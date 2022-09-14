>Seguros de Autos>Colorado

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Broomfield, Colorado (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Broomfield, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $44 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Advertiser Disclosure

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Colorado

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Colorado.

Drivers in Broomfield pay an average of $137 per month for car insurance, which is a bit lower than the national average of $158 and the Colorado state average of $148.

Located between Boulder and Denver, Broomfield has a smaller population than its urban counterparts, which may account for its lower frequency of traffic accidents and cheaper average insurance rates.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap car insurance in Broomfield.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and American Family have the cheapest liability insurance in Broomfield.

  • Broomfield drivers pay $85 per month for liability insurance and $189 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Insurance companies in Colorado can consider your credit-based insurance score when determining your car insurance premium.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Broomfield

The best auto insurer for you will depend on your budget, insurance needs, and driver profile. Beyond comparing costs between companies, you should also pay attention to customer satisfaction, online customer reviews, coverage offerings, discount availability, and more.

Start your search for cheap car insurance with three of the best car insurance companies in Broomfield. The average rates provided below reflect statewide insurance costs in Colorado.

State Farm4.5$98$47Cheap rates
USAA4.5$127$61Military families
American Family4.3$135$65Teen drivers
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

4.5
State Farm offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Broomfield, but drivers can save even more with the company’s available discounts. You can qualify for discounts by driving safely, earning good grades, and bundling multiple policies. Customers can also take advantage of State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save telematics program.

Ventajas

  • Customizable coverage options

  • High customer satisfaction ranking in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Some negative customer reviews online

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

Home to nearly 4,000 veterans, Broomfield is within a 90-minute drive of the Air Force Academy and Buckley Air Force Base.[2] Active service members, veterans, and their families can find affordable, highly rated insurance from USAA.

Drivers who store their car on a military base can save up to 15% on auto insurance premiums. Additionally, safe-driving discounts like USAA’s SafePilot program help drivers save even more.

Ventajas

  • Drivers can save with the SafePilot program

  • Military-specific discounts

Contras

  • Only available to active service members, veterans, and their families

  • Rideshare coverage not available

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for teen drivers: American Family

Of the nearly 76,000 people living in Broomfield, more than one in five are teenagers. Drivers younger than 25 — particularly teens — face the highest car insurance rates.

Fortunately, American Family offers discounts to good students, drivers younger than 25 who volunteer more than 40 hours a year, students away at school, and children of existing American Family customers.

Ventajas

  • Several available discounts

  • Above-average ranking in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study

Contras

  • Mobile app experience could improve

  • Higher rates than some insurers in Broomfield

Keith - April 12, 2024
Verified

Horrible

They are uncaring, overpriced, and rude.
Hugh - April 1, 2024
Verified

Excellent

It was good for several years, then the price went up.
David - March 28, 2024
Verified

Horrible

They increase your policy's cost double even without any accidents or tickets.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Broomfield

Though average car insurance premiums are below average in Broomfield, you can still find ways to save. Use the following strategies to save even more:

  • Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible is a good idea if you can afford to pay it in the event of an accident. Increasing your deductible will decrease your monthly premiums.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Many auto insurance companies offer discounts for teens, safe drivers, and policyholders who bundle their car insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance. Talk to your insurance agent to see what you qualify for.

  • Choose the right vehicle. A sedan with a strong safety record is typically cheaper to insure than a flashy sports car. Consider a vehicle’s safety features and reliability carefully before purchasing it.

  • Shop around and compare quotes. Accessing quotes from multiple car insurance companies and comparing them side by side can help you find an auto policy that fits your budget.[3]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Broomfield: State Farm

When you cause an accident, liability-only insurance covers the other driver’s resulting medical bills and vehicle repair costs. Liability insurance doesn’t cover your own repairs or injuries.[4] Liability-only insurance in Broomfield costs $85 per month, on average.

Explore the table below to see which car insurance companies in Broomfield offer the lowest average rates for liability-only insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm44
USAA56
American Family61
Sun Coast64
GEICO68
State Auto68
Allstate69
Safeco72
Nationwide73
Progressive77
Auto-Owners79
The General81
Midvale Home & Auto91
Bristol West93
Dairyland94
Foremost105
Direct Auto108
Travelers111
Farmers116
Liberty Mutual128
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Broomfield: State Farm

Full-coverage insurance is more robust than liability-only insurance. After an accident, a full-coverage policy covers the other driver’s repairs and medical expenses, as well as repairs to your own vehicle.

Drivers of newer, more expensive cars can often particularly benefit from full coverage. If you have an auto loan or lease, your lender will likely require you to purchase this type of policy.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Broomfield is $189 per month. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for full-coverage insurance in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm90
USAA117
American Family124
GEICO138
Allstate140
Nationwide142
Safeco154
Sun Coast157
Progressive158
Auto-Owners161
Midvale Home & Auto169
Travelers183
Direct Auto205
Liberty Mutual212
Bristol West218
State Auto230
Dairyland232
The General232
Farmers237
Foremost293
Estimate your Broomfield car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Colorado

Colorado drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, including bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. Colorado is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident must cover the other party’s damage and injury through their liability insurance policy.

Here are the specific coverage amounts drivers in the state must purchase:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Because liability insurance doesn’t cover your own vehicle, you should consider purchasing additional coverage. Here are some of the most common optional insurance products for you to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you cause an accident, collision insurance can pay for repairs to your vehicle regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    In the event of vehicle damage following a non-collision event like severe weather, theft, or vandalism, comprehensive insurance kicks in to cover repairs to your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If another driver without sufficient insurance causes an accident, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your vehicle repairs and medical bills.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, or at-fault accidents on your record can result in higher car insurance rates. These incidents cause car insurance companies to view you as a higher-risk driver. To offset these risks, insurers charge higher monthly premiums.

Broomfield drivers with a past incident pay $111 per month for liability insurance, on average. The severity and frequency of your incidents will affect how much you pay for coverage.

Here are the cheapest coverage options in Broomfield for drivers with incidents on their records, broken down by incident.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm44575769
USAA56737388
American Family61818196
GEICO688989107
Allstate699090108
Safeco72102103113
Nationwide739697115
Progressive77105105121
Auto-Owners79106105124
The General81110110127
Bristol West93124122146
Dairyland94127126148
Direct Auto108146146170
Travelers111148147174
Farmers116152152182
Liberty Mutual128180180201
Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is one of the most significant rating factors car insurance companies use to determine your rates.

Young drivers pay the highest average rates. Teen drivers have less driving experience and a higher frequency of serious car accidents, which is why they have higher rates. Average rates tend to decrease steadily for drivers between ages 35 and 70, before increasing again for drivers 70 and older due to aging-related risk factors.

The following table breaks down average monthly quotes in Broomfield by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$326
20s$226
30s$171
40s$157
50s$132
60s$116
70s$122
Broomfield car insurance quotes by credit tier

Car insurance companies in Colorado can factor in credit-based insurance scores when determining your car insurance rates. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay lower average rates than drivers with poor credit scores. Insurers see drivers with good credit as more likely to pay premiums on time, resulting in lower rates.

The chart below shows average full-coverage insurance rates by credit tier in Broomfield:

Rates by Credit Tier

Broomfield car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance quotes, you should determine the right amount of coverage for your insurance needs. The following information should help you navigate finding car insurance in Broomfield.

  • How much is car insurance in Broomfield?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Broomfield is $137 per month. Drivers in Broomfield pay an average of $85 per month for liability insurance and $189 for full-coverage insurance. Ultimately, your car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, ZIP code, and more.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Broomfield?

    The cost of liability car insurance in Broomfield from State Farm is $44, making it the cheapest insurer in Broomfield. USAA and American Family also have affordable car insurance, with respective liability insurance rates of $56 and $61 per month.

    The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Broomfield?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Broomfield, thanks to an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, and cheap rates. Colorado drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $47 per month for liability insurance and $98 for full-coverage insurance.

    Other top insurers include USAA and American Family.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

