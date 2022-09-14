>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in North Charleston, South Carolina (2024)

With a monthly liability-only rate of $66, USAA is the cheapest car insurance company in North Charleston.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

The overall average cost of car insurance in North Charleston, South Carolina, is $278 per month. Drivers in North Charleston pay significantly more for auto insurance than the U.S. national average of $158 per month. 

North Charleston’s coastal location means the city is susceptible to hurricanes and flooding, which makes the cost of car insurance more expensive than in areas with fewer weather risks.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing car insurance quotes and finding cheap car insurance in North Charleston.

Datos Breves

  • North Charleston drivers pay an average of $227 per month for liability-only coverage and $329 per month for full coverage.

  • The average teen in North Charleston pays $413 per month for car insurance.

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer the cheapest liability-only policies in North Charleston.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in North Charleston

North Charleston, South Carolina, drivers have many options for car insurance. But the best insurance company for you depends on your unique driver profile, coverage needs, and budget. The three insurers below are a good place to start your search.

USAA4.5$83$51Military families
Auto-Owners4.0$89$54Customizable coverage
State Farm4.5$92$56Discounts
Best insurer for military families: USAA

For drivers stationed at one of the military bases near North Charleston, USAA is a great choice for car insurance. USAA exclusively sells car insurance to active-duty and retired service members and their immediate family members. USAA has the lowest car insurance rates in North Charleston and offers a variety of discounts for additional savings.

The company also has some of the best third-party ratings for overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction, as well as superior financial strength.

  • Safe drivers can save up to 30% with the SafePilot program

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Only available to active-duty military members, veterans, and their families

  • Few add-on coverages

Best insurer for customizable coverage: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in North Charleston for drivers who want to customize their auto policy. The company offers a big selection of endorsements, including gap insurance, diminished value coverage, additional expense coverage, accident forgiveness, a common loss deductible, rental car coverage, and several others.

Auto-Owners also offers excellent discounts. But it conducts business through independent agents, so customers can’t get a quote or purchase a policy online.

  • Good selection of available endorsements

  • Many available discounts

  • Can’t buy a policy online

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

Drivers in North Charleston pay above-average rates for car insurance, but State Farm offers a big selection of discounts that can help you save money. State Farm has more than 10 discounts available in South Carolina, with savings for good students, accident-free clients, taking a driver training course, insuring multiple vehicles, insuring a car with safety features, and more.

The company also has two safe driver rewards programs that offer savings when you enroll and demonstrate good driving habits.

  • Many discounts for additional savings

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Few available endorsements

  • Traditional gap insurance not available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in North Charleston

You have a variety of ways to get cheap car insurance in North Charleston. Here are some tips for reducing your car insurance costs:[1]

  • Choose higher deductibles. For collision and comprehensive coverage, which require deductibles, choosing a higher deductible amount will lower your monthly premium.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most car insurance companies in North Charleston offer discounts that can help reduce your car insurance costs.

  • Bundle your policies. You can often get a generous discount for bundling multiple insurance products, like car insurance with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance.

  • Get new car insurance quotes. Get new quotes every time your policy renews, or after a major event, like getting into an accident or adding a teen driver to your policy, to make sure you’re always paying the lowest rate possible.

  • Shop around. Car insurance companies charge different rates for the same type and amount of coverage. Compare quotes from a few insurers to find the best rate for your situation.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in North Charleston: USAA

Liability-only insurance covers your financial responsibilities when you cause an accident that results in someone else’s injuries or property damage. It doesn’t provide any insurance coverage for your injuries or your vehicle after an accident.

In North Charleston, the average cost of liability-only insurance is $227 per month. But some companies have cheaper rates than others. In the table below, you can see which companies have the cheapest car insurance in North Charleston for liability-only insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA66
Auto-Owners70
State Farm72
GEICO77
Safeco98
Nationwide107
Allstate112
State Auto120
Travelers121
Progressive142
Midvale Home & Auto144
Direct Auto165
Liberty Mutual178
Dairyland212
The General230
National General245
AssuranceAmerica263
Bristol West268
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in North Charleston: USAA

Full-coverage car insurance provides more protection than liability-only insurance. It usually provides higher coverage limits for liability insurance, plus collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and medical payments insurance. Full coverage kicks in when you get into an accident and need to pay for your medical bills or vehicle repairs.

The average monthly premium for full-coverage car insurance in North Charleston is $329. If you shop around, you may find insurers that offer lower rates. Below, you can see the cheapest companies for full-coverage insurance in North Charleston.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA107
Auto-Owners115
State Farm117
GEICO126
Nationwide162
Safeco170
Allstate183
Travelers183
State Auto210
Progressive223
Midvale Home & Auto233
Direct Auto255
AssuranceAmerica309
Liberty Mutual322
National General346
The General389
Bristol West447
Dairyland452
Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

Car insurance is a legal requirement in South Carolina. Vehicle owners must carry liability insurance and uninsured motorist liability insurance with minimum-coverage limits of 25/50/25.[2] But insurance experts typically recommend purchasing more liability insurance than the minimum that’s required.

When it comes to car insurance laws, South Carolina is an at-fault state. In the event of an accident, the at-fault driver is responsible for compensating the other person for their bodily injuries and property damage losses.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to the required coverages, many drivers in South Carolina can benefit from adding optional coverages to their policy. Some of the most common add-on coverage options include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage applies when you get into an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough car insurance to cover your losses in full.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness coverage

    Some car insurance companies offer accident forgiveness coverage, which waives your first at-fault collision so it doesn’t cause your premium to go up.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage pays for basic roadside repairs and services, like flat-tire changes, fuel delivery, and towing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    If your car needs repair after a covered incident, rental car reimbursement will cover the cost of a rental vehicle.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record — such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and other moving violations — often pay higher insurance rates than people with a clean record.[3] Insurers view drivers with violations as riskier to insure and generally charge them more for car insurance. The most serious infractions, like driving under the influence (DUI), usually have the biggest effect on the cost of car insurance.

In the table below, you can see how different driving incidents affect your car insurance rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA668791108
Auto-Owners709597114
State Farm729498117
GEICO77102106126
Safeco98141146160
Nationwide107143148175
Allstate112148154183
Travelers121163168197
Progressive142196202232
Direct Auto165225234269
Liberty Mutual178253262290
Dairyland212290297346
The General230316327375
National General245327343400
AssuranceAmerica263371376429
Bristol West268362368437
Average cost of car insurance by age

One of the biggest factors that can affect car insurance rates is your age. Teen drivers typically pay the highest rates for auto insurance because they lack experience on the road. 

Rates usually start to decrease around age 35 and increase again at age 70. Like young adults, older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents and make driving errors that can lead to collisions. [4] [5]

Below, you can see the average cost of car insurance for drivers in different age groups in North Charleston.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$662
20s$444
30s$339
40s$310
50s$283
60s$283
70s$300
North Charleston car insurance quotes by credit tier

In South Carolina, car insurance companies are allowed to consider a driver’s credit history when calculating car insurance premiums. A driver’s credit score is used to predict how likely they are to file insurance claims.[6] In general, drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay less for car insurance than people with poor credit scores.

The chart below shows average monthly car insurance rates for North Charleston drivers by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

North Charleston car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on how to get cheap car insurance, and use the additional information below as you research your car insurance coverage options in North Charleston.

  • How much is car insurance in North Charleston?

    Car insurance in North Charleston costs an average of $227 per month for liability-only coverage and $329 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in North Charleston?

    With a liability-only rate of $66 per month, USAA is the cheapest car insurance company in North Charleston. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer cheap liability coverage, with monthly rates of $70 and $72, respectively.

    But the cheapest car insurance for you will depend on a variety of factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and chosen coverage levels.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in North Charleston?

    With above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, State Farm is the best car insurance company in North Charleston.

    Other top insurers to consider include Auto-Owners and USAA.

