Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.
When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.
Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
With full-coverage car insurance averaging $230 per month, Columbus drivers pay less for coverage than the Georgia state average of $240. But the city’s average rates are still higher than the national average for full coverage.
Georgia tends to have higher overall car insurance costs for multiple reasons, including a comparatively high fatality rate, exposure to severe coastal weather, and multiple cities with more than 100,000 residents. Columbus is the third-largest city in Georgia, but had fewer accidents in 2022 (6,802) compared to other big cities like Atlanta (35,768) or Savannah (8,233), according to Georgia Department of Transportation data.[1]
The exact amount you pay for car insurance coverage in Columbus will depend on multiple factors, including your age, gender, driving record, credit, and more. Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find the coverage you need at an affordable price.
Datos Breves
Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for Columbus drivers.
Columbus is the third-largest city in Georgia, with a population of 202,616.[2]
Drivers in Columbus pay an average of $137 per month for liability-only coverage.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbus
The auto insurance policy that’s best for you will depend on your individual situation, such as your age, location, credit history, and driving record, which is why it’s important to shop around. Comparing multiple insurance companies will help you determine what you’re looking for.
Here’s an overview of three of the best insurance companies for Columbus drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Hugo
3.3
$69
$56
Low-mileage drivers
Auto-Owners
4.0
$95
$66
Newer vehicles
State Farm
4.5
$102
$70
Teen drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo
Launched in 2021, Hugo is currently the only insurance company offering on-demand car insurance. Drivers open an account with Hugo without paying a down payment, and choose their policy term. Hugo sells policies for three, seven, 14, or 30 days, and offers three tiers of coverage: flex, which meets state-minimum liability requirements; basic, which adds medical and accidental death coverage to liability, and full, which adds comprehensive and collision to the basic plan. Using the Hugo app, drivers can turn coverage on and off so they only pay for the days when they’re actually using the coverage.
Ventajas
Short-term policies
No down payment required
Flexible, pay-as-you-go insurance
Contras
Only available in 13 states
No discounts and limited options to customize coverages
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
Auto-Owners is the cheapest overall auto insurance option for Columbus drivers and the best option for anyone with a new or classic vehicle. The company offers specialized insurance for classic cars and diminished-value protection.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Protects drivers with newer or more expensive vehicles
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
State Farm is known for its excellent customer service and generous discounts. Teen drivers can save up to 25% by purchasing a State Farm policy, and the savings will last until they turn 25.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
One of the cheapest options in Columbus for teen drivers
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbus
Insurance companies look at your driving record, ZIP code, gender, age, and marital status when considering you for insurance coverage.[3] Here are five ways you can find cheap auto insurance in Columbus:
Choose a car with safety features. Most insurance companies will give you a discount if your vehicle has certain safety features, like anti-lock brakes or an alarm system.
Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts you can take advantage of. For example, you can receive a multi-policy discount by buying your auto and homeowners insurance from the same company. Or, if you have more than one vehicle to insure, you may be able to get a multi-vehicle discount.
Spend less time driving. Drivers who spend more time on the road are at higher risk of getting in an accident. So if you work from home instead of commuting to the office, you may qualify for a low-mileage discount.
Raise your deductible. You’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your insurance company pays out on an insurance claim. Raising your deductible even by a few hundred dollars can help you find affordable car insurance.
Shop around for insurance. The best way to save money on insurance is by receiving quotes from at least three companies. From there, you can see which company offers you the lowest prices and best overall coverage.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Columbus: Hugo
Liability-only car insurance covers any damages and medical bills for others if you’re found at fault in an accident. State law requires all Georgia drivers to carry liability insurance that meets the minimum limits.
But you may want to purchase additional coverage since liability insurance won’t cover any damages to your vehicle. It’s important to consider your ability to cover potential out-of-pocket expenses before choosing liability-only coverage. And if you have an auto loan or lease, your lender or leasing company will require you to buy full coverage.
The average cost of liability-only coverage in Columbus is $137 per month. Here are the cheapest liability-only policies in Columbus:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
54
Auto-Owners
62
State Farm
67
COUNTRY Financial
68
Allstate
74
Mile Auto
74
USAA
79
Progressive
91
Safeco
99
Mercury
104
GEICO
108
State Auto
108
Clearcover
110
Liberty Mutual
127
National General
127
AssuranceAmerica
129
Elephant
132
Direct Auto
135
GAINSCO
146
Midvale Home & Auto
158
Nationwide
162
Infinity
182
The General
201
Bristol West
223
Foremost
240
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbus: Hugo
If you have full-coverage auto insurance, that means you have liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Liability insurance is required in Georgia, but collision and comprehensive insurance are optional add-ons.[4]
You’ll pay more for full coverage, but the extra financial protection may justify the higher costs. Collision insurance will protect you if you get into an accident with another vehicle. Comprehensive insurance protects you from non-collision losses, such as theft, vandalism, or fire.
On average, Columbus drivers pay $230 per month for full coverage. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options in Columbus:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
60
Auto-Owners
90
State Farm
97
COUNTRY Financial
99
Allstate
106
USAA
113
Mile Auto
118
Progressive
145
Travelers
149
GEICO
157
Mercury
170
Safeco
171
Elephant
185
State Auto
196
Clearcover
198
AssuranceAmerica
219
Midvale Home & Auto
220
Liberty Mutual
221
Direct Auto
227
Nationwide
230
National General
262
Foremost
285
GAINSCO
295
Infinity
328
The General
336
Bristol West
423
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
Here are the minimum insurance requirements you’ll need to drive legally in Georgia:[4]
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
You also have the option to purchase the following add-on policies:
Physical damages coverage
Physical damages insurance pays for damages to your car, and it includes comprehensive and collision coverage. These coverages will protect you from theft, vandalism, and vehicle collisions.
Uninsured motorist coverage
This coverage will protect you if you’re involved in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Fortunately, you have ways to save on auto insurance after an incident. Many companies offer accident forgiveness, which means your car insurance won’t go up after your first accident. But the exact conditions will vary depending on your insurer.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
Speeding is often a factor in traffic accidents, so insurers view drivers with speeding tickets as riskier to insure. The more tickets you have, the more your insurance rates will go up. But you may be able to save money by taking a defensive driving course and keeping a clean record.
In Columbus, drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly car insurance rates of $332 for full coverage and $198 for liability-only policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Hugo
54
77
Auto-Owners
62
83
State Farm
67
85
COUNTRY Financial
68
90
Allstate
74
96
Mile Auto
74
106
USAA
79
102
Progressive
91
123
Safeco
99
139
Mercury
104
155
GEICO
108
140
Clearcover
110
153
Liberty Mutual
127
177
National General
127
165
AssuranceAmerica
129
178
Elephant
132
172
Direct Auto
135
180
GAINSCO
146
185
Nationwide
162
212
Infinity
182
243
The General
201
270
Bristol West
223
294
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
At-fault accidents will cause your premiums to go up, though the extent will depend on the severity of the accident. It’ll also depend on whether it’s your first accident or if you have a history of at-fault accidents.
At-fault accidents push average monthly car insurance rates to $347 for full coverage and $207 for liability-only policies in Columbus. See monthly rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in Columbus below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Hugo
54
74
Auto-Owners
62
86
State Farm
67
91
COUNTRY Financial
68
97
Allstate
74
101
Mile Auto
74
113
USAA
79
108
Progressive
91
129
Safeco
99
148
Mercury
104
162
GEICO
108
148
Clearcover
110
178
Liberty Mutual
127
187
National General
127
177
AssuranceAmerica
129
184
Elephant
132
183
Direct Auto
135
191
GAINSCO
146
197
Nationwide
162
224
Infinity
182
239
The General
201
285
Bristol West
223
306
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
Driving under the influence (DUI) is one of the most serious moving violations you can receive. In some cases, you could see your insurance premiums double or even triple after a DUI. If this isn’t your first offense, your insurance company could even choose to drop you as a customer.
Columbus drivers with DUI convictions pay some of the highest average car insurance rates in the city, at $393 per month for full coverage and $234 for liability only.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Hugo
54
81
Auto-Owners
62
101
State Farm
67
109
COUNTRY Financial
68
111
Allstate
74
121
Mile Auto
74
125
USAA
79
129
Progressive
91
148
Safeco
99
161
Mercury
104
174
GEICO
108
176
Clearcover
110
179
Liberty Mutual
127
207
National General
127
207
AssuranceAmerica
129
210
Elephant
132
215
Direct Auto
135
220
GAINSCO
146
238
Nationwide
162
264
Infinity
182
296
The General
201
327
Bristol West
223
363
Foremost
240
391
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Seniors tend to pay higher rates for auto insurance. Rates start to decrease around age 35, but they begin to creep up again around age 70. Older drivers are at a higher risk of being involved in an accident. Seniors are more prone to serious injuries from car accidents, as well.
Senior drivers can save on car insurance costs by completing an approved defensive driving course or opting for pay-per-mile insurance if they no longer drive frequently. In Columbus, car insurance for seniors costs $179 per month for full coverage and $106 for liability-only insurance, on average.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
69
48
State Farm
73
50
COUNTRY Financial
78
54
Allstate
83
58
Mile Auto
88
55
USAA
88
61
Progressive
102
64
GEICO
121
83
Mercury
135
83
Elephant
142
101
Safeco
142
82
AssuranceAmerica
158
93
Nationwide
168
118
Direct Auto
170
101
Liberty Mutual
176
101
Clearcover
179
100
National General
206
100
GAINSCO
236
117
The General
267
160
Bristol West
330
174
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[5] This is largely due to their inexperience behind the wheel. Additional factors, like the presence of other teenagers, distracted driving, or nighttime driving, can increase the likelihood of an accident.
In Columbus, teen drivers pay average monthly rates of $411 for full coverage and $245 for liability only. Fortunately, teens have ways to save on insurance. Look for an insurance company that offers a good student discount, like State Farm. You can also save by buying a safer car and staying on your family insurance plan as long as possible.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Hugo
109
98
COUNTRY Financial
141
97
Auto-Owners
150
104
State Farm
167
115
Allstate
187
131
USAA
187
131
Mile Auto
228
143
GEICO
249
171
Progressive
261
164
Elephant
307
219
Safeco
307
177
Mercury
313
191
Clearcover
355
197
Liberty Mutual
374
215
Nationwide
395
278
Direct Auto
415
247
AssuranceAmerica
422
249
National General
499
242
Foremost
511
430
GAINSCO
530
262
The General
540
323
Infinity
553
307
Bristol West
706
372
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Columbus car insurance quotes by credit tier
Georgia is one of many states that allow insurance companies to consider credit history when determining insurance rates.[6]
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Columbus?
The average cost for full-coverage insurance in Columbus is $230 per month, which is above the national average of $213 per month. But it still falls below the state average of $240 per month.
Many people don’t realize that their ZIP code affects how much they pay for insurance. For example, if you live in an area with higher rates of crime or inclement weather conditions, you can expect to pay more for insurance.
More cities in Georgia
Here’s how Columbus compares to average monthly car insurance rates in other cities in Georgia:
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Columbus, Georgia, car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Columbus, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance.
How much is car insurance in Columbus?
Car insurance in Columbus, Georgia, costs an average of $230 per month for full coverage and $137 per month for liability-only policies, according to Insurify data. Your actual rate can be more or less than the averages, based on your individual rating factors such as age, gender, driving history, credit history, and more.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbus?
Hugo has the lowest car insurance rates for Columbus drivers, with liability-only coverage starting as low as $54 per month. Auto-Owners and State Farm are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in the city, with liability-only rates starting at $62 and $67 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Columbus?
One of the best car insurance companies in Columbus is State Farm. The company has a Superior financial strength rating from AM Best, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, and above-average customer satisfaction ratings.
Other top insurers in Columbus include Auto-Owners, Hugo, and COUNTRY Financial. But you should always shop around and compare quotes from different insurers to make sure you’re finding the best policy for your situation.
What is the minimum car insurance you need in Georgia?
Georgia state law requires drivers to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident in bodily injury liability, as well as $25,000 per incident in property damage liability. Driving without these minimum requirements can result in fines, jail time, and license suspension.
Is Georgia a no-fault state?
No. Georgia is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means the driver at fault for an accident is responsible for paying for injuries or damages they cause.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.