Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record, such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and other traffic violations, usually pay higher car insurance rates than people with a clean record. More serious violations, like driving under the influence, often have the biggest effect on rates.

Having traffic incidents on your record makes you riskier to insure, so insurance companies charge higher rates to offset the increased risk of a claim. But the cost of car insurance for drivers with an incident will also depend on their insurer.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Drivers with a speeding ticket on their record often pay slightly higher insurance rates than drivers with a clean record. If you get pulled over for speeding, insurers assume that there’s a risk you’ll speed again, which endangers other drivers on the road.

In Augusta, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket is $332 per month for full coverage and $205 per month for liability-only coverage.

These are the cheapest car insurance companies in Augusta for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record:

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Hugo 54 77 Auto-Owners 63 84 State Farm 68 87 COUNTRY Financial 69 91 Allstate 75 97 Mile Auto 75 108 USAA 79 102 Progressive 92 124 Safeco 100 140 Mercury 105 156 GEICO 109 141 Clearcover 111 155 National General 128 167 Liberty Mutual 129 180 AssuranceAmerica 131 181 Elephant 134 175 Direct Auto 137 183 GAINSCO 147 186 Nationwide 164 214 Infinity 184 245 The General 203 273 Bristol West 226 298

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Getting into an accident can have a significant effect on your car insurance premium, unless you have accident forgiveness. The rate increase after an at-fault accident often depends on the type of accident and severity of the accident, as well as your insurer.

Augusta drivers with an accident pay monthly averages of $214 for liability coverage and $347 for full coverage.

In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Augusta have the cheapest rates for drivers with an at-fault accident:

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Hugo 54 74 Auto-Owners 63 87 State Farm 68 92 COUNTRY Financial 69 98 Allstate 75 103 Mile Auto 75 115 USAA 79 108 Progressive 92 131 Safeco 100 149 Mercury 105 164 GEICO 109 150 Clearcover 111 180 National General 128 179 Liberty Mutual 129 189 AssuranceAmerica 131 187 Elephant 134 186 Direct Auto 137 194 GAINSCO 147 198 Nationwide 164 227 Infinity 184 242 The General 203 288 Bristol West 226 310

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Augusta drivers with a DUI on their record can expect to see a significant rate increase on their car insurance. A DUI conviction is one of the most serious violations, and people who drive while under the influence are among the riskiest to insure. In fact, some insurers may refuse to renew a client’s car insurance policy after a DUI.

Augusta drivers with a DUI pay $243 per month for minimum-coverage policies. The average cost of a full-coverage policy increases to $393 per month after a DUI.

Below are the cheapest car insurance companies in Augusta for drivers with a DUI: