Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents on your driving record can make it tougher to find cheap car insurance in Charlotte, since any adverse incident in your driving history — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs — will increase your rates. Once you have a single incident on your record, insurers are more likely to see you as a potential risk. They'll likely raise your rates or even decide to not renew your existing policy.

This doesn’t mean drivers with a spotty history are totally out of luck. Some insurers specialize in higher-risk drivers, and many insurance companies will continue to cover you even after an incident. Here’s how you can find affordable insurance in Charlotte after a driving incident.

Shop for Cheap Car Insurance in Charlotte Monthly rates start at $47 for liability coverage Código postal View My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding may seem like a harmless way to shave a few minutes off your commute, but it’s a dangerous habit that can easily turn lethal. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 32% of traffic fatalities in North Carolina in 2020 were speeding-related.

This is why both law enforcement and insurance companies take speeding seriously. Receiving a speeding ticket indicates that you need to slow down, and your insurance company will likely raise your rates for several years after you receive just one citation for speeding.

In Charlotte, a speeding ticket increases the average cost of car insurance to $210 per month for full coverage and $113 for liability only. If you’ve received a speeding ticket, the following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for Charlotte drivers.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Erie 53 77 Nationwide 53 71 GEICO 60 79 Liberty Mutual 60 85 Safeco 65 93 Travelers 66 89 Direct Auto 68 93 Dairyland 69 94 Allstate 72 95 Progressive 74 102 National General 87 116 State Farm 87 113 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

It’s likely that your insurance company will raise your rates after you’ve been found at fault in an accident. Depending on the severity of the accident and your driving history, your insurance company may drop you after an at-fault accident, though this is uncommon. Buying accident forgiveness coverage before something happens could help you avoid an accident surcharge, but you generally need a clean driving record for at least three years to be eligible for this coverage type.

Charlotte drivers with at-fault accidents on their records face average monthly insurance costs of $119 for liability-only coverage and $222 for full coverage. Though finding an insurance policy you can afford after an at-fault accident may be more challenging, these insurance companies offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Charlotte.

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Erie 53 80 Nationwide 53 75 GEICO 60 85 Liberty Mutual 60 91 Safeco 65 100 Travelers 66 94 Direct Auto 68 99 Dairyland 69 99 Allstate 72 101 Progressive 74 108 National General 87 125 State Farm 87 121 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence endangers everyone on the road, and the severity of a DUI is reflected in increased car insurance rates.

“A DUI can make it very difficult for you to obtain standard auto insurance,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute. “You could pay 100% or more for coverage compared to a driver with a clean record.”

Drivers with a DUI on their record in Charlotte pay average car insurance rates of $254 per month for full coverage and $136 for liability only. You may find the cheapest insurance for your circumstances from the following companies.