.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad.
Sources
J.D. Power. "Usage-Based Auto Insurance Takes Center Stage as Satisfaction Flatlines, J.D. Power Finds."