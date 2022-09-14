Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

You can expect your car insurance rates to go up if you’re involved in a driving-related incident. This includes receiving a speeding ticket, driving under the influence, or being involved in an at-fault accident.

Fortunately, you have ways to save on auto insurance after an incident. Many companies offer accident forgiveness, which means your car insurance won’t go up after your first accident. But the exact conditions will vary depending on your insurer.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Speeding is often a factor in traffic accidents, so insurers view drivers with speeding tickets as riskier to insure. The more tickets you have, the more your insurance rates will go up. But you may be able to save money by taking a defensive driving course and keeping a clean record.

In Columbus, drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly car insurance rates of $332 for full coverage and $198 for liability-only policies.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Hugo 54 77 Auto-Owners 62 83 State Farm 67 85 COUNTRY Financial 68 90 Allstate 74 96 Mile Auto 74 106 USAA 79 102 Progressive 91 123 Safeco 99 139 Mercury 104 155 GEICO 108 140 Clearcover 110 153 Liberty Mutual 127 177 National General 127 165 AssuranceAmerica 129 178 Elephant 132 172 Direct Auto 135 180 GAINSCO 146 185 Nationwide 162 212 Infinity 182 243 The General 201 270 Bristol West 223 294

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

At-fault accidents will cause your premiums to go up, though the extent will depend on the severity of the accident. It’ll also depend on whether it’s your first accident or if you have a history of at-fault accidents.

At-fault accidents push average monthly car insurance rates to $347 for full coverage and $207 for liability-only policies in Columbus. See monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in Columbus below.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Hugo 54 74 Auto-Owners 62 86 State Farm 67 91 COUNTRY Financial 68 97 Allstate 74 101 Mile Auto 74 113 USAA 79 108 Progressive 91 129 Safeco 99 148 Mercury 104 162 GEICO 108 148 Clearcover 110 178 Liberty Mutual 127 187 National General 127 177 AssuranceAmerica 129 184 Elephant 132 183 Direct Auto 135 191 GAINSCO 146 197 Nationwide 162 224 Infinity 182 239 The General 201 285 Bristol West 223 306

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Driving under the influence (DUI) is one of the most serious moving violations you can receive. In some cases, you could see your insurance premiums double or even triple after a DUI. If this isn’t your first offense, your insurance company could even choose to drop you as a customer.

Columbus drivers with DUI convictions pay some of the highest average car insurance rates in the city, at $393 per month for full coverage and $234 for liability only.