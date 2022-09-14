>Seguros de Autos>Illinois

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Aurora, Illinois (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Aurora, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $29 per month.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Photo of an Insurify author
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Located 41 miles west of Chicago and situated along the Fox River, Aurora has many affordable options for car insurance coverage. The city’s overall average car insurance cost is $128 per month, which is nearly the same as the state average cost of $131, but much lower than Chicago’s monthly overall average of $155.

This lower average cost may partially be due to the lower proportion of crashes in the city. In 2022, Aurora had 3,900 crashes, whereas Chicago had over 97,000, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.[1] [2] Whether you commute to work, have a DUI on your record, or want liability-only coverage, here’s how to compare quotes and find the most affordable policy for your needs in the City of Lights.

Datos Breves

  • Aurora is the second-largest city in Illinois, with a population of more than 175,000.

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest insurers in Aurora.

  • Liability-only insurance in Aurora costs an average of $77 per month, and full coverage costs $178 per month.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Aurora

Auto-Owners, State Farm, Mile Auto, Erie, and GEICO are some of the cheapest insurers to consider in Aurora. But the best option for you will depend on your situation and coverage needs.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$46$28Liability-only coverage
Erie4.4$77$45Commuters
GEICO4.2$67$40Drivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$48/mo

Auto-Owners stands out as the cheapest option for liability-only coverage in Aurora. Low monthly premiums offer an affordable policy that meets the state’s minimum insurance requirements.

But you don’t have to skimp on quality — Auto-Owners has a good Insurify Quality Score. You’ll also find a lot of coverage options and discounts to customize your policy so you don’t pay for more than you need.

Ventajas

  • Many coverage options to personalize your policy

  • Generous discounts available to keep rates low

  • Only one complaint with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Contras

  • Only one Auto-Owners agent in Aurora

  • Must go through an agent to get a quote

  • Scored just below average in the North Central region by J.D. Power

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for commuters: Erie

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo

Erie offers customizable coverage and competitive prices. But you might not know it has generous benefits for commuters. Roadside assistance coverage is just $5 per month when you add it to a comprehensive or collision policy. The additional service can be a lifesaver if you get locked out, have a flat tire or dead battery, or run out of gas.

You can also go for the Roadside and Rentals Bundle to get back on the road quickly if your car needs repairs after an accident.

Ventajas

  • Highest-ranking auto insurer in the North Central region by J.D. Power

  • Commuters have many perks and coverage options

  • Avoid unexpected premium changes with Rate Lock feature

Contras

  • Only one Erie agency in Aurora

  • Must have collision or comprehensive to add roadside coverage

  • Roadside coverage is limited to cars listed on your policy

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo

If you have a DUI, GEICO can offer specialized coverage to meet the state’s SR-22 requirements. You might need an SR-22 certificate, also known as proof of financial responsibility insurance, as part of court supervision for a mandatory-insurance offense. GEICO offers SR-22 coverage to new and existing customers. The company files the certificate for you so you don’t have to worry about it.

Ventajas

  • Many coverage options to personalize your policy

  • GEICO files the SR-22 certificate for you

  • Discount of up to 5% for taking a defensive driving course

Contras

  • Filing fee applies for every SR-22 sent to the state

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Defensive driver discount not available to drivers younger than 50

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Aurora

Insurers consider age, coverage limits, driving record, location, type of vehicle, and other factors to determine your car insurance quote.[3] Here are some effective strategies for getting the cheapest car insurance in Aurora:

  • Practice safe driving. Lower rates are easier to get when you maintain a clean driving record.

  • Raise your deductible. If you can afford to pay more when filing a claim, consider raising your deductible to qualify for lower premiums.

  • Bundle your policies. You can save serious cash when you bundle car insurance and home or renters insurance from the same insurer.

  • Look for discounts. Ask about available discounts to reduce your costs significantly.

  • Compare quotes regularly. Shop around for quotes from three or more different insurance companies at least once per year to find the most affordable option.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Aurora: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance is a type of coverage that fulfills the minimum insurance requirements set by Illinois state law. It doesn’t include any frills — just the basics. It won’t cover any damages or injuries to you or your vehicle if you’re in an accident; it only covers damage and injuries that you cause to other drivers and their passengers. Liability-only policies in Aurora cost $77 per month, on average.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners29
State Farm31
GEICO41
Hugo41
COUNTRY Financial43
Erie47
Mile Auto48
USAA51
American Family55
Safeco58
Mercury60
Clearcover64
Nationwide64
Travelers68
Farmers73
Direct Auto74
Allstate76
Midvale Home & Auto82
State Auto82
GAINSCO86
Elephant89
Dairyland91
The General94
Liberty Mutual96
Bristol West105
Foremost136
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Aurora: Auto-Owners

If you have liability insurance, it covers the damages and injuries of others in an accident. Full coverage takes insurance to the next level. It includes liability, but you also get collision and comprehensive coverages to protect your car in an accident and against non-accident incidents like theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.

Full coverage is usually a good choice if you have a newer or more valuable vehicle. State law doesn’t require it, but your lender might require you to have it if you lease or finance your car. Drivers in Aurora pay an average of $178 per month for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners48
State Farm51
Mile Auto67
GEICO68
COUNTRY Financial71
Erie78
Hugo80
USAA83
American Family89
Mercury98
Clearcover103
Safeco107
Travelers107
Nationwide110
Farmers121
Allstate127
Midvale Home & Auto134
Direct Auto146
Liberty Mutual154
State Auto160
Elephant161
GAINSCO190
Dairyland242
The General248
Bristol West254
Foremost310
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Aurora car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Illinois

Car insurance coverage is mandatory for Illinois drivers. It’s also “at-fault” coverage, meaning the person who caused the accident is responsible for any injuries, property damage, or other losses. These are the minimum requirements you must have by law in Illinois:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Underinsured motorist coverageRequired only if you buy higher limits of UM coverage

For more protection, the Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) suggests additional optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Physical damage

    This includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage to pay for repairs or replacement if your car has damage after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/b7c4ec9291/respect.svg

    Accidental death benefit

    This offers financial support to your loved ones if you die due to a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Custom equipment

    This covers modifications and accessories your car might have, such as an upgraded stereo system or custom rims.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between your car’s actual cash value and the amount you owe on your loan (or lease) if your car is a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments

    Also called MedPay, medical payments insurance covers medical and funeral costs for you and your passengers, regardless of who’s at fault for the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    This coverage pays back your rental car costs if you need to rent a car while yours is being repaired after a covered accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing

    This is often part of a roadside assistance package that covers towing expenses if you break down or are in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD)

    This protects you if your vehicle is damaged in an accident caused by an uninsured driver.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. Insurance companies view drivers with incidents as higher-risk, which leads to higher premiums. But finding affordable car insurance is possible, even if your driving history is spotty.

Find Car Insurance in Aurora, Illinois

Monthly rates start at $37 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

A speeding ticket usually results in higher insurance premiums. Insurance companies view speeding tickets as an indication of risky driving behavior, which increases the likelihood of accidents. But not all insurance companies treat speeding tickets the same way. Some may offer more affordable rates than others.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Aurora is $261 per month for full coverage and $113 for liability only.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2939
State Farm3140
GEICO4153
Hugo4159
COUNTRY Financial4357
Erie4767
Mile Auto4869
USAA5166
American Family5573
Safeco5882
Mercury6090
Clearcover6490
Nationwide6484
Travelers6890
Farmers7395
Direct Auto74100
Allstate7699
GAINSCO86110
Elephant89117
Dairyland91123
The General94127
Liberty Mutual96135
Bristol West105140
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

After an at-fault accident, insurance companies may charge you higher premiums. The circumstances and severity of the accident can determine if insurers label you as a high-risk driver. Despite this setback, you still have options to find affordable car insurance.

In Aurora, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $272 per month for full coverage and $118 for liability only.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2941
State Farm3142
GEICO4157
Hugo4157
COUNTRY Financial4362
Erie4769
Mile Auto4874
USAA5170
American Family5576
Safeco5887
Mercury6094
Clearcover64104
Nationwide6489
Travelers6895
Farmers73101
Direct Auto74105
Allstate76105
GAINSCO86117
Elephant89124
Dairyland91128
The General94134
Liberty Mutual96142
Bristol West105145
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

If you get a DUI, there’s no question — insurers will consider you a high-risk driver. Driving under the influence can lead to more accidents and the potential for repeat offenses, so expect a bigger car insurance bill when it comes time to renew. Aurora drivers pay an average of $308 per month for full coverage and $133 for liability only after a DUI conviction.

But you’re not doomed to high rates forever. Some companies specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers. Shopping around to compare quotes from different insurers can open the door to more competitive rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2948
State Farm3151
GEICO4167
Hugo4162
COUNTRY Financial4370
Erie4771
Mile Auto4882
USAA5184
American Family5590
Safeco5895
Mercury60101
Clearcover64105
Nationwide64105
Travelers68111
Farmers73120
Direct Auto74121
Allstate76125
GAINSCO86141
Elephant89146
Dairyland91149
The General94154
Liberty Mutual96157
Bristol West105172
Foremost136223
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

On average, car insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 due to more driving experience and a generally lower-risk profile. However, insurance rates may increase again around age 70, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[5]

Seniors may want to consider a pay-per-mile policy. People older than 70 drive 43% less than drivers in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, according to the IIHS. Buying usage-based coverage can qualify you for some of the lowest rates as a senior driver in Aurora, Illinois.

The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Aurora is $123 per month for full coverage and $53 for liability only.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners1525
State Farm1525
GEICO2237
COUNTRY Financial2337
Erie2338
Mile Auto2637
American Family2845
USAA2946
Nationwide3052
Mercury3760
Travelers3758
Farmers3863
Safeco3870
Direct Auto4079
Allstate4270
Elephant5090
Clearcover5181
Dairyland54143
Liberty Mutual5588
GAINSCO56124
The General58153
Bristol West60145
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

If you have a teenage driver, you know they’re the most expensive age group to insure. Young drivers are more likely to make risky driving decisions, especially when one or more friends are in the car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[6]

Teen drivers in Aurora pay an average of $311 per month for full coverage and $135 for liability only.

One option to keep rates low is for teens to stay on their parents’ insurance policy. Choosing a car with good safety ratings and maintaining good grades to qualify for good student discounts can lower premiums even more.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4879
State Farm5387
COUNTRY Financial60100
GEICO64106
Hugo73143
USAA84136
Erie85141
Mile Auto92128
American Family93150
Safeco103190
Mercury109179
Nationwide109187
Clearcover114183
Travelers122192
Farmers126209
Allstate133222
Direct Auto134265
Elephant146264
Dairyland147390
The General149394
GAINSCO153338
Liberty Mutual161258
Bristol West173419
Foremost241550
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Aurora, Illinois

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Aurora car insurance quotes by credit tier

Aurora car insurance companies can use your credit history to set your premiums.[7] Your credit-based insurance score isn’t the same as your regular credit score, but it can still influence your costs because it indicates how likely you are to file an insurance claim.

Generally, if you have excellent or good credit, you’ll qualify for better premiums than a driver with poor credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Aurora?

On average, car insurance in Aurora, IL, costs around $128 per month. Residents of Aurora pay less than the national overall average cost of $158 per month. It’s important to note that insurance rates can fluctuate between cities and ZIP codes.

Some cities may have higher rates due to their population density, crime rates, and accident statistics. Chicago drivers, for instance, pay around 20% more for auto insurance than Aurora drivers do.

More cities in Illinois

Aurora’s rates are slightly lower than those of other cities in the Prairie State. On average, drivers in Peoria, Joliet, and Springfield pay rates that are close to Aurora’s. Here are more cities in Illinois where you can compare car insurance quotes to the average costs in Aurora.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Berwyn$78$180
Chicago$92$219
Decatur$71$146
Joliet$76$165
Naperville$73$163
Peoria$77$176
Rockford$72$153
Springfield$78$173
Waukegan$74$151
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Aurora car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for cheap car insurance in Aurora, Illinois, this additional information can help as you research your options. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to lower your car insurance premiums.

  • How much is car insurance in Aurora, Illinois?

    Car insurance in Aurora, Illinois, costs $178 per month for full coverage and $77 per month for liability-only coverage, on average. You’ll pay more or less for car insurance based on your driving profile.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Aurora?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Wichita, with a monthly liability-only rate of $29. Other affordable insurers include State Farm and GEICO, with liability rates of $31 and $41 per month, respectively. Remember that the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your ZIP code, age, gender, credit history, driving record, and vehicle.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Aurora?

    One of the best car insurance companies in Aurora is GEICO. The company scored above average in the Central region in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[8] It also has affordable rates, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) score of 4.2, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. Other top insurers in Aurora include State Farm and Erie Insurance.

  • What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Illinois?

    Drivers in Illinois are required to carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage.

  • Is Illinois a no-fault state?

    No. Illinois is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means that drivers are responsible for covering any damages or injuries they cause in a car accident.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Illinois Department of Transportation. "City Summary Crash Report (Aurora)."
  2. Illinois Department of Transportation. "City Summary Crash Report (Chicago)."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Shopping Guide."
  5. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers."
  6. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Teen Driving."
  7. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
  8. J.D. Power. "2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
Amy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Más información
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley CoxManaging Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers