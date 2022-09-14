Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident is an event or action that can affect your driving record, such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation. Insurance companies view incidents as indicators of higher risk, which often leads to you paying higher car insurance premiums.[7]

The amount of past incidents, severity of the offenses, and resulting claims can all influence just how much an offense increases your car insurance premium.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

One or more speeding tickets on your record can lead to higher rates. Insurance companies see speeding tickets as a sign of risky driving behavior, which increases your chances of having an accident. Shopping around can help you keep costs low, since the effect of a speeding ticket on your insurance costs varies by insurer.

Oklahoma City drivers with speeding tickets see average monthly rates of $169 for liability coverage, and $334 for full-coverage car insurance. Here are the cheapest monthly rates in Oklahoma City for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 88 47 USAA 110 60 Allstate 122 65 GEICO 177 94 Farmers 188 100 Clearcover 202 117 Progressive 221 118 Mercury 224 114 Safeco 229 91 Direct Auto 232 144 National General 242 121 Shelter 291 156 CSAA 295 141 GAINSCO 338 148 The General 345 163 Liberty Mutual 362 143 Bristol West 456 224 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

You can expect to pay a higher car insurance premium if you have an at-fault accident on your record. The severity of the accident and resulting damages can also affect your price increase. However, it’s important to note that the cheapest auto insurance rates for drivers with an at-fault accident can vary depending on your location, insurance company, and personal circumstances.

Overall, car insurance with an accident averages $253 per month for Oklahoma City drivers. But, State Farm offers the cheapest liability coverage for Oklahoma City drivers at $49.

Here are the cheapest monthly rates for Oklahoma City drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 91 49 USAA 114 62 Allstate 127 67 GEICO 184 98 Farmers 194 103 Progressive 229 121 Clearcover 230 134 Mercury 231 118 Safeco 238 94 Direct Auto 240 149 National General 254 126 Shelter 299 161 CSAA 311 148 GAINSCO 352 155 The General 356 168 Liberty Mutual 374 148 Bristol West 463 227 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

The consequences of driving under the influence or driving while impaired (DWI) are severe in Oklahoma. Convicted drivers typically face fines and fees of $10,000 or more, installation of an ignition locking device in their car for up to five ears, license revocation, and up to five years in jail.

If your driving record includes a DUI charge, you can face significantly higher auto insurance costs. Insurance companies view DUIs as an indicator of more risky behavior in the future. Because you pose a higher risk with a DUI, insurers will charge you more for coverage.

Some insurers may not want to provide you coverage due to your history, but you can look at insurance companies that specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers. If you can’t find an insurer to issue you a policy, the Oklahoma Automobile Insurance Plan is a state-bacled option that can connect you with a car insurance company.

The average cost of car insurance for Oklahoma City drivers with DUI convictions are $191 per month for liability-only coverage, and $379 for full coverage.