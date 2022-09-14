>Seguros de Autos>Montana

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Helena, Montana (2024)

Helena drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $47 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Montana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $100/mes para cobertura total en Montana.

Helena’s car insurance rates average $126 per month, less than the state and national averages of $145 and $158, respectively. These lower rates can be partly explained by Helena’s relatively low population density.[1] But a few factors keep average auto insurance costs in Helena from dropping further.

For example, the state capital welcomes more than a quarter-million visitors each year, thanks to its proximity to national parks.[2] [3] Additionally, snow and ice present dangerous driving conditions for Montana drivers during the winter.

So, when you’re buying car insurance, it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Helena, Montana.

Datos Breves

  • Safeco, Bristol West, and The General are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Helena.

  • USAA is the best insurer in Helena for active military members and veterans.

  • Montana is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes a crash is responsible for paying the other driver’s repair bills and medical expenses.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Helena

The cheapest car insurance companies in Helena may offer discounts or incentive savings that could influence rates, making one insurer’s premium less expensive than another. The best auto insurance company for you will depend on your financial situation and insurance needs, so it’s important to shop around and compare quotes.

The following companies offer the best rates:

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$95$40Affordability
USAA4.5$103$43Military members and their families
Safeco3.8$97$43Safe drivers
Best insurer for affordability: State Farm

State Farm started in 1922 and now sells auto insurance in every U.S. state except Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company offers some of the lowest auto insurance rates in Helena but also has a robust menu of discounts and customization options to help you save further. You even have the option of adding rideshare coverage to your policy.

Ventajas

  • Strong customer service ratings

  • Low premiums

Contras

  • Accident forgiveness not available

  • Diminishing deductible not available

Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA

The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) debuted in 1922 and now offers insurance and banking products to current military members, former members, and their families.

USAA’s car insurance customers pay low rates in Helena and have access to a number of discounts to boost their savings further. The company has the highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 Customer Satisfaction Study.[4]

Ventajas

  • Excellent customer service

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • Limited to service members, veterans, and their immediate family members

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Best insurer for safe drivers: Safeco

Safeco opened in 1923 and joined Liberty Mutual in 2008. It now sells car insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and other insurance products.

Several of the company’s discounts are geared toward customers with a good driving record. So, you may save money with options like accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a cash-back program for customers who remain claims-free for six months.

Ventajas

  • Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free

  • Diminishing deductible and accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • Limited number of available discounts

  • Must buy a policy through an independent insurance agent

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Helena

You have several options for getting more affordable car insurance in Helena. Here are a few tips for saving money on your policy:

  • Bundle your policies. Many insurers give you a price break when you buy their car insurance policy along with another insurance product, like pet insurance or homeowners insurance.

  • Shop around for car insurance. Comparing multiple car insurance quotes is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting the lowest premium. Because rates can change over time, comparing car insurance policies once a year is a good idea.

  • Check for discounts. Car insurance companies typically offer several ways to save. You may be able to lower your premium when customizing your coverage, going claims-free for a certain number of months, insuring multiple cars, maintaining good grades, and more.

  • Raise your deductible. The deductible is the amount of money you’re responsible for paying when filing a claim. Generally, a higher deductible can help lower your premiums. Consider raising your deductible if you’re a safe driver with no traffic accidents on your record. 

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Helena

Liability car insurance is required for all cars registered in Helena, Montana. Liability insurance covers your legal and financial responsibilities if you cause a car accident, so it pays for any damage to the other person’s vehicle, along with their medical costs.

But liability insurance won’t cover these costs for you or your passengers. Because it only comes with minimum coverage, liability-only insurance is the cheapest type of car insurance policy you can get.

The table below shows which car insurance companies in Helena have the most affordable liability-only insurance quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco43
Bristol West80
The General88
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Helena

Insurance companies may define their full-coverage car insurance policies differently, but they always start with state-required liability insurance coverage. It also usually includes collision insurance, which pays for any damage to your vehicle after an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which pays for non-collision incidents such as theft.

Full coverage is optional for most drivers, but your lender may require it if you lease or finance your car. The below companies have the cheapest average car insurance rates for full coverage in Helena.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco91
Midvale Home & Auto118
The General179
Bristol West203
Car insurance requirements in Montana

Car insurance is legally required in Montana, where vehicle owners must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. The state is a tort state, which means the at-fault driver in a crash is responsible for paying the other driver’s repair bills and medical expenses.[5]

Here are the minimum required coverage limits you’ll need:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

In addition to these coverages, most insurance companies also sell endorsements that can fill gaps in your basic policy. Here are some of the coverage options you might want to get:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for car repairs and medical bills if someone causes an accident and lacks car insurance or you’re the victim of a hit-and-run accident. Car insurance companies are required to offer uninsured motorist coverage, but you don’t have to buy it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    If your car is totaled in an accident, gap insurance pays the difference between the car’s diminished value and what you owe on your car loan or lease.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance pays for services when you’re stranded on the roadside. Services may include flat tire changes, fuel delivery, towing, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness

    If your insurance company offers accident forgiveness, it waives your first accident. This helps you save money because the accident won’t affect your premium.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record, like a speeding ticket or an at-fault accident, can increase your rates for several years. Some insurance companies may decide not to renew your policy if your record includes several incidents or driving under the influence (DUI) violation. The exact rate increase depends on several factors, like your insurance company’s policies and the specific violation.

These incidents may increase your car insurance rates because you either drove in an irresponsible way that increases your likelihood of an accident or you were in an incident that caused your insurer to pay for a claim.

You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate that states you have a car insurance policy. Having an SR-22 on file can increase your rates.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Safeco43616470
Bristol West80107109130
The General88119124143
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age also influences car insurance rates because it signals your driving experience and accident risk. Younger drivers pay the most for car insurance because they have limited experience and a much higher accident rate compared to older, more experienced drivers.

Rates start to drop when drivers reach their 20s and 30s because they’ve built up several years of experience and are less likely to take risks. Then, rates continue to steadily decline throughout the driver’s life.

Below you can find the cheapest liability-only quotes offered for Helena teen and senior drivers:

Insurance CompanyTeen DriversSenior Drivers
Safeco7235
Bristol West12560
The General13268
Helena car insurance quotes by credit tier

Montana allows insurers to use your credit history to determine your risk level. So if you have poor credit scores or you’ve filed for bankruptcy in the past, you may pay higher rates. The opposite is true, too. Customers with excellent or good credit scores typically pay less for car insurance because they pose less of a risk to the insurance company.

Helena car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Helena.

  • How much is car insurance in Helena?

    The average cost of car insurance in Helena is $122 per month. Helena drivers pay $98 per month for liability coverage and $158 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact auto insurance premium depends on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Helena?

    State Farm offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Helena, at $40 per month. USAA is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $43. The third-cheapest insurer, Safeco, has a liability-only rate of $45 per month. 

    Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Helena?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Helena, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and Safeco.

