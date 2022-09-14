>Seguros de Autos>Connecticut

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Stamford, Connecticut (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Stamford, with minimum-coverage policies starting at $57 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Connecticut

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $59/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Connecticut.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average monthly cost for full-coverage car insurance in Stamford, Connecticut, is $338, compared to the state average of $343 and the national average of $213. 

Stamford may see cheaper premiums compared to other Connecticut cities because it experiences fewer crashes than major cities with similar population sizes.[1] But Connecticut’s vulnerability to severe weather, increased accident rates across the state, and persistent traffic congestion contribute to higher insurance costs for all residents. 

Comparing car insurance rates from multiple insurance companies can help Stamford drivers find the most affordable coverage for their needs.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm is the cheapest insurer for both liability-only and full-coverage car insurance in Stamford, Insurify data shows.

  • GEICO and USAA are the second- and third-cheapest car insurance companies in Stamford.

  • Stamford had the second-lowest rate of fatal injuries among large Connecticut cities between 2020 and 2023, according to state data.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Stamford 

For many drivers in Stamford, State Farm, GEICO, and USAA offer competitive rates. You can see different rates on your auto insurance policy based on a number of factors. For example, your driving record is an indicator of your risk of filing a claim. The higher your risk level is, the more expensive your rates will be.

Your policy’s coverage type and amount also affect your premium. While comprehensive or specialized coverages increase your protection, you’ll have to pay more for them than for a policy with only minimum coverage.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$98$59Mileage-based insurance
GEICO4.2$120$72Drivers with clean records
USAA4.5$133$80Military families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for mileage-based insurance: State Farm

Drivers in Connecticut travel approximately 11,122 miles per year, which is lower than the national average. Stamford has a robust transit system and infrastructure that’s designed for easy cycling and walking.

Low-mileage drivers can get a discount through State Farm’s usage-based program, Drive Safe & Save. You can score up to 30% in savings for safe driving through the program.

Ventajas

  • Largest insurance company by market share

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for drivers with clean records: GEICO

In 2022, Stamford experienced 4,197 crashes, lower than other major cities in Connecticut. People with good driving records can save money with GEICO through various discounts.

For example, GEICO offers up to 22% off your policy if you remain accident-free for at least five years. GEICO’s telematics program, DriveEasy, also saves you up to 25% on your premium for safe driving.

Ventajas

  • Many discounts and coverage options

  • Competitive rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

Contras

  • Rideshare and gap insurance not available

  • Limited insurance agent network

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

If you’re one of 36,000 active-duty military members, reservists, or qualifying family members in Connecticut, consider USAA for your auto insurance needs. USAA has an excellent record of claims satisfaction and has high marks in financial strength. It also received above-average ratings for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power in all 11 regions surveyed.

Ventajas

  • Discount of up to 30% for safe driving

  • Affordable premiums and many discounts

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their immediate family

  • No 24/7 live customer service

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Stamford

Factors like location, age, gender, marital status, and driving history influence your car insurance premium. The good news is that you don’t have to settle for the first price you get.

If you live in Connecticut, here are several ways to get a car insurance policy in your budget:

  • Compare prices. If you’re not shopping around regularly, you may not get the lowest rates on your auto policy. It’s a good idea to look for car insurance at least once a year to find the best rates. Using a quote-comparison tool can expedite the process.

  • Maintain or improve your driving record. Your driving record indicates how likely you are to get in an accident and file a claim. As a result, it affects the car insurance rates you receive. If you have a moving violation like an at-fault accident, investing in a defensive driving course could improve your confidence on the road.

  • Seek discounts. Review your insurer’s website or call your insurance agent for discounts you may qualify for. A popular discount is the multi-policy discount, which saves you more if you buy multiple insurance products from the same company. For example, you can bundle your auto insurance with your home insurance and renters insurance policy for a discount.

  • Increase your deductible. A deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance company pays your claim. Choosing a higher deductible leads to cheaper premiums. If you opt for a higher deductible, be sure to save up for it in case you have to file a claim.

  • Consider pay-per-mile insurance. Pay-per-mile insurance calculates your premiums based on how many miles you drive. If you clock fewer miles than the average driver, it could save you more money than a traditional full-coverage policy.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Stamford: State Farm

Like most states, Connecticut requires all drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance. If you cause an accident, your liability coverage pays for the other driver’s property damages and injuries. It doesn’t cover your losses.

In Stamford, the average cost of liability car insurance is $173 per month. Here are liability-only quotes from some top insurers in Stamford.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm57
GEICO69
USAA77
Safeco81
Midvale Home & Auto90
Liberty Mutual102
Progressive106
Travelers113
Nationwide124
Allstate131
CSAA136
Direct Auto195
Foremost232
Bristol West235
Amica277
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Stamford: State Farm

While your liability car insurance takes care of other drivers’ damages, full-coverage car insurance takes care of yours. If you’re in a car accident, full coverage can pay to repair or replace your vehicle, regardless of who’s at fault.

While buying liability-only insurance can save you a good amount of money, it’s likely not enough coverage to protect you if you’re in an accident. Drivers who commute regularly and live in an area with high-risk factors should carry full-coverage insurance. If you lease or finance your car, most lenders will require you to carry collision and comprehensive coverage.

The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in Stamford sits at $338. Below, you’ll find the cost of full-coverage policies with different car insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm94
GEICO115
USAA128
State Auto142
Safeco144
Travelers152
Liberty Mutual177
Nationwide177
Progressive178
Midvale Home & Auto181
CSAA188
Allstate220
Foremost243
Direct Auto313
Bristol West385
Amica463
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Stamford car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Connecticut

Connecticut is an at-fault state, so if you cause an accident, your insurer is responsible for paying the affected party’s medical bills and property damage.

Connecticut requires drivers to carry the following coverages:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability coverage $25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident 
Property damage liability coverage$25,000 per accident 
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident 

Insurance professionals typically recommend you carry more than your state’s minimum amount of coverage for better financial protection. Here are some optional coverages to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you collide with another car or object, like a fence or mailbox, your insurer will pay to repair or replace your vehicle, regardless of fault. Collision coverage is part of a full-coverage policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your car sustains damages or losses due to a severe weather event, theft, vandalism, falling objects, or animal collisions, this insurance covers repairs or replacement. Comprehensive insurance is included in a full-coverage policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    If your car is being repaired due to a covered accident, this coverage pays for a rental car so you can get around.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    If you’re stuck on the side of the road, roadside assistance can be your lifeline. It covers towing, battery jump-starting, fuel delivery, locksmith services, and more, so you can get back on the road.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations will increase your car insurance rates. Moving violations indicate you have a higher risk of filing a claim, and insurers adjust rates accordingly.

For example, the average monthly cost of liability-only car insurance for a Stamford driver with a clean record is $173, according to Insurify data. Speeding tickets boost that average to $235 per month. And a DUI has the biggest effect, raising the monthly average to $263.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm57707287
GEICO698688106
USAA779698118
Safeco81110113124
Liberty Mutual102138140157
Progressive106138141163
Travelers113144146173
Nationwide124157160190
Allstate131163167201
CSAA136176184209
Direct Auto195252258299
Bristol West235300300361
Amica277400401407
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Teen drivers pay the highest insurance rates due to their lack of experience behind the wheel and higher risk of getting into an accident. As you age and gain more experience, your insurance rates will drop.

Rates tend to drop around age 25, assuming you have a clean record. Rates begin to increase again around 70, as age-related changes to vision and reflexes put senior drivers at greater risk of accidents.

The table below shows average liability-only rates for Stamford drivers based on age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$590
20s$386
30s$303
40s$291
50s$254
60s$228
70s$232

Stamford car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Connecticut, insurance companies can consider your credit history when determining your rates. Insurance industry data shows that drivers with excellent or good credit scores file fewer claims. By contrast, drivers with poor credit scores file more.[3] Drivers with better credit scores will see better rates on their policy.

The following chart illustrates average monthly quotes for Stamford drivers based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Stamford car insurance FAQs

Many factors, including location, affect car insurance rates. Understanding your rating factors can help ensure you find the coverage you need at the best price available to you. To help you get started, here are answers to some commonly asked questions about Stamford car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Stamford?

    On average, Stamford drivers pay $338 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $173 for liability only, Insurify data shows. But your rates may be higher or lower than the city average, depending on many factors, including your age, gender, and driving history.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Stamford?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance for Stamford drivers, with minimum-coverage rates starting at $57 per month.

    Stamford drivers can also find affordable coverage through the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurers, GEICO and USAA, which offer liability coverage as low as $69 and $77 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Stamford?

    Many good companies offer car insurance in Stamford, but State Farm, GEICO, and USAA are among the best. All three have better-than-average ratings in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, meaning you’re more likely to have a good experience working with these companies. 

    All three offer competitive rates for Connecticut drivers, too. For example, GEICO’s average quote for liability-only coverage in Connecticut is $72 per month.

  • How much is car insurance in CT per month?

    Car insurance in Connecticut costs $343 per month for full coverage and $195 for liability-only policies on average, Insurify data shows. By comparison, the national average cost of full coverage is $213 per month, and liability coverage is $104 monthly.

  • Why is car insurance so high in Connecticut?

    Many factors contribute to Connecticut’s higher car insurance costs. The state’s relatively high population density means more congestion on the roads and a higher risk of accident claims. Also, Connecticut’s fatality rate (1.13 in 2023) is higher than the rates in neighboring states like New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Vermont.[4]

    A high median income may also mean Connecticut residents are more likely to buy more expensive vehicles that are more costly to repair or replace.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. City of Stamford. "Vision Zero Crash Dashboard."
  2. Connecticut Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance Coverage Information."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Early Estimate of Motor Vehicle Traffic Fatalities For the First Half (January–June) of 2023."
