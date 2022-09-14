>Seguros de Autos>New Mexico

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Las Cruces, New Mexico (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Las Cruces, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $29 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Mexico

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $62/mes para cobertura total en New Mexico.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Home to New Mexico State University, Las Cruces sits at the center of the Mesilla Valley. It’s fitting then that its car insurance rates sit at the center of the state average as well.

Drivers in Las Cruces pay an average of $121 per month for car insurance, according to Insurify data. The city’s rates are about the same as the state average of $131 but less than the national average of $158.

Las Cruces is New Mexico’s second-largest city.[1] But it has few traffic fatalities each year. And auto theft rates decreased in 2023 compared to 2022, likely keeping the city’s rates affordable.[2]

Datos Breves

  • The average rate for liability-only insurance in Las Cruces is $67 per month, and full coverage costs an average of $175 per month.

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies in Las Cruces. 

  • New Mexico only requires drivers to maintain liability coverage.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Las Cruces

The best car insurance policy balances price with adequate coverage based on your needs. It may not necessarily be the most affordable option you can get.

It’s a good idea to shop around and compare car insurance rates, coverage options, discounts, and other features before buying a policy.

As you begin your search, keep these leading Las Cruces insurers in mind.

State Farm4.5$62$32Students
USAA4.5$75$38Military members
GEICO4.2$77$39Renters
Best insurer for students: State Farm

Nearly 15,000 undergraduate and graduate students attend New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. Students may find the protection they need with State Farm’s standard insurance coverage options.

State Farm offers students multiple ways to save, including discounts for driver training, being away at school, and getting good grades. Students may also qualify for Steer Clear — a safe driver discount for State Farm customers younger than 25.

Ventajas

  • Higher-than-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

  • Fewer complaints than expected, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Contras

  • No specialty coverage

  • All discounts aren’t available in every state

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Las Cruces is home to Holloman Air Force Base, an installation that supports 21,000 active-duty, guard, reserve, and retired military members and their families. USAA specializes in providing insurance, banking, and retirement products to the military community.

The company offers a standard selection of auto insurance coverages. Plus, it has discounts for garaging your car on base, insuring multiple vehicles, bundling auto and homeowners insurance, and more. USAA’s pay-as-you-drive program can help members who are deployed, work from home, or have short commutes save on their premiums.

Ventajas

  • Higher-than-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

  • Fewer complaints than expected, according to the NAIC

Contras

  • Available only to military members, veterans, and their families

  • No specialty coverage options

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for renters: GEICO

Nearly 44% of Las Cruces residents are renters, who may find affordable coverage from GEICO.[3] The company offers standard coverage options, plus several specialty coverages.

GEICO provides a discount to policyholders who bundle their auto and renters insurance. You can also save with accident-free, defensive driving, seat belt use, multi-vehicle, and many other discounts. GEICO’s accident forgiveness may help prevent your rates from increasing after an at-fault accident.

Ventajas

  • Feature-rich app allows you to make payments, manage coverage, request roadside assistance, and report and track claims

  • Fewer complaints than expected, according to the NAIC

Contras

  • Limited add-ons available

  • Lower-than-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Las Cruces

Various factors affect premiums, including your age, driving record, ZIP code, credit score, amount of coverage, and more. You can’t control every factor insurance companies consider. But you can do some things to find the best deal, including:

  • Increase your deductible. Auto insurance policies with higher deductibles typically cost less than policies with low deductibles. This is because you’re taking on more of the risk yourself.

  • Improve your credit score. Insurers may consider your credit history when determining rates. Drivers with better credit typically qualify for lower rates.

  • Drop comprehensive and collision. If you drive an older car that isn’t worth much, dropping comprehensive and collision coverage can help you save. However, if you have a late-model vehicle or a car that maintains its value, it’s probably best to hold onto these coverages.

  • Shop around. Rates can vary significantly between different companies. Getting quotes from multiple insurers can help you find cheap car insurance in Las Cruces.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Las Cruces: State Farm

Liability car insurance covers your financial responsibility to others if you cause an accident. It helps pay for injuries and damage that the other driver and their passengers suffer. It doesn’t cover your injuries or vehicle repairs. Because of this, liability coverage is often the most affordable.

The average rate for liability coverage in Las Cruces is $67 per month, and you can see a collection of rates offered by top insurers below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm29
USAA35
GEICO36
Hallmark51
Midvale Home & Auto53
The General56
Allstate58
Progressive61
Safeco66
Dairyland68
Farmers69
Nationwide70
GAINSCO74
Bristol West84
Foremost91
Liberty Mutual98
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Las Cruces: State Farm

Full coverage offers greater protection. It includes liability coverage as well as collision and comprehensive coverages. Collision pays for crash-related damage to your vehicle. Comprehensive covers damage from incidents other than accidents, such as severe weather, theft, and vandalism.

People driving newer, more expensive vehicles typically benefit from carrying full coverage. Lenders also usually require it if you have an auto loan or lease. The average rate for full coverage in Las Cruces is $175 per month, and you can see a collection of rates offered by top insurers below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm57
USAA69
GEICO71
Midvale Home & Auto110
Allstate112
Progressive120
Safeco121
Farmers134
Nationwide137
The General138
Hallmark144
Dairyland159
GAINSCO178
Liberty Mutual197
Foremost225
Bristol West238
Estimate your Las Cruces car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in New Mexico

New Mexico is an at-fault, or tort, state. In at-fault states, the driver who causes an accident is responsible for the damages. The table below shows the minimum amount of coverage New Mexico drivers must maintain by law.[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

State-minimum coverage is the most affordable policy you can buy. But it’s unlikely to offer enough protection if you’re in a serious accident. Here are some additional options to consider for added protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for accident-related damage to your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your vehicle caused by something other than a crash, such as a falling object or severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your injuries and damage to your vehicle if an uninsured or underinsured driver causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for your and your passengers’ injuries after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    This covers the cost of renting a vehicle while yours is being repaired.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap coverage pays the difference between the balance on your auto loan or lease and the value of your car if it’s totaled.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their records — including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations — typically pay more for coverage. This is because insurance companies consider people without clean driving records to be higher-risk and more likely to file a claim in the future.

In the table below, you can see how different incident types affect your car insurance rates in Las Cruces.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm29374048
USAA35454958
GEICO36465059
The General56758192
Allstate58748196
Progressive618288101
Safeco6692100109
Dairyland689097112
Farmers698996114
Nationwide709198116
GAINSCO7493101122
Bristol West84110117139
Liberty Mutual98135146162
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is one of the most important factors insurance companies use to determine cost. Teens and young adults have the highest rates because they have the least experience. They’re also more likely to get in an accident than other age groups.[5]

Rates decrease as drivers gain more experience. They typically drop significantly around age 25 and remain low until age 70. After that, you may see an uptick in price again.

Here’s a look at average rates for Las Cruces drivers by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$313
20s$387
30s$361
40s$306
50s$229
60s$161
70s$120
Las Cruces car insurance quotes by credit tier

New Mexico insurers may consider an applicant’s credit history when determining rates. People with excellent or good credit typically qualify for lower rates than people with poor credit.

However, the New Mexico Personal Insurance Credit Information Act limits how companies can use credit.

A person’s credit history can’t be the only factor insurers use to set rates or deny or cancel coverage. And if an applicant has a limited credit history, the company can’t increase their rate because of it. The insurer must give the person average or above-average rates or calculate the policy’s price using other factors.

The table below shows average full-coverage rates for drivers based on credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Las Cruces car insurance FAQs

Looking for information to help you find the most affordable rates in Las Cruces? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Las Cruces?

    The average rate of car insurance in Las Cruces is $121 per month. The average rate for full coverage is $175, and the average rate for liability coverage is $67 per month.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Las Cruces?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Las Cruces, at $29 per month. USAA and GEICO also offer cheap car insurance in the area, with monthly rates of $35 and $36, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Las Cruces?

    GEICO, State Farm, and USAA rank as three of the top insurers in Las Cruces, and it’s easy to see why. Each is a national insurer recognized for its financial stability, discounts offered, competitive rates, and outstanding customer service. But keep in mind that the best insurer for you may be another one entirely. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from at least three to five insurers to find the best policy for you.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. New Mexico Demographics. "New Mexico Cities by Population."
  2. KTSM. "Las Cruces Police fight auto break-ins with new ‘lock, take, hide’ signs."
  3. U.S. Census Bureau. "Las Cruces, New Mexico."
  4. New Mexico MVD. "Insurance."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."

