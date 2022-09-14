Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The overall cost of car insurance in Charlotte is $108 per month — higher than the statewide monthly average of $82.
Charlotte is North Carolina’s biggest city by population, having grown by more than 23,000 new residents since 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Its population size and rapid commercial and residential growth likely contribute to its higher car insurance rates.
But drivers in the Queen City can still find affordable car insurance, especially if they have clean driving records, good credit, and compare car insurance rates regularly. Here’s what you need to know to navigate the Charlotte car insurance market.
Datos Breves
Liability coverage in Charlotte costs an average of $75 per month, and full coverage costs $140 per month.
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide have the cheapest car insurance in Charlotte.
Charlotte ranks third in the state for frequency of crashes between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022, NCDOT data shows.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Charlotte
Finding the best car insurance companies in Charlotte depends on your coverage needs and driving history. You can find the right auto insurance coverage for your needs by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.
Below are some of the best auto insurance options in Charlotte.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Travelers
4.3
$79
$51
Coverage options
Erie
4.4
$63
$41
Customer satisfaction
Direct Auto
3.3
$106
$52
High-risk drivers
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$66/mo
Full Coverage
$98/mo
Travelers was founded in 1864 and issued its first auto insurance policy in 1897, making it the first auto insurer in the United States. The company is one of the largest insurers in the country, offering affordable rates and robust coverage options.
Ventajas
Wide array of optional coverages, including gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental coverage
Many available discounts, including multi-policy, multi-car, continuous insurance, good driver, and more
Contras
Below-average customer satisfaction score, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$81/mo
Nearly 100 years old, Erie is a reliable and affordable super-regional auto insurer. J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study ranked Erie among the best for customer satisfaction in the Southeast region.
Ventajas
Erie Rate Lock feature allows for consistent premium costs
Accident forgiveness and diminishing deductibles available
3.3
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$68/mo
Full Coverage
$133/mo
Drivers in the Southeast who other insurers have turned down can access non-standard policies from Direct Auto. Since 1991, this Nashville-based insurer has offered affordable policies to drivers with adverse driving histories.
Ventajas
Offers affordable insurance to higher-risk drivers
Flexible payment options, including choice of payment date and schedule and choice of paying online, in person, or on the phone
Contras
No homeowners insurance, a common product to bundle with auto insurance
Much higher than average number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Verified
Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can
It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Total Rip-off
I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Charlotte
Getting the cheapest car insurance in Charlotte will depend on your specific situation. Insurers determine your premium costs based on a number of factors, including your driving record, the age, make, and model of your car, your annual mileage, and the level of coverage you choose.
You have several ways to reduce your auto insurance costs to make sure you’re getting the best coverage at the right price. Here’s how:
Drive safely. The most effective way to keep your car insurance costs low is to maintain a clean driving record.
Compare quotes. Each insurance company uses its own calculations to determine your rates. Comparing quotes from multiple companies can help you find the best price.
Take advantage of discounts. Discounts are a common way for insurance companies to entice and keep their customers. You may be able to get a discount by bundling your auto and home insurance, paying in advance, driving fewer miles than average, or driving a car with anti-theft devices.
Raise your deductible. Your insurance company will lower your rates if you increase your collision and comprehensive deductibles. If you feel confident about your ability to pay a higher deductible, this can be an easy way to reduce your insurance costs.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Charlotte: Midvale Home & Auto
On average, Charlotte drivers pay $75 per month for liability-only policies. Liability-only car insurance pays for the damage to another person’s property or their medical costs if you cause an accident. Liability-only insurance won’t pay for your own vehicle damage or medical care, however.[1]
Cost-conscious drivers might choose liability-only coverage since it has lower premiums. But at-fault drivers who only have liability insurance must pay out of pocket for their own repairs and medical bills. Charlotte drivers may want to consider liability-only coverage from the following insurers.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Charlotte: Erie
Many drivers may feel more comfortable with full-coverage car insurance than a liability-only policy. Full-coverage insurance generally includes collision and comprehensive coverage. In Charlotte, the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance is $140, according to Insurify data.
Collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your car if you cause an accident, while comprehensive coverage will pay when your vehicle is damaged by something other than an accident. For example, if a tree falls on your car, comprehensive coverage will pay to replace it.
Charlotte-area drivers may want to consider one of these full-coverage car insurance companies:
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
North Carolina is an at-fault state, which means insurers determine who’s at fault in causing an accident. In other words, if you cause an accident, your insurance will pay to repair property damage and cover medical costs for the other party.
North Carolina also follows the pure contributory negligence rule, which specifies that a person even 1% at fault in contributing to an accident can’t sue for damages.
Finally, all drivers in the Tar Heel State also must carry uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, which pays out if a driver without insurance causes an accident that damages your car or causes an injury.[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverage
Equal to a policy’s bodily injury liability limits but no higher than $1 million
Though the above liability levels are the minimum requirements to drive in North Carolina legally, many drivers increase their auto insurance coverage for greater financial protection from at-fault accidents. That may mean purchasing higher liability limits or buying additional coverages, such as:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if you cause an accident with another vehicle. It can also pay if you hit a stationary object like a tree, fence or light pole, and for pothole damage or rollover accidents. Since North Carolina is an at-fault state that follows the pure contributory negligence rule, this type of coverage can be very important for drivers’ financial protection.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged because of something other than an accident, such as theft, vandalism, fire, severe weather, cracked windshields, or hitting an animal.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents on your driving record can make it tougher to find cheap car insurance in Charlotte, since any adverse incident in your driving history — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs — will increase your rates. Once you have a single incident on your record, insurers are more likely to see you as a potential risk. They'll likely raise your rates or even decide to not renew your existing policy.
This doesn’t mean drivers with a spotty history are totally out of luck. Some insurers specialize in higher-risk drivers, and many insurance companies will continue to cover you even after an incident. Here’s how you can find affordable insurance in Charlotte after a driving incident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding may seem like a harmless way to shave a few minutes off your commute, but it’s a dangerous habit that can easily turn lethal. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 32% of traffic fatalities in North Carolina in 2020 were speeding-related.
This is why both law enforcement and insurance companies take speeding seriously. Receiving a speeding ticket indicates that you need to slow down, and your insurance company will likely raise your rates for several years after you receive just one citation for speeding.
In Charlotte, a speeding ticket increases the average cost of car insurance to $210 per month for full coverage and $113 for liability only. If you’ve received a speeding ticket, the following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for Charlotte drivers.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
It’s likely that your insurance company will raise your rates after you’ve been found at fault in an accident. Depending on the severity of the accident and your driving history, your insurance company may drop you after an at-fault accident, though this is uncommon. Buying accident forgiveness coverage before something happens could help you avoid an accident surcharge, but you generally need a clean driving record for at least three years to be eligible for this coverage type.
Charlotte drivers with at-fault accidents on their records face average monthly insurance costs of $119 for liability-only coverage and $222 for full coverage. Though finding an insurance policy you can afford after an at-fault accident may be more challenging, these insurance companies offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Charlotte.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence endangers everyone on the road, and the severity of a DUI is reflected in increased car insurance rates.
“A DUI can make it very difficult for you to obtain standard auto insurance,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute. “You could pay 100% or more for coverage compared to a driver with a clean record.”
Drivers with a DUI on their record in Charlotte pay average car insurance rates of $254 per month for full coverage and $136 for liability only. You may find the cheapest insurance for your circumstances from the following companies.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Age has its privileges, especially regarding lower car insurance rates. Car insurance premiums are generally at their highest for teens and young adults, with rates decreasing after age 35.
Premiums tend to remain low for safe drivers until age 70. Slower reaction times and age-related vision and hearing changes come into play, and make senior drivers a little more likely to get into accidents, despite having decades of experience.
Still, senior drivers tend to have the lowest rates of any age group, and that’s true in Charlotte, where the average insurance costs for seniors are $63 per month for liability-only coverage and $118 for full coverage. The following companies in Charlotte offer the cheapest car insurance for senior drivers.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers exhibit some risky behavior on the road, so insurance companies charge higher rates to teenage drivers. Insurers know these drivers are among the most likely to get into accidents, so they account for the increased risk.
Teens and their parents can lower their insurance rates. Some common strategies include:
Stay on your parents’ insurance policy. This is generally cheaper than purchasing a separate policy for a younger driver. And teens younger than 18 can’t legally purchase their own policies without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
Drivers with less-than-perfect credit scores should do what they can to improve their scores. Not only will that help their ability to qualify for credit, but it may also help lower their insurance costs.
The chart below shows the average monthly cost of full-coverage insurance in Charlotte by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Charlotte?
Both full-coverage and liability-only car insurance are more expensive in Charlotte compared to the average rate in North Carolina. The state average for full-coverage insurance is $108 per month, while Charlotte’s average cost is $140 per month. Liability-only coverage averages just $56 per month over the whole of North Carolina, while Charlotte residents pay an average of $75 per month for the same level of coverage.
The widely varying costs of insurance within a state — or even within the same city — generally have to do with geographical factors, population density, crime statistics, and even demographics. This is why some cities, like Charlotte, have higher average insurance rates than other cities within the same state.
More cities in North Carolina
Understanding the average insurance rates in other cities in the state can help Charlotte residents make the best decisions about their insurance coverage. Here are average monthly car insurance rates in other North Carolina cities.
City
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Asheville
$71
$44
Durham
$118
$56
Greensboro
$101
$62
High Point
$97
$61
Raleigh
$116
$61
Wilmington
$110
$59
Charlotte car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Charlotte.
How much is car insurance in Charlotte?
Car insurance in Charlotte costs an average of $140 per month for full coverage and $75 for liability-only policies. Your rates may be more or less than average depending on factors like your driving history, make and model vehicle, and age.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Charlotte?
Midvale Home & Auto offers the lowest car insurance rates in the Queen City, with minimum-coverage policies starting at $47 per month. Charlotte drivers can also find cheap rates with the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurers, Erie and Nationwide, whose liability rates start at $53 and $53 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Charlotte?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Travelers is the best car insurance company in Charlotte. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Charlotte choices include Erie and Direct Auto.
Is North Carolina a no-fault state?
No. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning that the driver at fault is responsible for paying the injured party’s expenses.
What are the penalties for driving without insurance in North Carolina?
Driving without insurance in North Carolina can lead to fines, a suspended license, suspended registration, and even jail time.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Emily Guy Birken era previamente una educadora, empollona sobre el dinero por toda la vida y escritora independiente galardonada con el Premio Plutus, especializada en la investigación científica que investiga los comportamientos irracionales sobre el dinero. Su formación por la educación le permite traducirlos temas financieros complejos a ideas comprensibles para los novatos en la materia.
Su trabajo ha aparecido en The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money y The Washington Post online.
Es autora de varios libros, entre ellos The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now y el nuevo Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, escrito con Joe Saul-Sehy.
