Elizabeth Rivelli es una escritora independiente cubriendo seguros y finanzas personales. Ella tiene conocimiento extensivo de varios tipos de seguros, inclusos los seguros de propiedad y casualidad, la salud, y la vida. Ha realizado trabajos en docenas de publicaciones, incluyendo Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y Insurance.com.
Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.
Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.
When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.
Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Augusta, Georgia, is $186 per month. Drivers in Augusta pay slightly cheaper rates than Georgia’s overall average of $193 per month.
Car insurance rates in Augusta could be less expensive because of the city’s inland location, where severe weather is less common. Additionally, Augusta has a lower population density than some other Georgia cities, like Atlanta.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap car insurance in Augusta.
Datos Breves
Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance in Augusta.
Augusta drivers pay $142 per month for liability insurance and $230 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Full-coverage car insurance in Augusta costs an average of $2,759 per year.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Augusta
Many car insurance companies sell coverage in Augusta. But the best insurer for you will depend on your individual situation. If you’re shopping for car insurance in Augusta, it’s important to compare several companies to find the best option for your insurance needs.
You can start your search with the three companies below; rates shown in the table are statewide rates for Georgia.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Hugo
3.3
$69
$56
Cheap rates
Auto-Owners
4.0
$95
$66
Coverage options
State Farm
4.5
$102
$70
Customer satisfaction
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo
Hugo has some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Augusta. The company operates entirely online and offers more flexible coverage than traditional insurance companies. You can get coverage for as little as three days and pause your coverage when you don’t need it. Three plans are available — Flex, Unlimited Basic, and Unlimited Full — which provide varying amounts of coverage based on your needs. And unlike most insurers, there’s no down payment required and you can pay as you go.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo
If you want to customize your car insurance policy, Auto-Owners is a great insurer to consider. Auto-Owners offers a big selection of add-on insurance coverage, including rental car coverage, accident forgiveness, gap insurance, a common loss deductible waiver, diminished value coverage, and additional expenses coverage. The company also has many discounts, with savings for policy bundling, paying in full, getting a quote in advance, having no prior claims, and insuring a safe vehicle. Additionally, several discounts are available for young drivers.
Ventajas
Good selection of endorsements
Multiple discounts for potential savings
Contras
Must work with an agent to get a quote and buy coverage
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
State Farm stands out for its excellent customer satisfaction. In J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, State Farm was rated above average for overall customer satisfaction in the Southeast region. It also has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, which is the highest score possible. Drivers in Augusta can take advantage of 12 different discounts from State Farm. The company has savings for smart students, accident-free drivers, taking a defensive driving course, insuring a safe vehicle, enrolling in a safe driver rewards program, and several others. But State Farm offers limited endorsements compared to some of its competitors.
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Augusta
Drivers in Augusta can lower their car insurance premiums in a variety of ways. Here are some tips for getting cheap car insurance in Augusta:[1]
Raise your deductibles. For car insurance policies that have a deductible, such as collision insurance, choosing a higher deductible will lower your monthly premium.
Improve your credit. In Georgia, improving your credit may help you get a more affordable auto insurance premium.
Maintain a clean driving record. Most insurers in Augusta offer a discount to people who maintain a clean driving record and have no recent accidents or tickets.
Bundle your policies. You can typically save money on car insurance when you bundle two or more insurance products with the same company, like car insurance and home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Augusta: Hugo
Liability-only insurance is required in Georgia. It covers another person’s bodily injuries and property damage, but it provides no coverage for your injuries or vehicle.
Liability-only coverage in Augusta costs an average of $142 per month.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Augusta for liability-only insurance:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
54
Auto-Owners
63
State Farm
68
COUNTRY Financial
69
Allstate
75
Mile Auto
75
USAA
79
Progressive
92
Safeco
100
Mercury
105
GEICO
109
State Auto
109
Clearcover
111
National General
128
Liberty Mutual
129
AssuranceAmerica
131
Elephant
134
Direct Auto
137
GAINSCO
147
Midvale Home & Auto
160
Nationwide
164
Infinity
184
The General
203
Bristol West
226
Foremost
242
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Augusta: Hugo
Full-coverage car insurance provides more protection than liability-only insurance. A standard full-coverage auto policy includes liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and medical expenses insurance. Full coverage is optional for most drivers, but it’s typically a lender requirement if you lease or finance your car.
Augusta drivers pay a monthly average of $230 for full-coverage insurance.
In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Augusta have cheap auto insurance rates for full coverage:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
61
Auto-Owners
91
State Farm
98
COUNTRY Financial
100
Allstate
108
USAA
114
Mile Auto
119
Progressive
146
Travelers
150
GEICO
159
Mercury
171
Safeco
172
Elephant
187
State Auto
199
Clearcover
201
AssuranceAmerica
222
Midvale Home & Auto
223
Liberty Mutual
224
Direct Auto
230
Nationwide
233
National General
264
Foremost
288
GAINSCO
298
Infinity
331
The General
340
Bristol West
427
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
In Augusta, vehicle owners must carry a minimum amount of car insurance to register their cars and drive legally. The minimum coverage limits are 25/50/25 in liability insurance, which kicks in when you cause an accident that results in someone else’s injuries or property damage.[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
In addition to liability insurance, many drivers in Augusta can benefit from adding endorsements to their policy. Endorsements can fill gaps in your standard policy and provide more peace of mind. Some common add-ons include:
Gap coverage
If you lease or finance your vehicle and have negative equity, gap insurance can be beneficial. If your vehicle gets totaled or stolen, this coverage pays the difference between the car’s value and the amount you still owe.
Accident forgiveness coverage
Accident forgivenesswaives your first at-fault collision so it doesn’t affect your premium. This add-on policy is often only available to drivers with a clean record and accident history.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance coverage helps pay for basic roadside vehicle services, such as flat-tire changes, fuel delivery, battery replacements, and towing.
Georgia Automobile Insurance Plan
Drivers in Augusta who aren’t able to purchase car insurance through the voluntary marketplace can get coverage from the Georgia Automobile Insurance Plan. This plan can be a good alternative for people who have been denied car insurance because of their credit history, vehicle type, or driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having traffic incidents on your record makes you riskier to insure, so insurance companies charge higher rates to offset the increased risk of a claim. But the cost of car insurance for drivers with an incident will also depend on their insurer.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
Drivers with a speeding ticket on their record often pay slightly higher insurance rates than drivers with a clean record. If you get pulled over for speeding, insurers assume that there’s a risk you’ll speed again, which endangers other drivers on the road.
In Augusta, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket is $332 per month for full coverage and $205 per month for liability-only coverage.
These are the cheapest car insurance companies in Augusta for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record:
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Hugo
54
77
Auto-Owners
63
84
State Farm
68
87
COUNTRY Financial
69
91
Allstate
75
97
Mile Auto
75
108
USAA
79
102
Progressive
92
124
Safeco
100
140
Mercury
105
156
GEICO
109
141
Clearcover
111
155
National General
128
167
Liberty Mutual
129
180
AssuranceAmerica
131
181
Elephant
134
175
Direct Auto
137
183
GAINSCO
147
186
Nationwide
164
214
Infinity
184
245
The General
203
273
Bristol West
226
298
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
Getting into an accident can have a significant effect on your car insurance premium, unless you have accident forgiveness. The rate increase after an at-fault accident often depends on the type of accident and severity of the accident, as well as your insurer.
Augusta drivers with an accident pay monthly averages of $214 for liability coverage and $347 for full coverage.
In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Augusta have the cheapest rates for drivers with an at-fault accident:
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Hugo
54
74
Auto-Owners
63
87
State Farm
68
92
COUNTRY Financial
69
98
Allstate
75
103
Mile Auto
75
115
USAA
79
108
Progressive
92
131
Safeco
100
149
Mercury
105
164
GEICO
109
150
Clearcover
111
180
National General
128
179
Liberty Mutual
129
189
AssuranceAmerica
131
187
Elephant
134
186
Direct Auto
137
194
GAINSCO
147
198
Nationwide
164
227
Infinity
184
242
The General
203
288
Bristol West
226
310
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
Augusta drivers with a DUI on their record can expect to see a significant rate increase on their car insurance. A DUI conviction is one of the most serious violations, and people who drive while under the influence are among the riskiest to insure. In fact, some insurers may refuse to renew a client’s car insurance policy after a DUI.
Augusta drivers with a DUI pay $243 per month for minimum-coverage policies. The average cost of a full-coverage policy increases to $393 per month after a DUI.
Below are the cheapest car insurance companies in Augusta for drivers with a DUI:
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Hugo
54
81
Auto-Owners
63
103
State Farm
68
111
COUNTRY Financial
69
112
Allstate
75
122
Mile Auto
75
127
USAA
79
129
Progressive
92
150
Safeco
100
163
Mercury
105
175
GEICO
109
178
Clearcover
111
181
National General
128
208
Liberty Mutual
129
210
AssuranceAmerica
131
213
Elephant
134
218
Direct Auto
137
223
GAINSCO
147
239
Nationwide
164
267
Infinity
184
300
The General
203
331
Bristol West
226
368
Foremost
242
394
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Senior drivers in Augusta usually pay slightly higher rates for car insurance compared to middle-aged adults. In general, car insurance premiums start to decrease around age 35 but increase again around age 70. Because older drivers are more likely to have changes in vision, mobility, and cognitive ability that can lead to unsafe driving, insurers consider them to be higher-risk.[3]
Senior drivers in Augusta pay $110 per month, on average, for liability-only insurance.
Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Augusta for senior drivers:
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
70
48
State Farm
74
51
COUNTRY Financial
79
55
Allstate
85
59
Mile Auto
89
56
USAA
89
61
Progressive
102
64
GEICO
122
84
Mercury
136
83
Safeco
142
83
Elephant
143
103
AssuranceAmerica
160
95
Nationwide
170
120
Direct Auto
173
103
Liberty Mutual
179
103
Clearcover
182
101
National General
208
101
GAINSCO
238
118
The General
270
161
Bristol West
333
176
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo
Teen drivers pay the highest car insurance rates in Augusta. Data shows that teen drivers have a higher risk of accidents than any other age group and are more likely to make critical driving errors that can lead to serious collisions.[4] Because teens lack experience behind the wheel, they pay the most expensive insurance premiums.
Car insurance for Augusta teens costs $253 per month for liability coverage and $411 for full coverage, on average.
But teen drivers can save money on car insurance in a few ways. For example, staying on a parent’s policy is cheaper than getting an individual policy. Additionally, many insurers offer discounts for young drivers who get good grades in school or enroll in a safe driver rewards program, like Steer Clear from State Farm.
These companies offer the cheapest car insurance for teens in Augusta:
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Hugo
110
98
COUNTRY Financial
142
98
Auto-Owners
152
105
State Farm
169
117
USAA
189
131
Allstate
191
132
Mile Auto
230
145
GEICO
252
173
Progressive
263
166
Safeco
308
179
Elephant
311
223
Mercury
315
193
Clearcover
360
199
Liberty Mutual
379
218
Nationwide
401
282
Direct Auto
421
251
AssuranceAmerica
428
253
National General
503
244
Foremost
516
434
GAINSCO
536
264
The General
546
326
Infinity
558
310
Bristol West
713
377
Augusta car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Georgia, insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores to calculate premiums. That means your credit history can affect the cost of your auto insurance. Because people with poor credit are considered riskier to insure, they usually pay higher premiums than drivers with good credit.
Below, you can see the average cost of car insurance in Augusta by credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Augusta?
Car insurance is more expensive in Augusta compared to the U.S. national average. The overall average monthly premium in Augusta is $186, and the national average premium is $158 per month.
One reason behind Augusta’s high car insurance premiums is the number of uninsured drivers in the state. Georgia is No. 7 in the U.S. for the highest number of uninsured drivers.[5]
More cities in Georgia
The average cost of auto insurance depends on your city and ZIP code. Augusta’s average premiums fall somewhere in the middle compared to other large cities in Georgia.
For example, the average cost of car insurance in Atlanta is $231 per month, which makes it one of the most expensive cities in the state for car insurance. Macon residents also pay high premiums, with an average rate of $254 per month.
In the table below, you can see the average cost of car insurance in some of the largest cities in Georgia:
Augusta car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for affordable insurance in Augusta, Georgia, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Augusta?
Car insurance in Augusta costs $142 per month for liability coverage and $230 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Augusta?
With monthly liability rates as low as $54, Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Augusta. Other affordable insurers in the city include Auto-Owners and State Farm, with respective monthly liability rates of $63 and $68.
But the cheapest company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Augusta?
With an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Augusta.
Other top insurers in the city include Auto-Owners and Hugo. But you should compare quotes from at least three insurers to find the best coverage for you.
How much is car insurance per month in Georgia?
Car insurance in Georgia costs an average of $146 per month for liability coverage and $240 per month for full coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
