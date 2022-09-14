Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oklahoma
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $61/mes para cobertura total en Oklahoma.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Nearly 700,000 people live in Oklahoma City, which is accessible via Interstates 35, 40, and 44. Oklahoma ranks eighth in traffic-related deaths, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[1] Auto insurers may account for this risk by increasing rates in the state.
Oklahoma City residents may face higher rates than drivers elsewhere in Oklahoma because of a greater population density and traffic congestion. The Oklahoma City population per square mile is about 1,124 people.[2] The average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma City is $111 per month for liability and $220 for full-coverage insurance, Insurify data shows.
State Farm offers the cheapest Oklahoma City car insurance, followed closely by USAA and Allstate. Here’s what you should know about finding a cheap auto insurance policy in Oklahoma City.
Datos Breves
On average, Oklahoma City drivers pay $166 per month overall for car insurance, according to Insurify data.
Insurance companies in Oklahoma can consider your credit history when determining your auto insurance premium.[3]
Because Oklahoma is an at-fault state, the driver who caused an accident must cover the other driver’s damages, including medical bills and vehicle repairs.[4]
Best car insurance companies in Oklahoma City
You have several cheap car insurance options to choose from in Oklahoma City, the state’s largest city and its capital. Your coverage options and premium depend on factors like your driving history, vehicle type, and ZIP code. The best insurer for someone else may not work well for you, so you should consider all your options carefully.
“Auto insurance is the most competitive insurance product in the marketplace, and quotes can vary by hundreds of dollars between carriers,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the cheapest coverage.
Here are three of the best auto insurers in Oklahoma City.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$61
$32
Cheap rates
Safeco
3.8
$136
$53
At-fault accidents
Allstate
4.2
$84
$44
College student
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
JD Power
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo
State Farm has the best auto rates by coverage level in Oklahoma City. You can access personalized support from the company’s 25 OKC-area exclusive agents. The company has various coverage options and lets you create a Personal Price Plan for more control over your premiums.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$159/mo
For drivers with an at-fault accident, Safeco is a top contender for affordable auto coverage. The company has some of the lowest rates in Oklahoma City and offers accident forgiveness after a set number of years after your first accident.
Ventajas
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Many options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$92/mo
Allstate’s student discounts can help young drivers save on car insurance. If you’re a full-time student younger than 25 and unmarried, you can get a discount for getting good grades, completing a driver education program, and going to school at least 100 miles from where you keep your car.
Ventajas
Discounts specific to college students
Local network of independent and exclusive agents
Rideshare insurance available
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma City
Before you track down the cheapest Oklahoma City car insurance, you need to know what influences insurance costs. Insurers consider factors like your driving record, age, type of vehicle, policy type, coverage level, and credit history.
To find the most affordable car insurance in Oklahoma City, use the following tips:
Consider raising your deductible. Setting a higher deductible for your comprehensive and collision coverages can lower your premium, but make sure you choose an amount you can afford to pay out of pocket if you need to file a claim. Liability does not have a deductible.
Take advantage of available discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts for things like bundling your policies, having a good driving record, or finishing an approved defensive driving course.
Drive safely. A clean driving record without at-fault accidents or other moving violations can help you qualify for lower insurance rates.
Compare insurance quotes. Each company may offer different rates and discounts, so check rates from at least three insurers to find the best deal.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Oklahoma City: State Farm
Purchasing liability-only car insurance allows you to meet the state’s minimum-coverage requirements. Liability coverage pays for damages you might cause to others in an accident, such as medical expenses, lost wages, and repairing or replacing the other person’s property. It doesn’t cover you, your passengers, or your car.[5]
On average, Oklahoma City drivers pay $111 per month for liability insurance. But, State Farm offers the cheapest liability rates for $36 per month.
Here are the average rates from different insurance companies for minimum coverage in Oklahoma City.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
36
USAA
45
Allstate
49
Safeco
63
GEICO
71
Farmers
75
Mercury
75
Clearcover
82
Progressive
85
National General
90
Liberty Mutual
100
CSAA
102
Direct Auto
105
Shelter
107
GAINSCO
114
Midvale Home & Auto
114
The General
118
Hallmark
127
Foremost
136
Bristol West
165
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Oklahoma City: State Farm
“Full coverage provides drivers with a much greater level of financial protection than liability-only coverage,” says Friedlander. “It includes collision, which covers damage from striking another vehicle or object such as a tree or light pole, and comprehensive, which covers all non-collision incidents including theft, vandalism, fire, and weather hazards.”
Of course, the higher level of protection comes with higher premiums. Still, you may want to consider a full-coverage policy if you have a new or high-value vehicle. If you finance or lease your vehicle, your auto lender may even require you to purchase collision and comprehensive coverage.
In Oklahoma City, State Farm has the cheapest full-coverage rates for $67 per month.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers for full-coverage insurance in Oklahoma City.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
67
USAA
83
Allstate
92
GEICO
133
Clearcover
141
Farmers
141
Mercury
147
Safeco
159
Progressive
160
Direct Auto
169
National General
181
Shelter
199
CSAA
214
Midvale Home & Auto
227
The General
250
Liberty Mutual
253
GAINSCO
260
Hallmark
273
Foremost
291
Bristol West
336
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma
Oklahoma law follows a fault system for car insurance. If you cause a car accident, you’re responsible for covering the damages. And Oklahoma drivers must carry a minimum amount of auto insurance, as shown in the table below. It’s important to note that the minimum requirements may not fully protect you if you’re in an accident.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) recommends that drivers in the state should increase coverage levels beyond the minimum requirements for better protection.[6] You can find the specific minimum car insurance requirements in Oklahoma below:
For even more protection, ask your insurance company about these optional coverages:
Comprehensive
This coverage protects your vehicle against non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and fire.
Collision
This covers repairs or replacement of your vehicle in the event of a collision with another vehicle or object such as a tree, fence, or light pole. Collision also pays for damages from rollover accidents or from hitting a pothole.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
If you have an accident with a driver with insufficient or no auto insurance, this coverage can protect you.
Medical payments
This covers medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of fault.
Rental car reimbursement
This helps cover the cost of renting a replacement vehicle if your car needs repairs after an accident.
Roadside assistance
Though it varies by each insurer, this coverage typically provides towing, battery jump-starts, flat-tire changes, emergency fuel delivery, and towing.
Gap insurance
This covers the difference between your car’s actual cash value and the remaining amount on your auto loan or lease if you total your vehicle in an accident or someone steals your car.
Custom parts and equipment coverage
This protects aftermarket additions to your vehicle, such as upgraded stereo systems or custom rims.
Accident forgiveness
If you have a good driving history, you may be eligible to buy accident forgiveness. This additional coverage keeps your insurance premium from increasing following an accident in which you're at fault.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident is an event or action that can affect your driving record, such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation. Insurance companies view incidents as indicators of higher risk, which often leads to you paying higher car insurance premiums.[7]
The amount of past incidents, severity of the offenses, and resulting claims can all influence just how much an offense increases your car insurance premium.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
One or more speeding tickets on your record can lead to higher rates. Insurance companies see speeding tickets as a sign of risky driving behavior, which increases your chances of having an accident. Shopping around can help you keep costs low, since the effect of a speeding ticket on your insurance costs varies by insurer.
Oklahoma City drivers with speeding tickets see average monthly rates of $169 for liability coverage, and $334 for full-coverage car insurance. Here are the cheapest monthly rates in Oklahoma City for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
88
47
USAA
110
60
Allstate
122
65
GEICO
177
94
Farmers
188
100
Clearcover
202
117
Progressive
221
118
Mercury
224
114
Safeco
229
91
Direct Auto
232
144
National General
242
121
Shelter
291
156
CSAA
295
141
GAINSCO
338
148
The General
345
163
Liberty Mutual
362
143
Bristol West
456
224
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
You can expect to pay a higher car insurance premium if you have an at-fault accident on your record. The severity of the accident and resulting damages can also affect your price increase. However, it’s important to note that the cheapest auto insurance rates for drivers with an at-fault accident can vary depending on your location, insurance company, and personal circumstances.
Overall, car insurance with an accident averages $253 per month for Oklahoma City drivers. But, State Farm offers the cheapest liability coverage for Oklahoma City drivers at $49.
Here are the cheapest monthly rates for Oklahoma City drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
91
49
USAA
114
62
Allstate
127
67
GEICO
184
98
Farmers
194
103
Progressive
229
121
Clearcover
230
134
Mercury
231
118
Safeco
238
94
Direct Auto
240
149
National General
254
126
Shelter
299
161
CSAA
311
148
GAINSCO
352
155
The General
356
168
Liberty Mutual
374
148
Bristol West
463
227
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
The consequences of driving under the influence or driving while impaired (DWI) are severe in Oklahoma. Convicted drivers typically face fines and fees of $10,000 or more, installation of an ignition locking device in their car for up to five ears, license revocation, and up to five years in jail.
If your driving record includes a DUI charge, you can face significantly higher auto insurance costs. Insurance companies view DUIs as an indicator of more risky behavior in the future. Because you pose a higher risk with a DUI, insurers will charge you more for coverage.
Some insurers may not want to provide you coverage due to your history, but you can look at insurance companies that specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers. If you can’t find an insurer to issue you a policy, the Oklahoma Automobile Insurance Plan is a state-bacled option that can connect you with a car insurance company.
The average cost of car insurance for Oklahoma City drivers with DUI convictions are $191 per month for liability-only coverage, and $379 for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
110
59
USAA
136
74
Allstate
151
80
GEICO
218
116
Clearcover
231
134
Farmers
231
123
Mercury
247
126
Safeco
260
103
Progressive
262
139
Direct Auto
277
172
National General
296
147
Shelter
307
165
CSAA
350
167
The General
409
193
Liberty Mutual
414
164
GAINSCO
426
187
Foremost
476
223
Bristol West
550
270
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance rates tend to decrease steadily over time for drivers between the ages of 35 and 70 as a result of drivers gaining more experience and establishing a solid driving record. Drivers older than 70 tend to pay more for car insurance than drivers in their 60s.
Senior drivers older than 70 may face age-related risk factors when driving, which auto insurers account for by increasing insurance rates slightly. For example, the fatal crash rate increases for drivers age 70 and older, according to the IIHS.[8]
OKC senior drivers pay a monthly average of $162 for full coverage and $111 for liability-only policies. Here are the cheapest auto insurers for senior drivers in Oklahoma City.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
49
26
USAA
63
34
Allstate
70
37
GEICO
100
53
Farmers
105
56
Progressive
109
58
Mercury
114
58
Direct Auto
123
77
Clearcover
125
73
Safeco
128
51
Shelter
136
73
National General
139
69
CSAA
156
74
The General
193
91
Liberty Mutual
196
78
GAINSCO
202
89
Bristol West
255
125
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen car insurance rates cost much more than premiums for adults because young adults are high-risk drivers. Teenagers lack driving experience and have a greater likelihood of engaging in risky behavior behind the wheel, especially when multiple passengers are in the car.[9]
If you have a teenage driver in your family, here are some ways to help you lower their car insurance costs:
Add them to your existing insurance policy (If they're under 18, they won't be able to buy a policy of their own without your written permission).
Choose a safe car with high vehicle safety ratings for them to drive.
Encourage them to maintain good grades for a good student discount.
Ask about a student away at school discount for college students.
For teen drivers in Oklahoma City, the average cost of full coverage is $414 and $209 for liability coverage. But, OKC teens can find the cheapest coverage from State Farm for $64 per month.
The following companies offer the cheapest monthly car insurance rates for Oklahoma City teenagers:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
119
64
USAA
142
77
Allstate
167
89
GEICO
217
116
Farmers
253
135
Clearcover
260
151
Mercury
278
142
Safeco
293
116
Progressive
296
157
Direct Auto
318
197
National General
354
176
Shelter
354
190
CSAA
372
177
The General
414
195
Liberty Mutual
441
174
GAINSCO
480
210
Foremost
536
250
Bristol West
577
284
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Oklahoma City car insurance quotes by credit tier
Your credit history can affect more than your interest rate in Oklahoma City. Insurers in the city can use your credit-based insurance score as a factor when determining your premium.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Oklahoma City?
Oklahoma City drivers pay $166 per month for car insurance on average, which is more than the national average of $158 per month. However, your premiums can vary depending on which part of the city you live in. For instance, Stillwater or Enid drivers might have lower costs than someone in Beaverton or Muskogee.
Population density, traffic congestion, crime rates, and other local factors can all account for differences in the premium you receive in Oklahoma City. Severe weather conditions are another major factor that affects premiums in Oklahoma City and elsewhere in the state, due to how frequently Oklahoma faces threats of damage from tornadoes.
More cities in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City is the state’s largest city, but a few other cities have similar car insurance costs. For instance, Edmond drivers face similar average car insurance costs, while Broken Area drivers pay an average of 21% less than Oklahoma City.
On average, Oklahoma City drivers pay $220 per month for full-coverage car insurance. See how other cities in the state compare below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Oklahoma City car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for coverage, you should decide on the amount of coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding quality coverage in Oklahoma City.
How much is car insurance in Oklahoma City?
On average, Oklahoma City drivers pay $111 for liability coverage and $220 for full-coverage insurance. The overall average cost of car insurance in Oklahoma City is $166 per month. Ultimately, how much you pay for car insurance depends on your driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, insurer, chosen coverage, and more.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Oklahoma City?
State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Oklahoma City, with liability-only rates as low as $36 per month. USAA and Allstate are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in the city, with liability only rates of $45 and $49, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Oklahoma City?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Oklahoma City. It has a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4, an A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating, and high marks in customer satisfaction from J.D. Power. Other top insurers in OKC include Allstate and Safeco.
Is Oklahoma a no-fault state?
No. Oklahoma is an at-fault state. This means that the driver who causes an auto accident must cover the other driver’s damages, such as medical expenses and vehicle repair costs.
How much auto insurance do you need in Oklahoma?
Drivers in Oklahoma must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. If you drive while uninsured in the state, you could face a $250 fine as well as possible license suspension and up to 30 days in jail.[10]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
