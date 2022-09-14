>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Columbus, Georgia (2024)

Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Columbus, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $54 per month.

Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

With full-coverage car insurance averaging $230 per month, Columbus drivers pay less for coverage than the Georgia state average of $240. But the city’s average rates are still higher than the national average for full coverage.

Georgia tends to have higher overall car insurance costs for multiple reasons, including a comparatively high fatality rate, exposure to severe coastal weather, and multiple cities with more than 100,000 residents. Columbus is the third-largest city in Georgia, but had fewer accidents in 2022 (6,802) compared to other big cities like Atlanta (35,768) or Savannah (8,233), according to Georgia Department of Transportation data.[1]

The exact amount you pay for car insurance coverage in Columbus will depend on multiple factors, including your age, gender, driving record, credit, and more. Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find the coverage you need at an affordable price.

Datos Breves

  • Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for Columbus drivers.

  • Columbus is the third-largest city in Georgia, with a population of 202,616.[2]

  • Drivers in Columbus pay an average of $137 per month for liability-only coverage.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbus

The auto insurance policy that’s best for you will depend on your individual situation, such as your age, location, credit history, and driving record, which is why it’s important to shop around. Comparing multiple insurance companies will help you determine what you’re looking for.

Here’s an overview of three of the best insurance companies for Columbus drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Hugo3.3$69$56Low-mileage drivers
Auto-Owners4.0$95$66Newer vehicles
State Farm4.5$102$70Teen drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Hugo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

Launched in 2021, Hugo is currently the only insurance company offering on-demand car insurance. Drivers open an account with Hugo without paying a down payment, and choose their policy term. Hugo sells policies for three, seven, 14, or 30 days, and offers three tiers of coverage: flex, which meets state-minimum liability requirements; basic, which adds medical and accidental death coverage to liability, and full, which adds comprehensive and collision to the basic plan. Using the Hugo app, drivers can turn coverage on and off so they only pay for the days when they’re actually using the coverage.

Ventajas

  • Short-term policies

  • No down payment required

  • Flexible, pay-as-you-go insurance

Contras

  • Only available in 13 states

  • No discounts and limited options to customize coverages

Read our Hugo review
Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

Best insurer for newer vehicles: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo

Auto-Owners is the cheapest overall auto insurance option for Columbus drivers and the best option for anyone with a new or classic vehicle. The company offers specialized insurance for classic cars and diminished-value protection.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Protects drivers with newer or more expensive vehicles

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region 

  • Online quotes not available

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo

State Farm is known for its excellent customer service and generous discounts. Teen drivers can save up to 25% by purchasing a State Farm policy, and the savings will last until they turn 25.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • One of the cheapest options in Columbus for teen drivers

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Must finalize quote with an agent

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbus

Insurance companies look at your driving record, ZIP code, gender, age, and marital status when considering you for insurance coverage.[3] Here are five ways you can find cheap auto insurance in Columbus:

  • Choose a car with safety features. Most insurance companies will give you a discount if your vehicle has certain safety features, like anti-lock brakes or an alarm system.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts you can take advantage of. For example, you can receive a multi-policy discount by buying your auto and homeowners insurance from the same company. Or, if you have more than one vehicle to insure, you may be able to get a multi-vehicle discount.

  • Spend less time driving. Drivers who spend more time on the road are at higher risk of getting in an accident. So if you work from home instead of commuting to the office, you may qualify for a low-mileage discount.

  • Raise your deductible. You’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your insurance company pays out on an insurance claim. Raising your deductible even by a few hundred dollars can help you find affordable car insurance.

  • Shop around for insurance. The best way to save money on insurance is by receiving quotes from at least three companies. From there, you can see which company offers you the lowest prices and best overall coverage.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Columbus: Hugo

Liability-only car insurance covers any damages and medical bills for others if you’re found at fault in an accident. State law requires all Georgia drivers to carry liability insurance that meets the minimum limits.

But you may want to purchase additional coverage since liability insurance won’t cover any damages to your vehicle. It’s important to consider your ability to cover potential out-of-pocket expenses before choosing liability-only coverage. And if you have an auto loan or lease, your lender or leasing company will require you to buy full coverage.

The average cost of liability-only coverage in Columbus is $137 per month. Here are the cheapest liability-only policies in Columbus:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo54
Auto-Owners62
State Farm67
COUNTRY Financial68
Allstate74
Mile Auto74
USAA79
Progressive91
Safeco99
Mercury104
GEICO108
State Auto108
Clearcover110
Liberty Mutual127
National General127
AssuranceAmerica129
Elephant132
Direct Auto135
GAINSCO146
Midvale Home & Auto158
Nationwide162
Infinity182
The General201
Bristol West223
Foremost240
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbus: Hugo

If you have full-coverage auto insurance, that means you have liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Liability insurance is required in Georgia, but collision and comprehensive insurance are optional add-ons.[4]

You’ll pay more for full coverage, but the extra financial protection may justify the higher costs. Collision insurance will protect you if you get into an accident with another vehicle. Comprehensive insurance protects you from non-collision losses, such as theft, vandalism, or fire.

On average, Columbus drivers pay $230 per month for full coverage. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options in Columbus:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo60
Auto-Owners90
State Farm97
COUNTRY Financial99
Allstate106
USAA113
Mile Auto118
Progressive145
Travelers149
GEICO157
Mercury170
Safeco171
Elephant185
State Auto196
Clearcover198
AssuranceAmerica219
Midvale Home & Auto220
Liberty Mutual221
Direct Auto227
Nationwide230
National General262
Foremost285
GAINSCO295
Infinity328
The General336
Bristol West423
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Columbus car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

Here are the minimum insurance requirements you’ll need to drive legally in Georgia:[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    $25,000 per incident

You also have the option to purchase the following add-on policies:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Physical damages coverage

    Physical damages insurance pays for damages to your car, and it includes comprehensive and collision coverage. These coverages will protect you from theft, vandalism, and vehicle collisions.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    This coverage will protect you if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

You can expect your car insurance rates to go up if you’re involved in a driving-related incident. This includes receiving a speeding ticket, driving under the influence, or being involved in an at-fault accident.

Fortunately, you have ways to save on auto insurance after an incident. Many companies offer accident forgiveness, which means your car insurance won’t go up after your first accident. But the exact conditions will vary depending on your insurer.

Find Car Insurance in Columbus, Georgia

Monthly rates start at $73 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Speeding is often a factor in traffic accidents, so insurers view drivers with speeding tickets as riskier to insure. The more tickets you have, the more your insurance rates will go up. But you may be able to save money by taking a defensive driving course and keeping a clean record.

In Columbus, drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly car insurance rates of $332 for full coverage and $198 for liability-only policies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Hugo5477
Auto-Owners6283
State Farm6785
COUNTRY Financial6890
Allstate7496
Mile Auto74106
USAA79102
Progressive91123
Safeco99139
Mercury104155
GEICO108140
Clearcover110153
Liberty Mutual127177
National General127165
AssuranceAmerica129178
Elephant132172
Direct Auto135180
GAINSCO146185
Nationwide162212
Infinity182243
The General201270
Bristol West223294
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

At-fault accidents will cause your premiums to go up, though the extent will depend on the severity of the accident. It’ll also depend on whether it’s your first accident or if you have a history of at-fault accidents.

At-fault accidents push average monthly car insurance rates to $347 for full coverage and $207 for liability-only policies in Columbus. See monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in Columbus below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Hugo5474
Auto-Owners6286
State Farm6791
COUNTRY Financial6897
Allstate74101
Mile Auto74113
USAA79108
Progressive91129
Safeco99148
Mercury104162
GEICO108148
Clearcover110178
Liberty Mutual127187
National General127177
AssuranceAmerica129184
Elephant132183
Direct Auto135191
GAINSCO146197
Nationwide162224
Infinity182239
The General201285
Bristol West223306
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Driving under the influence (DUI) is one of the most serious moving violations you can receive. In some cases, you could see your insurance premiums double or even triple after a DUI. If this isn’t your first offense, your insurance company could even choose to drop you as a customer.

Columbus drivers with DUI convictions pay some of the highest average car insurance rates in the city, at $393 per month for full coverage and $234 for liability only.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Hugo5481
Auto-Owners62101
State Farm67109
COUNTRY Financial68111
Allstate74121
Mile Auto74125
USAA79129
Progressive91148
Safeco99161
Mercury104174
GEICO108176
Clearcover110179
Liberty Mutual127207
National General127207
AssuranceAmerica129210
Elephant132215
Direct Auto135220
GAINSCO146238
Nationwide162264
Infinity182296
The General201327
Bristol West223363
Foremost240391
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Seniors tend to pay higher rates for auto insurance. Rates start to decrease around age 35, but they begin to creep up again around age 70. Older drivers are at a higher risk of being involved in an accident. Seniors are more prone to serious injuries from car accidents, as well.

Senior drivers can save on car insurance costs by completing an approved defensive driving course or opting for pay-per-mile insurance if they no longer drive frequently. In Columbus, car insurance for seniors costs $179 per month for full coverage and $106 for liability-only insurance, on average.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull Coverage Liability Only
Auto-Owners6948
State Farm7350
COUNTRY Financial7854
Allstate8358
Mile Auto8855
USAA8861
Progressive10264
GEICO12183
Mercury13583
Elephant142101
Safeco14282
AssuranceAmerica15893
Nationwide168118
Direct Auto170101
Liberty Mutual176101
Clearcover179100
National General206100
GAINSCO236117
The General267160
Bristol West330174
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[5] This is largely due to their inexperience behind the wheel. Additional factors, like the presence of other teenagers, distracted driving, or nighttime driving, can increase the likelihood of an accident.

In Columbus, teen drivers pay average monthly rates of $411 for full coverage and $245 for liability only. Fortunately, teens have ways to save on insurance. Look for an insurance company that offers a good student discount, like State Farm. You can also save by buying a safer car and staying on your family insurance plan as long as possible.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull Coverage Liability Only
Hugo10998
COUNTRY Financial14197
Auto-Owners150104
State Farm167115
Allstate187131
USAA187131
Mile Auto228143
GEICO249171
Progressive261164
Elephant307219
Safeco307177
Mercury313191
Clearcover355197
Liberty Mutual374215
Nationwide395278
Direct Auto415247
AssuranceAmerica422249
National General499242
Foremost511430
GAINSCO530262
The General540323
Infinity553307
Bristol West706372
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Columbus, Georgia

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates through Insurify

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Columbus car insurance quotes by credit tier

Georgia is one of many states that allow insurance companies to consider credit history when determining insurance rates.[6]

As you can see from the chart below, drivers with excellent or good credit typically receive far lower rates than drivers with poor credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Columbus?

The average cost for full-coverage insurance in Columbus is $230 per month, which is above the national average of $213 per month. But it still falls below the state average of $240 per month.

Many people don’t realize that their ZIP code affects how much they pay for insurance. For example, if you live in an area with higher rates of crime or inclement weather conditions, you can expect to pay more for insurance.

More cities in Georgia

Here’s how Columbus compares to average monthly car insurance rates in other cities in Georgia:

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Atlanta$257$204
Augusta$230$142
Dallas$249$177
Gainesville$224$131
Lawrenceville$262$170
Macon$321$188
Marietta$223$159
Savannah$265$178
Valdosta$169$107

On Insurify's secure site

4.8/5
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Columbus, Georgia, car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Columbus, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Columbus?

    Car insurance in Columbus, Georgia, costs an average of $230 per month for full coverage and $137 per month for liability-only policies, according to Insurify data. Your actual rate can be more or less than the averages, based on your individual rating factors such as age, gender, driving history, credit history, and more.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbus?

    Hugo has the lowest car insurance rates for Columbus drivers, with liability-only coverage starting as low as $54 per month. Auto-Owners and State Farm are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in the city, with liability-only rates starting at $62 and $67 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Columbus?

    One of the best car insurance companies in Columbus is State Farm. The company has a Superior financial strength rating from AM Best, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, and above-average customer satisfaction ratings.

    Other top insurers in Columbus include Auto-Owners, Hugo, and COUNTRY Financial. But you should always shop around and compare quotes from different insurers to make sure you’re finding the best policy for your situation.

  • What is the minimum car insurance you need in Georgia?

    Georgia state law requires drivers to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident in bodily injury liability, as well as $25,000 per incident in property damage liability. Driving without these minimum requirements can result in fines, jail time, and license suspension.

  • Is Georgia a no-fault state?

    No. Georgia is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means the driver at fault for an accident is responsible for paying for injuries or damages they cause.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Georgia Department of Transportation. "GDOT Crash Data Dashboard."
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts, Columbus city, Georgia."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Georgia.gov. "Auto Insurance."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers