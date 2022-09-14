>Seguros de Autos>Kansas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Manhattan, Kansas (2024)

With a monthly liability-only rate of $53, Safeco is the cheapest car insurance company in Manhattan.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $45/mes para solo responsabilidad y $108/mes para cobertura total en Kansas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Manhattan, Kansas, is $125, which is below the national average of $158. Home to Kansas State University, Manhattan is a highly walkable college town with a population of around 54,000, which could contribute to its lower auto insurance costs.

But insurance rates can vary substantially based on your driving history, age, and ZIP code. Manhattan drivers can find the lowest rates on auto insurance by comparing quotes from different insurers.

Datos Breves

  • Manhattan drivers pay an average of $72 per month for liability-only coverage and $177 per month for full coverage.

  • Full-coverage insurance costs Manhattan drivers an average of $2,126 per year.

  • Safeco, Midvale Home & Auto, and Dairyland are the cheapest car insurance companies in Manhattan.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Manhattan

Since auto insurance rates in Manhattan fall below the national average, there’s a good chance you can find affordable coverage. Here’s a look at three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Manhattan and which type of driver each company is best for.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Safeco3.8$108$50Safe drivers
Midvale Home & AutoN/A$118$64Coverage options
Dairyland3.3$181$66New policyholders
Best insurer for safe drivers: Safeco

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$110/mo

Safeco provides numerous benefits to people with a good driving history. If you remain claims-free for more than six months, the company will send you a check for 2.5% of your policy premium (up to 5% each year).

If you’ve filed no claims when your policy renews, your collision deductible will continue to decrease for five years, up to a max of $500. And if you do get into an accident, Safeco will waive the deductible if you’ve gone a set number of years without an accident or driving violation.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • Diminishing deductible available

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • High number of customer complaints for a company of its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Best insurer for coverage options: Midvale Home & Auto

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$115/mo

Owned by American Family Insurance, Midvale offers auto and home insurance. In addition to liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages, Midvale also offers a healthy range of optional coverages, including gap insurance, uninsured/underinsured motorist, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance. Midvale has an excellent (A) rating from AM Best for financial stability. 

Ventajas

  • Ample optional coverages, including gap insurance

  • Numerous available discounts

Contras

  • Must call an agent to purchase a policy

  • Not rated by J.D. Power

Best insurer for new policyholders: Dairyland

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A+
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$175/mo

Dairyland provides auto, motorcycle, and off-road insurance to drivers. The company offers discounts for things like owning a home, taking a defensive driving course, or insuring multiple vehicles. And if you’re new to Manhattan and looking to switch to Dairyland from another insurance company, you may receive a discount.

Ventajas

  • Offers low down payments

  • Discount for switching to Dairyland

Contras

  • Low customer service ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website 

  • Limited coverage add-ons

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Manhattan

Here are some steps you can take to find affordable car insurance rates in Manhattan:[1]

  • Maintain a good driving record. The best way to get low insurance rates is by maintaining a good driving record. If you already have one or two violations on your record, you may be able to improve your rates by taking a defensive driving course.

  • Raise your deductible. When you file an insurance claim, you’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your insurance coverage kicks in. The higher your deductible, the lower your monthly premiums will be. Just make sure you can afford the deductible if you do get into an accident.

  • Bundle your policies. Most insurance companies offer a discount for bundling multiple insurance products. For example, you can bundle your auto insurance with your life and home insurance.

  • Consider lowering your coverage. If you own your car and it has a market value of less than $3,000, you can save money by switching to liability-only coverage.[2]

  • Shop around. Get auto insurance quotes from at least three different insurers before selecting a policy. Comparing quotes will help you find the cheapest auto insurance rates for your situation.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Manhattan: Safeco

Liability-only insurance pays for damages to the other driver’s vehicle and any medical bills resulting from an accident you caused. But you’ll be responsible for paying for your own medical bills and for damages to your car. Liability-only car insurance in Manhattan costs an average of $72 per month.

Here’s a look at the cheapest options for liability insurance in Manhattan.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco53
Midvale Home & Auto64
Dairyland65
Liberty Mutual70
National General79
Bristol West84
CSAA88
Direct Auto91
The General97
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Manhattan: Travelers

Full-coverage insurance pays for repairs and medical costs for you and the other driver, regardless of who was at fault for the accident. In Manhattan, full-coverage car insurance has an average monthly cost of $177.

Here are the cheapest insurers for full-coverage insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers99
Safeco110
Midvale Home & Auto115
State Auto156
CSAA164
Liberty Mutual171
Dairyland175
National General179
Direct Auto184
The General207
Bristol West232
Car insurance requirements in Kansas

Kansas law requires all drivers to carry liability, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured motorist coverage.

The following table outlines the minimum-coverage requirements Manhattan drivers need to meet:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
  • $4,500/person for medical expenses
  • $900/month for one year for disability/loss of income
  • $25/day for in-home services
  • $2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation expenses
  • $4,500 for rehabilitation expenses
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Kansas’ car insurance requirements are more robust than what many states mandate, but it still may not be enough coverage for you. You may want to consider the following optional coverages for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance covers the difference between what your car is worth and what you still owe on the auto loan or lease.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-accident-related damages to your car. It will pay for damages caused by a fire, natural disaster, break-in, or riot.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re involved in an accident with another car or object. For example, collision coverage will kick in if you run into a tree or mailbox.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage provides emergency services if the unexpected happens. You can use roadside assistance if you need a tow, get a flat tire, or your car battery dies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A driving incident includes any speeding tickets, DUIs, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations. If you have a history of driving incidents, your insurance company sees you as more risky to insure and you’ll pay higher rates for auto insurance.[3]

The following table outlines how different driving incidents can affect your liability car insurance rates.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Safeco53758087
Dairyland658792107
Liberty Mutual7098104115
National General79104112130
Bristol West84111117138
CSAA88119129145
Direct Auto91122130150
The General97131139160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Teen drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. Drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have a fatal crash rate nearly three times higher than drivers older than 20.[4]

Rates begin to decrease around age 35 but increase again for senior drivers starting at age 70. Here’s how much car insurance costs in Manhattan for different age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$337
20s$237
30s$171
40s$154
50s$137
60s$123
70s$131
Manhattan car insurance quotes by credit tier

Kansas is one of many states that allow insurers to consider credit scores when determining auto insurance rates. That’s because data shows that drivers with poor credit scores file more claims than drivers with excellent or good credit scores.[5] 

The chart below shows how much you might pay for car insurance based on your credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Manhattan car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Manhattan, Kansas, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Manhattan?

    Car insurance in Manhattan costs $72 per month for liability-only coverage and $177 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Manhattan?

    Safeco has the cheapest car insurance in Manhattan, with a monthly liability-only rate of $53. Midvale Home & Auto and Dairyland also offer affordable liability coverage, with monthly rates of $64 and $65, respectively.

    The cheapest company for you will depend on factors like your age, ZIP code, chosen coverage levels, and the type of car you drive.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Manhattan?

    Safeco is one of the best car insurance companies in Manhattan. It has a strong AM Best financial strength rating, low rates, and offers savings for people with a clean driving record. Other top insurers to consider include Dairyland and Liberty Mutual.

