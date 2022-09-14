>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Pompano Beach, Florida (2024)

With a monthly liability-only rate of $82, State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Pompano Beach.

Jessica Martel
Escrito porJessica Martel
Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel

Jessica es escritora independiente, investigadora profesional y madre de dos niños revoltosos. Se especializa en finanzas personales, mujeres y dinero, y educación financiera. A Jessica le fascina la psicología del dinero y lo que impulsa a la gente a tomar importantes decisiones financieras. Tiene una maestría en Psicología de la Investigación Cognitiva.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average monthly cost of auto insurance in Pompano Beach is $305, much higher than the state average of $257 and the national average of $158, according to Insurify data.

Florida’s high risk for severe weather events — including hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding — contributes to its elevated insurance costs. As a popular tourist destination, Pompano Beach also has busy roads, which increases the risk of accidents and car insurance claims.

Here’s what you should know about comparing car insurance quotes and finding affordable coverage in Pompano Beach.

Datos Breves

  • Liability-only coverage in Pompano Beach costs an average of $253 per month, and full coverage costs $358 per month.

  • Pompano Beach drivers pay an average of $4,291 per year for full-coverage car insurance.

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer the cheapest car insurance in Pompano Beach.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Pompano Beach

If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance policy in Pompano Beach, it’s a good idea to compare multiple insurance companies.

The cost of insurance can vary among insurers and also depends on a variety of personal factors including your age, gender, location, crime rate, driving history, and the type and amount of insurance you want. The best coverage and insurance company for you will depend on your individual needs, budget, and situation.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$81$70Affordable rates
GEICO4.2$83$72Discounts
Hugo3.3$103$77Pay-as-you-go coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordable rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$95/mo

State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the U.S. by market share and has been in the insurance industry for more than 100 years. In addition to a variety of insurance products — including home insurance, life insurance, health insurance, and business insurance — it also offers banking and investment products.

If you’re looking for a company with great service, J.D. Power rated State Farm fifth for overall customer satisfaction and first in providing a satisfying insurance-shopping experience.

Ventajas

  • Some of the most affordable auto insurance premiums for liability and full coverage in Pompano Beach

  • Wide selection of available coverages

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Not as many discounts as some competitors

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo

GEICO is the second-largest insurance company in the country by market share and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. In addition to car insurance, GEICO offers homeowners, renters, life, business, and travel insurance. 

The company also offers a variety of car insurance discounts, including multi-policy, defensive driving, good student, military, and new-car discounts.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Rideshare insurance not available

  • Gap insurance coverage not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for pay-as-you-go coverage: Hugo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$92/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

Hugo is a newer insurance company, founded in 2021. Hugo gives you the opportunity to pay for insurance only when you need it.

With Hugo micropayments, you can buy as little as three days of insurance at a time. Hugo gives customers who don’t drive every day and are working with a small budget the opportunity to pay as they go.

The company doesn’t charge up-front fees or a down payment to get coverage. While Hugo is currently available in only 13 states, it’s available in Florida. But it may not be for everyone — people with leased or financed cars won’t be able to use Hugo’s option to turn coverage off and on.

Ventajas

  • Budget-friendly with micropayment options

  • No down payment or up-front fees

Contras

  • Available in only 13 states

  • Limited insurance options

Read our Hugo review
Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Pompano Beach

How much you pay for car insurance in Pompano Beach depends on several factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, the car you drive, your driving history, and the type of auto insurance coverage you need.[1]

If you want to save money on the best insurance coverage, consider the following tips:

  • Keep a clean driving record. A clean record with no tickets, accidents, or other incidents can help keep your premiums low.

  • Increase your deductible. Increasing your collision or comprehensive deductible can help lower your rates. But make sure you can afford your deductible if you need to file a claim.

  • Drive a safe car. In some cases, driving a car with high-quality safety equipment can help you qualify for discounts on your insurance premiums.

  • Compare insurance companies. Taking time to get quotes from several insurance companies can help you find the lowest prices and best company for your unique needs.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Pompano Beach

Liability-only rates start at $82 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Pompano Beach: State Farm

Most states require drivers to have liability-only coverage. Liability-only coverage typically includes bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability.

Bodily injury insurance covers the injuries of someone else if you hurt them in an at-fault auto accident. Property damage insurance pays for damages that you cause to another person’s car or property, such as a fence or signpost.

Liability-only car insurance in Pompano Beach, Florida, costs an average of $253 per month. The table below outlines some average monthly quotes for liability-only car insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm82
GEICO85
Hugo92
Allstate143
Safeco157
Mile Auto160
Travelers170
Mercury178
Liberty Mutual187
Direct Auto191
Midvale Home & Auto212
Progressive216
Infinity242
Foremost254
Dairyland257
AssuranceAmerica281
Bristol West332
National General371
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Pompano Beach: State Farm

If you want to ensure you and your vehicle are covered if you cause an accident, you can purchase additional car insurance. Full-coverage insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance. Unlike liability-only insurance, full-coverage insurance covers damage to your vehicle and any injuries you suffer.

Full-coverage car insurance in Pompano Beach costs $358 per month, on average. The following table highlights the cheapest average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm95
GEICO98
Hugo104
Allstate166
Travelers199
Mercury208
Safeco214
Mile Auto222
GAINSCO261
Infinity282
Liberty Mutual286
Midvale Home & Auto305
Direct Auto306
Progressive306
National General373
Foremost374
AssuranceAmerica384
Dairyland458
Bristol West475
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Pompano Beach car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Before you can register your vehicle in the state of Florida, you must show proof of personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability (PDL) insurance. PIP insurance will cover 80% of medical expenses that result from a covered injury, up to $10,000.[2]

Florida is one of 12 no-fault states, which means you’ll use your own insurance to cover you and your passengers, regardless of who caused a car accident.[3] PDL insurance covers the cost of damages to another driver’s vehicle or property if you cause an accident.

You must have the minimum coverage outlined below — even if you aren’t driving your vehicle — and you must surrender your license plate before canceling your insurance coverage.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection $10,000
Property damage liability$10,000

You can also purchase additional coverage for more financial protection, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance provides coverage for theft and damage to your vehicle that isn’t caused by an accident, such as vandalism, fire, hail, or flood.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers you if you cause a collision with a car or another object, such as a tree or sign post.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance. Underinsured motorist insurance covers you if the other driver doesn’t have enough insurance to pay for the accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Maintaining a clean driving record can help keep your insurance premiums low. Having incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations can cause your insurance to increase because insurance companies see you as a higher risk.[4]

The table below shows how different driving incidents can affect your monthly car insurance rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm8294102124
GEICO8599107129
Hugo92119116128
Allstate143166179216
Safeco157200216238
Mile Auto160209226252
Travelers170202216257
Mercury178242257277
Liberty Mutual187236253283
Direct Auto191230248289
Progressive216263282327
Infinity242291290366
Dairyland257310330389
AssuranceAmerica281351369425
Bristol West332395417503
National General371435475562
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age also affects your cost of car insurance. Teen drivers pay the most expensive insurance premiums because they lack years of experience and pose the highest level of risk, with a crash rate almost four times as high as drivers 20 and older.[5]

Car insurance rates typically decrease around age 35 but increase again around age 70 as senior drivers’ cognitive and visual abilities often begin to decline.[6] 

The following table shows average monthly quotes for Pompano Beach drivers of different ages.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$553
20s$411
30s$358
40s$345
50s$321
60s$297
70s$309

Shop for Car Insurance in Pompano Beach, FL

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Pompano Beach car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Florida, insurance companies can use your credit history as one of the factors in determining monthly premiums. Insurance companies use credit-based insurance scores to help predict the likelihood that you’ll file a claim. Industry data shows that people with excellent or good credit are less likely to file a claim than people with poor credit

The table below provides average monthly insurance quotes for drivers in different credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Pompano Beach car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance coverage in Pompano Beach, Florida, this additional information may help as you research your options.

  • How much is car insurance in Pompano Beach?

    Car insurance in Pompano Beach costs $253 per month for liability coverage and $358 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Pompano Beach?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Pompano Beach, with a monthly liability-only rate of $82. GEICO and Hugo also offer affordable liability coverage, with respective monthly rates of $85 and $92.

    But the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, driving record, chosen coverage levels, and type of car you drive.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Pompano Beach?

    With an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, and competitive rates, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Pompano Beach.

    Other top insurers include GEICO and Hugo.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  2. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: No-fault auto insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Teenagers."
  6. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older Drivers."
Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel

Jessica es escritora independiente, investigadora profesional y madre de dos niños revoltosos. Se especializa en finanzas personales, mujeres y dinero, y educación financiera. A Jessica le fascina la psicología del dinero y lo que impulsa a la gente a tomar importantes decisiones financieras. Tiene una maestría en Psicología de la Investigación Cognitiva.

Más información
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley CoxManaging Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers