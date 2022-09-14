>Seguros de Autos>Connecticut

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Bridgeport, Connecticut (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Bridgeport, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $76 per month.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Connecticut

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $59/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Connecticut.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Bridgeport is the most populated city in Connecticut, and drivers face expensive car insurance rates. The average monthly car insurance premium in Bridgeport is $344 per month, which is much higher than the state average of $269 and the national average of $158.

The city has a relatively high population density of about 9,000 people per square mile, which can cause the kind of traffic congestion that contributes to higher car insurance rates. More people on the road in an area leads to increased chances for auto accidents and property damage.[1]

Despite above-average rates, comparing quotes can help you find affordable coverage. Here’s what you need to know about finding a cheap car insurance policy in Bridgeport.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and USAA are the cheapest car insurance companies in Bridgeport.

  • Bridgeport drivers pay $260 per month for liability insurance and $428 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Connecticut auto insurers can consider your credit-based insurance score when determining premiums.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bridgeport

Bridgeport drivers have a wide selection of car insurance companies to consider when searching for affordable car insurance. Choosing the right insurer for you involves comparing quotes from different companies to find the best coverage and price for your needs.

Here’s a breakdown of a few of the top auto insurers in Bridgeport. The average quotes reflect statewide insurance costs in Connecticut.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$98$59Cheap rates
GEICO4.2$120$72Discounts
USAA4.5$133$80Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$127/mo

State Farm is a highly rated insurance company offering several coverage options for Bridgeport drivers, including liability, comprehensive, rental car, and rideshare insurance. State Farm offers various discounts, including multiple discounts for young drivers and a discount when you bundle your auto, life, and home insurance.

Ventajas

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • Above-average customer satisfaction score in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Discount availability varies by state

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$93/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$155/mo

Established in 1936, GEICO is one of the biggest names in the insurance space. The company offers robust insurance coverage options and a wide array of discounts, such as savings for customer loyalty, safe driving, and bundling coverages. GEICO sells a number of additional insurance products, including home, renters, and life insurance.

Ventajas

  • Multiple available discounts

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Gap and rideshare insurance not available

  • Limited agent network

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for the military community: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$103/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$173/mo

USAA specializes in insurance and other financial products for military members and veterans. About 3,000 veterans living in Bridgeport can benefit from this unique membership. USAA customers have access to various savings opportunities, including good student, multi-vehicle, and legacy discounts. USAA also offers homeowners, renters, and life insurance.

Ventajas

  • Military-specific discounts

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Coverage limited to military members, veterans, and their families

  • Coverage and discount offerings vary by state

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Bridgeport

Car insurance rates can vary significantly by driver depending on various factors such as driving history, vehicle year and model, and ZIP code. It’s a good idea to compare multiple quotes to help you find a cheap policy that meets your coverage needs.

In addition to shopping around, you can use a few strategies to find cheap car insurance in Bridgeport:

  • Purchase minimum coverage. If you have an old or inexpensive vehicle, you can benefit from buying liability-only coverage because it’s cheaper than full-coverage insurance. But it means less protection for your vehicle and finances.

  • Increase your deductible. Raising your deductible can help you save money on your car insurance premium. Increasing your deductible means you’ll pay higher out-of-pocket costs in the event of a car accident, but you benefit from lower monthly premiums.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Try to keep your driving record clean, as drivers with clean driving records generally pay less for car insurance than drivers with violations, such as at-fault accidents and speeding tickets.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Bridgeport

Liability quotes start at $76/mo

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Bridgeport: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance covers injuries and damages you cause to others in a car accident. For example, if you cause a car accident, your liability insurance will cover the cost to repair or replace the other person’s vehicle up to the limits listed in your liability auto policy.

Liability insurance doesn’t cover the injuries or damages you suffer in a car accident, which is why many drivers purchase additional insurance, such as comprehensive and collision coverage.

In Bridgeport, liability-only car insurance rates start as low $76 per month.

Here are some of the cheapest average car insurance rates for liability-only policies in Bridgeport.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote
State Farm76
GEICO93
USAA103
Safeco110
Midvale Home & Auto122
Liberty Mutual137
Progressive144
Travelers153
Nationwide167
Allstate177
CSAA184
Direct Auto263
Foremost313
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Bridgeport: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance offers broader protection than liability-only insurance. It typically includes comprehensive, collision, and liability insurance. Experts generally recommend full-coverage insurance for drivers with a newer or more valuable vehicle that would be expensive to repair or replace with out-of-pocket funds.

If you have a vehicle loan or lease, your lender may require you to purchase a full-coverage policy. Even if you don’t need to purchase it, you should consider full-coverage insurance for added vehicle and financial protection.

Full-coverage car insurance policies in Bridgeport start at $127 per month. Compare some of the cheapest average rates for full-coverage car insurance in Bridgeport below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote
State Farm127
GEICO155
USAA173
State Auto191
Safeco194
Travelers206
Liberty Mutual239
Nationwide239
Progressive241
Midvale Home & Auto244
CSAA253
Allstate296
Foremost328
Direct Auto422
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Bridgeport car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Connecticut

Connecticut law requires all drivers to buy a minimum amount of liability insurance. Connecticut has a fault-based (tort) system when it comes to financial responsibility following a car accident.[3] In a fault-based system, the driver responsible for causing a car accident must cover the other party’s resulting damage and injury.

If you cause an accident, your liability car insurance will generally cover the resulting losses up to the limits specified in your policy.

Here are the specific minimum-coverage requirements in Connecticut:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

If you want stronger protection for your vehicle, consider buying these common optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a collision with another vehicle or object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle, like severe weather, vandalism, or theft, comprehensive insurance can cover the cost of vehicle repairs or replacement.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you total your car, gap insurance will cover the difference between the value of your vehicle and the amount you owe on your car loan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/26eb27a188/rideshare-coverage.svg

    Rideshare coverage

    Rideshare coverage protects you while using your car for business purposes for companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash.

Shop for Car Insurance

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having past incidents on the road, such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations, can increase your car insurance premium. Insurance companies see drivers with incidents as riskier than drivers with clean driving records.

The average cost of liability insurance for Bridgeport drivers with a past incident is $334 per month. You can try to lower your car insurance after an incident by shopping around and taking a defensive driving course.

Compare the cost of liability insurance for drivers with a past incident below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm769496117
GEICO93116119143
USAA103129132158
Safeco110150154169
Liberty Mutual137185188210
Progressive144188191221
Travelers153195198235
Nationwide167211215256
Allstate177221226272
CSAA184239249282
Direct Auto263339347404
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is one of the most significant factors auto insurance companies consider when setting rates. Teen drivers pay the highest car insurance premiums because they have the highest crash rate out of any other group.[5]

Car insurance premiums generally decrease for drivers around age 35 but increase around age 70 because older drivers have a higher accident rate and are more likely to suffer serious injuries in a car accident than young adults.[6]

The table below includes the average monthly car insurance quotes for different age groups in Bridgeport.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$756
20s$494
30s$388
40s$373
50s$325
60s$292
70s$297
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Bridgeport

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Bridgeport car insurance quotes by credit tier

Like most states, Connecticut allows car insurance companies to consider a driver’s credit-based insurance score when setting rates. Insurance companies typically view people with bad credit scores as riskier to insure than drivers with excellent or good credit scores. For this reason, drivers with good credit pay cheaper rates than drivers with bad credit.

Here are the average monthly full-coverage car insurance quotes by credit tier for Bridgeport drivers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Bridgeport car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for insurance quotes, you should determine the right amount of coverage for your unique needs. The following information should help answer your remaining questions.

  • How much is car insurance in Bridgeport?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Bridgeport is $344 per month. On average, Bridgeport drivers pay $260 per month for liability insurance and $428 for full-coverage insurance. Ultimately, your car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Bridgeport?

    The cost of liability car insurance from State Farm is $76 per month, making it the cheapest insurer in Bridgeport. GEICO and USAA also have cheap liability insurance, with monthly rates of $93 and $103, respectively. The easiest way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Bridgeport?

    With an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, and customizable coverage options, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Bridgeport. Drivers in Connecticut with State Farm coverage pay $59 per month for liability insurance and $98 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

    USAA, GEICO, and Travelers are three other top insurers in Bridgeport.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Bridgeport city, Connecticut."
  2. FindLaw. "Connecticut General Statutes Title 38A."
  3. NOLO. "Connecticut Car Insurance Requirements."
  4. Connecticut General Assembly Office of Legislative Research. "State Minimum Auto Insurance Requirements."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers