Cheapest Auto Insurance in Augusta, Georgia (2024)

Hugo is the cheapest car insurance company in Augusta, with monthly liability rates as low as $54.

Elizabeth Rivelli
Escrito porElizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

Elizabeth Rivelli es una escritora independiente cubriendo seguros y finanzas personales. Ella tiene conocimiento extensivo de varios tipos de seguros, inclusos los seguros de propiedad y casualidad, la salud, y la vida. Ha realizado trabajos en docenas de publicaciones, incluyendo Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y Insurance.com.

Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

The overall average cost of car insurance in Augusta, Georgia, is $186 per month. Drivers in Augusta pay slightly cheaper rates than Georgia’s overall average of $193 per month.

Car insurance rates in Augusta could be less expensive because of the city’s inland location, where severe weather is less common. Additionally, Augusta has a lower population density than some other Georgia cities, like Atlanta.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap car insurance in Augusta.

Datos Breves

  • Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance in Augusta.

  • Augusta drivers pay $142 per month for liability insurance and $230 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Full-coverage car insurance in Augusta costs an average of $2,759 per year.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Augusta

Many car insurance companies sell coverage in Augusta. But the best insurer for you will depend on your individual situation. If you’re shopping for car insurance in Augusta, it’s important to compare several companies to find the best option for your insurance needs.

You can start your search with the three companies below; rates shown in the table are statewide rates for Georgia.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Hugo3.3$69$56Cheap rates
Auto-Owners4.0$95$66Coverage options
State Farm4.5$102$70Customer satisfaction
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Hugo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$61/mo

Hugo has some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Augusta. The company operates entirely online and offers more flexible coverage than traditional insurance companies. You can get coverage for as little as three days and pause your coverage when you don’t need it. Three plans are available — Flex, Unlimited Basic, and Unlimited Full — which provide varying amounts of coverage based on your needs. And unlike most insurers, there’s no down payment required and you can pay as you go.

Ventajas

  • No down payment required

  • Flexible payment options and coverage

Contras

  • No in-person agents

  • Few endorsements and discounts

Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

Best insurer for coverage options: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo

If you want to customize your car insurance policy, Auto-Owners is a great insurer to consider. Auto-Owners offers a big selection of add-on insurance coverage, including rental car coverage, accident forgiveness, gap insurance, a common loss deductible waiver, diminished value coverage, and additional expenses coverage. The company also has many discounts, with savings for policy bundling, paying in full, getting a quote in advance, having no prior claims, and insuring a safe vehicle. Additionally, several discounts are available for young drivers.

Ventajas

  • Good selection of endorsements

  • Multiple discounts for potential savings

Contras

  • Must work with an agent to get a quote and buy coverage

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo

State Farm stands out for its excellent customer satisfaction. In J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, State Farm was rated above average for overall customer satisfaction in the Southeast region. It also has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, which is the highest score possible. Drivers in Augusta can take advantage of 12 different discounts from State Farm. The company has savings for smart students, accident-free drivers, taking a defensive driving course, insuring a safe vehicle, enrolling in a safe driver rewards program, and several others. But State Farm offers limited endorsements compared to some of its competitors.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated for overall customer satisfaction

  • Good selection of discounts

Contras

  • Few endorsements available

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance to most drivers

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Augusta

Drivers in Augusta can lower their car insurance premiums in a variety of ways. Here are some tips for getting cheap car insurance in Augusta:[1]

  • Raise your deductibles. For car insurance policies that have a deductible, such as collision insurance, choosing a higher deductible will lower your monthly premium.

  • Improve your credit. In Georgia, improving your credit may help you get a more affordable auto insurance premium.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Most insurers in Augusta offer a discount to people who maintain a clean driving record and have no recent accidents or tickets.

  • Bundle your policies. You can typically save money on car insurance when you bundle two or more insurance products with the same company, like car insurance and home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Augusta: Hugo

Liability-only insurance is required in Georgia. It covers another person’s bodily injuries and property damage, but it provides no coverage for your injuries or vehicle.

Liability-only coverage in Augusta costs an average of $142 per month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Augusta for liability-only insurance:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo54
Auto-Owners63
State Farm68
COUNTRY Financial69
Allstate75
Mile Auto75
USAA79
Progressive92
Safeco100
Mercury105
GEICO109
State Auto109
Clearcover111
National General128
Liberty Mutual129
AssuranceAmerica131
Elephant134
Direct Auto137
GAINSCO147
Midvale Home & Auto160
Nationwide164
Infinity184
The General203
Bristol West226
Foremost242
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Augusta: Hugo

Full-coverage car insurance provides more protection than liability-only insurance. A standard full-coverage auto policy includes liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and medical expenses insurance. Full coverage is optional for most drivers, but it’s typically a lender requirement if you lease or finance your car.

Augusta drivers pay a monthly average of $230 for full-coverage insurance.

In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Augusta have cheap auto insurance rates for full coverage:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo61
Auto-Owners91
State Farm98
COUNTRY Financial100
Allstate108
USAA114
Mile Auto119
Progressive146
Travelers150
GEICO159
Mercury171
Safeco172
Elephant187
State Auto199
Clearcover201
AssuranceAmerica222
Midvale Home & Auto223
Liberty Mutual224
Direct Auto230
Nationwide233
National General264
Foremost288
GAINSCO298
Infinity331
The General340
Bristol West427
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Augusta car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

In Augusta, vehicle owners must carry a minimum amount of car insurance to register their cars and drive legally. The minimum coverage limits are 25/50/25 in liability insurance, which kicks in when you cause an accident that results in someone else’s injuries or property damage.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to liability insurance, many drivers in Augusta can benefit from adding endorsements to their policy. Endorsements can fill gaps in your standard policy and provide more peace of mind. Some common add-ons include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you lease or finance your vehicle and have negative equity, gap insurance can be beneficial. If your vehicle gets totaled or stolen, this coverage pays the difference between the car’s value and the amount you still owe.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness coverage

    Accident forgiveness waives your first at-fault collision so it doesn’t affect your premium. This add-on policy is often only available to drivers with a clean record and accident history.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage helps pay for basic roadside vehicle services, such as flat-tire changes, fuel delivery, battery replacements, and towing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/38ee27af9e/states_georgia.svg

    Georgia Automobile Insurance Plan

    Drivers in Augusta who aren’t able to purchase car insurance through the voluntary marketplace can get coverage from the Georgia Automobile Insurance Plan. This plan can be a good alternative for people who have been denied car insurance because of their credit history, vehicle type, or driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record, such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and other traffic violations, usually pay higher car insurance rates than people with a clean record. More serious violations, like driving under the influence, often have the biggest effect on rates.

Having traffic incidents on your record makes you riskier to insure, so insurance companies charge higher rates to offset the increased risk of a claim. But the cost of car insurance for drivers with an incident will also depend on their insurer.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Drivers with a speeding ticket on their record often pay slightly higher insurance rates than drivers with a clean record. If you get pulled over for speeding, insurers assume that there’s a risk you’ll speed again, which endangers other drivers on the road.

In Augusta, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket is $332 per month for full coverage and $205 per month for liability-only coverage.

These are the cheapest car insurance companies in Augusta for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Hugo5477
Auto-Owners6384
State Farm6887
COUNTRY Financial6991
Allstate7597
Mile Auto75108
USAA79102
Progressive92124
Safeco100140
Mercury105156
GEICO109141
Clearcover111155
National General128167
Liberty Mutual129180
AssuranceAmerica131181
Elephant134175
Direct Auto137183
GAINSCO147186
Nationwide164214
Infinity184245
The General203273
Bristol West226298
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Getting into an accident can have a significant effect on your car insurance premium, unless you have accident forgiveness. The rate increase after an at-fault accident often depends on the type of accident and severity of the accident, as well as your insurer.

Augusta drivers with an accident pay monthly averages of $214 for liability coverage and $347 for full coverage.

In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Augusta have the cheapest rates for drivers with an at-fault accident:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Hugo5474
Auto-Owners6387
State Farm6892
COUNTRY Financial6998
Allstate75103
Mile Auto75115
USAA79108
Progressive92131
Safeco100149
Mercury105164
GEICO109150
Clearcover111180
National General128179
Liberty Mutual129189
AssuranceAmerica131187
Elephant134186
Direct Auto137194
GAINSCO147198
Nationwide164227
Infinity184242
The General203288
Bristol West226310
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Augusta drivers with a DUI on their record can expect to see a significant rate increase on their car insurance. A DUI conviction is one of the most serious violations, and people who drive while under the influence are among the riskiest to insure. In fact, some insurers may refuse to renew a client’s car insurance policy after a DUI.

Augusta drivers with a DUI pay $243 per month for minimum-coverage policies. The average cost of a full-coverage policy increases to $393 per month after a DUI.

Below are the cheapest car insurance companies in Augusta for drivers with a DUI:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Hugo5481
Auto-Owners63103
State Farm68111
COUNTRY Financial69112
Allstate75122
Mile Auto75127
USAA79129
Progressive92150
Safeco100163
Mercury105175
GEICO109178
Clearcover111181
National General128208
Liberty Mutual129210
AssuranceAmerica131213
Elephant134218
Direct Auto137223
GAINSCO147239
Nationwide164267
Infinity184300
The General203331
Bristol West226368
Foremost242394
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Senior drivers in Augusta usually pay slightly higher rates for car insurance compared to middle-aged adults. In general, car insurance premiums start to decrease around age 35 but increase again around age 70. Because older drivers are more likely to have changes in vision, mobility, and cognitive ability that can lead to unsafe driving, insurers consider them to be higher-risk.[3]

Senior drivers in Augusta pay $110 per month, on average, for liability-only insurance.

Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Augusta for senior drivers:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Auto-Owners7048
State Farm7451
COUNTRY Financial7955
Allstate8559
Mile Auto8956
USAA8961
Progressive10264
GEICO12284
Mercury13683
Safeco14283
Elephant143103
AssuranceAmerica16095
Nationwide170120
Direct Auto173103
Liberty Mutual179103
Clearcover182101
National General208101
GAINSCO238118
The General270161
Bristol West333176
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo

Teen drivers pay the highest car insurance rates in Augusta. Data shows that teen drivers have a higher risk of accidents than any other age group and are more likely to make critical driving errors that can lead to serious collisions.[4] Because teens lack experience behind the wheel, they pay the most expensive insurance premiums.

Car insurance for Augusta teens costs $253 per month for liability coverage and $411 for full coverage, on average.

But teen drivers can save money on car insurance in a few ways. For example, staying on a parent’s policy is cheaper than getting an individual policy. Additionally, many insurers offer discounts for young drivers who get good grades in school or enroll in a safe driver rewards program, like Steer Clear from State Farm.

These companies offer the cheapest car insurance for teens in Augusta:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Hugo11098
COUNTRY Financial14298
Auto-Owners152105
State Farm169117
USAA189131
Allstate191132
Mile Auto230145
GEICO252173
Progressive263166
Safeco308179
Elephant311223
Mercury315193
Clearcover360199
Liberty Mutual379218
Nationwide401282
Direct Auto421251
AssuranceAmerica428253
National General503244
Foremost516434
GAINSCO536264
The General546326
Infinity558310
Bristol West713377
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Augusta car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Georgia, insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores to calculate premiums. That means your credit history can affect the cost of your auto insurance. Because people with poor credit are considered riskier to insure, they usually pay higher premiums than drivers with good credit.

Below, you can see the average cost of car insurance in Augusta by credit tier:

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Augusta?

Car insurance is more expensive in Augusta compared to the U.S. national average. The overall average monthly premium in Augusta is $186, and the national average premium is $158 per month.

One reason behind Augusta’s high car insurance premiums is the number of uninsured drivers in the state. Georgia is No. 7 in the U.S. for the highest number of uninsured drivers.[5]

More cities in Georgia

The average cost of auto insurance depends on your city and ZIP code. Augusta’s average premiums fall somewhere in the middle compared to other large cities in Georgia.

For example, the average cost of car insurance in Atlanta is $231 per month, which makes it one of the most expensive cities in the state for car insurance. Macon residents also pay high premiums, with an average rate of $254 per month.

In the table below, you can see the average cost of car insurance in some of the largest cities in Georgia:

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Alpharetta$162$207
Athens$133$223
Atlanta$204$257
Columbus$137$230
Marietta$159$223
Savannah$178$265
Warner Robins$145$233
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Augusta car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for affordable insurance in Augusta, Georgia, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Augusta?

    Car insurance in Augusta costs $142 per month for liability coverage and $230 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Augusta?

    With monthly liability rates as low as $54, Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Augusta. Other affordable insurers in the city include Auto-Owners and State Farm, with respective monthly liability rates of $63 and $68.

    But the cheapest company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Augusta?

    With an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Augusta.

    Other top insurers in the city include Auto-Owners and Hugo. But you should compare quotes from at least three insurers to find the best coverage for you.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Georgia?

    Car insurance in Georgia costs an average of $146 per month for liability coverage and $240 per month for full coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  2. Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "Auto Insurance."
  3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
